Felix Silla

Felix Silla Net Worth

$500 Thousand
Last Updated: December 17, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesActors
Net Worth:
$500 Thousand
Birthdate:
Jan 11, 1937 - Apr 16, 2021 (84 years old)
Birthplace:
Rome
Gender:
Male
Height:
3 ft 11 in (1.19 m)
Profession:
Actor, Stunt Performer, Performer
Nationality:
Italy
  1. What Was Felix Silla's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life
  3. The Addams Family And Breakthrough
  4. Science Fiction And Buck Rogers
  5. Later Career And Legacy

What was Felix Silla's net worth?

Felix Silla was an Italian American actor and stuntman who had a net worth of $500 thousand at the time of his death in 2021.

Best known for physically portraying iconic non-speaking characters, Silla became a familiar presence in some of the most enduring television series of the 1960s and 1970s. His small stature, athleticism, and expressive physical performance made him a go-to performer for roles that required agility, precision, and personality without dialogue.

Silla's most famous work included playing Cousin Itt on "The Addams Family," Twiki in "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century," and a variety of alien and fantasy characters across classic science-fiction and family television. While audiences often associated these characters with their costumes or voices, Silla was the physical force that brought them to life. Over several decades, he built a career defined by versatility, professionalism, and an ability to transform himself completely for the role, earning quiet respect throughout the industry.

Early Life

Felix Silla was born on January 11, 1937, in Verona, Italy. He grew up in a circus family, where acrobatics and physical performance were a central part of daily life. This upbringing gave him exceptional balance, flexibility, and body control from a young age.

As a young man, Silla emigrated to the United States, where his circus training quickly translated into opportunities in film and television. His height and physical skill set placed him in a specialized niche that few performers could fill.

The Addams Family and Breakthrough

Silla achieved widespread recognition in the mid-1960s as the physical performer for Cousin Itt on the television series "The Addams Family." Though the character's voice was provided by actor John Stephenson, it was Silla's body language, timing, and movement that defined Cousin Itt's comedic presence.

The role became one of television's most memorable visual gags and established Silla as a reliable performer for unconventional characters that required physical storytelling rather than dialogue.

Felix Silla

Science Fiction and Buck Rogers

Silla became closely associated with science-fiction television, most notably portraying Twiki, the small robot companion on "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century," which starred Gil Gerard in the title role and Erin Gray as Colonel Wilma Deering. The series also featured Pamela Hensley as Princess Ardala and later Thom Christopher as Hawk. While Mel Blanc provided Twiki's distinctive voice, Silla performed the character on set, navigating the heavy costume and executing the precise movements that made Twiki feel alive.

His science-fiction work extended beyond "Buck Rogers." Silla appeared in roles on series such as "Star Trek," "Battlestar Galactica," and "Land of the Giants," often portraying aliens or fantasy creatures that relied heavily on physical performance.

Later Career and Legacy

Throughout his career, Silla worked steadily as an actor, stunt performer, and physical specialist. He appeared in dozens of television shows and films, frequently uncredited or credited for specialty roles that demanded athleticism and adaptability.

Felix Silla died on April 16, 2021, at the age of 84. His legacy endures through characters that remain instantly recognizable decades later. Though rarely the face on the poster, Silla was essential to bringing some of television's most imaginative creations to life, earning him a permanent place in the history of genre entertainment.

