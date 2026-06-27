What is Felicia Day's Net Worth?

Felicia Day is an American actress, writer, producer, author, and web series creator who has a net worth of $1 million.

Felicia Day is best known for creating and starring in the web series "The Guild," one of the defining independent internet comedies of the late 2000s and early 2010s. The series, which was inspired by online gaming culture, helped make Day one of the most recognizable figures in geek entertainment and digital media.

Day has also had a long acting career in television, film, web video, voice acting, and audio drama. She played Vi on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Charlie Bradbury on "Supernatural," Dr. Holly Marten on "Eureka," Penny in "Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog," and Kinga Forrester on "Mystery Science Theater 3000." Beyond acting, she co-founded the online media company Geek & Sundry, which helped launch and popularize shows including "TableTop" and "Critical Role." She is also the author of the memoir "You're Never Weird on the Internet (Almost)" and the creativity workbook "Embrace Your Weird."

Early Life

Kathryn Felicia Day was born on June 28, 1979, in Huntsville, Alabama. She began acting as a child, appearing in a local production of "To Kill a Mockingbird" when she was seven. She also trained seriously in music, studying violin, opera, and ballet.

Day was homeschooled for much of her childhood and entered college at a young age. She attended the University of Texas at Austin on a violin performance scholarship and double majored in mathematics and music performance. After college, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

Acting Career

Day began landing small film and television roles in the early 2000s. Her early credits included guest appearances on shows such as "Undeclared" and "Maybe It's Me," as well as a role in the 2004 film "Bring It On Again." She gained more attention when she played Vi, one of the potential Slayers, in the final season of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

In 2008, Day played Penny in Joss Whedon's internet musical "Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog," opposite Neil Patrick Harris and Nathan Fillion. The project became a cult hit and further connected her to the crossover audience of genre fans, internet comedy viewers, and early streaming-era entertainment.

Day later had a recurring role as Dr. Holly Marten on the Syfy series "Eureka." She also became widely known to "Supernatural" fans for playing Charlie Bradbury, a hacker and fan-favorite recurring character. Her other notable television work has included "The Magicians," "Mystery Science Theater 3000," and numerous guest appearances across comedy, fantasy, and science-fiction projects.

"The Guild" and Geek & Sundry

Day's signature project is "The Guild," which she created, wrote, produced, and starred in as Cyd Sherman, also known by her in-game name Codex. The series premiered in 2007 and followed a group of online gamers whose fantasy MMORPG guild relationships spilled awkwardly into real life.

"The Guild" became one of the earliest major success stories of scripted web entertainment. It built a devoted fan base online, won multiple web video awards, and helped show that independent creators could reach meaningful audiences without going through traditional television networks. The series also produced viral music videos including "Do You Wanna Date My Avatar" and "I'm the One That's Cool."

In 2012, Day launched Geek & Sundry, a digital entertainment company focused on gaming, comics, fantasy, tabletop culture, and internet fandom. The company produced shows including "The Flog," "TableTop," and later hosted the early seasons of "Critical Role," the Dungeons & Dragons actual-play series that became one of the most successful franchises in tabletop entertainment. Geek & Sundry was acquired by Legendary Entertainment in 2014, and Day later stepped away from day-to-day management.

Writing, Books, and Audio Work

Day has built a career that extends well beyond acting. In 2015, she published her memoir, "You're Never Weird on the Internet (Almost)," which became a popular book among fans of gaming, internet culture, and creative entrepreneurship. In 2019, she followed with "Embrace Your Weird: Face Your Fears and Unleash Creativity."

She has also written and starred in gaming-related projects, including "Dragon Age: Redemption," in which she played the elf assassin Tallis. Her voice work includes roles in video games and animated projects such as "Fallout: New Vegas," "Guild Wars 2," "Dragon Age II: Mark of the Assassin," "Adventure Time," and "My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic."

Day later created and starred in the Audible fantasy comedy series "Third Eye," featuring a large voice cast that included Neil Gaiman, Sean Astin, Wil Wheaton, LilyPichu, and London Hughes. She also wrote the graphic novel "The Lost Daughter of Sparta," continuing her move into fantasy storytelling and publishing.

Personal Life

Day has one daughter, Calliope Maeve, who was born in 2017. She has generally kept her family life private while remaining active online and in fan communities.

Day has been open about anxiety, creative burnout, internet harassment, and the pressure that came with being one of the most visible women in gaming and geek culture. Her career has been unusual because it spans traditional acting, independent internet production, entrepreneurship, podcasting, publishing, voice work, and live fandom events. That mix made her one of the defining personalities of early digital entertainment and a key figure in the rise of creator-driven geek media.