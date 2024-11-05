What is Federico Castelluccio's Net Worth?

Federico Castelluccio is an American actor, director, producer, and native of Italy who has a net worth of $4 million. Federico Castelluccio is best known for portraying Furio Giunta on the Home Box Office series "The Sopranos" and for his artistic talent – his paintings sell all over the world for record-breaking amounts of money.

Early Years

Federico Castelluccio was born on April 29, 1964, in Naples, Italy, to Leonzio Castelluccio and Teresa (Vero). His family relocated to Paterson, New Jersey, when he was three years old. Federico was awarded a full scholarship to the School of Visual Arts, a private school in New York City, in 1982. He graduated from there with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in painting and media arts.

Television

Between 1991 and 1996, Federico Castelluccio starred in four episodes of the American television series "Another World" as Maltese Guard. From 2000 to 2022, he starred in the American crime drama television series "The Sopranos" as Furio Giunta – Tony Soprano's violent bodyguard and a member of Soprano's criminal organization.

Federico appeared in one episode of The American police procedural drama "NYPD Blue" in 2003 and one episode of the Irish ten-part television series "The Bronx Bunny Show" in 2004. In 2006, he played the character of Marco in the television movie "Dragon Dynasty."

In 2008, Federico portrayed Frank Chess on an episode of the American police procedural drama "Law and Order: Criminal Intent." The following year, he was a guest star on season one of the American paranormal reality series "Celebrity Ghost Stories." In 2011, he served as a judge on the American reality television series "The Apprentice," casting the vote that resulted in La Toya Jackson winning $25,000 for her chosen charity – AIDS Project Los Angeles.

Motion Pictures

Federico Castelluccio made his motion picture debut as a bar patron in the 1997 American drama "Grind." He went on to play a bouncer in the 1999 film "18 Shades of Dust" and a doorman in the 2011 crime comedy "Made." In 2006, he played the abusive father of a young man who kills a gang member in the dramatic film "A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints." He played the role of Jerry Massucci in the Hector Lavoe biographical drama "El Cantante."

In 2009, Federico played Turin Guide in the American comedy-mystery "The Pink Panther 2" and, two years later, played a photographer obsessed with an American movie star in the film "The Decoy Bride" and a doctor in the horror film "The Orphan Killer" – a film banned in Germany. The Italians, however, loved the film and rewarded its director with an Antonio Margherita Award during the Tohorror Film Festival.

Federico appeared as Father Nicola de Mundo in the 2013 supernatural thriller "House of Shadows." The film won in the category of "Best Italian Horror Film" at the Italian Horror Fest. It also won "Best Independent Film" at the Ortigia Film Festival.

In 2014, Federico appeared in American writer and director Don Capria's short film "Eulogy." The cast won "Best Ensemble" at the Queens World Film Festival. The following year, he took on another role as a doctor in the Italian-American mystery drama "Leaves of the Tree," based on the book "Kindness for the Damned" by D.J. Healey.

Federico directed the 2016 American action crime drama film "The Brooklyn Banker," which didn't score many positive reviews. In 2024, he appeared in the American biographical drama "Cabrini" in which he portrayed Senator Bodio.

Music Videos

Federico Castelluccio appeared in the 2006 music video "Rockstar" produced by Canadian rock band Nickelback for a single on their album "All the Right Reasons."

Art

Federico Castelluccio is an internationally known professional artist and art collector. He recreated several famous works of art for the 1999 romantic thriller "The Thomas Crown Affair." In 2008, he created a painting of himself and his Soprano's co-star Edie Falco, replicating the famous 15th-century painting of the Duke and Duchess of Urbino. The painting was purchased by a Toronto oil executive for $175,000.

In 2013, he took part in a charity art auction hosted by Fountain House, an organization that assists artists struggling with mental illness. He donated his original painting, "Duke and Duchess of North Caldwell," to be auctioned off at the event.

Personal Life

On June 1, 2011, Federico Castelluccio married Yvonne Maria Schafer, a German American actress and producer who played the character of Rosie in the film "The Brooklyn Banker."