What is Faye Grant's Net Worth?

Faye Grant is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million.

Faye Grant emerged as a versatile actress in the 1980s and early 1990s, establishing herself as a compelling presence in both television and film. Best known for her role as Juliet Parrish in the science fiction series "V" (1983-1985), Grant portrayed a determined scientist leading human resistance against alien invaders. Her performance demonstrated her ability to balance vulnerability with strength, qualities that would define many of her subsequent roles. Beyond "V," Grant appeared in numerous television productions including "The Greatest American Hero," "St. Elsewhere," and "State of Grace." Her film credits include "Internal Affairs" (1990) and "Omen IV: The Awakening" (1991). Though her on-screen appearances became less frequent from the mid-1990s onward, Grant's contributions to 1980s television in particular secured her place in entertainment history.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born on July 16, 1957, in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, Faye Grant (born Faye Elizabeth Yoe) developed an interest in performing arts at a young age. She began her career in regional theater productions before moving to Los Angeles to pursue screen acting. Grant's early career included guest appearances on popular television shows such as "The Greatest American Hero" and "Hardcastle and McCormick," which helped establish her as a dependable character actress.

Her breakthrough came with smaller but noteworthy roles in the early 1980s, gradually building her reputation in Hollywood. Grant's distinctive features and ability to convey intelligence and determination made her particularly well-suited for the science fiction and drama genres, where she would find her greatest success.

Rise to Fame with "V"

Grant's defining role came in 1983 when she was cast as Dr. Juliet Parrish in NBC's science fiction miniseries "V." The show depicted an alien invasion of Earth by reptilian creatures disguised as humans, with Grant's character emerging as a key resistance leader. The original miniseries was so successful that it spawned a sequel miniseries, "V: The Final Battle," and later a weekly series, with Grant reprising her role throughout.

Her portrayal of Juliet Parrish—a medical student thrust into leadership during an alien invasion—showcased Grant's ability to portray strength and vulnerability simultaneously. The character's journey from reluctant hero to determined resistance leader resonated with audiences and established Grant as a notable television actress of the 1980s.

Career After "V"

Following the conclusion of "V," Grant continued to work steadily in television throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s. She appeared in episodes of popular series including "St. Elsewhere" and "Murder, She Wrote." Her film career included roles in "Internal Affairs" (1990) alongside Richard Gere and Andy Garcia, and the horror sequel "Omen IV: The Awakening" (1991).

As the 1990s progressed, Grant began to take fewer acting roles, instead focusing on other aspects of her life. While she never fully retired from acting, her on-screen appearances became more infrequent, with her last significant credit appearing in the early 2000s.

Personal Life & Divorce Settlement

Grant married actor Stephen Collins in 1985, and the couple had one daughter together. Their relationship remained largely private until 2014, when their marriage dramatically unraveled in the public eye. That year, audio was leaked that reportedly featured Collins admitting to having sexually assaulted a minor 40 years earlier. Two months later, Collins admitted to People magazine that he had inappropriate contact with three female minors in the 1970s, 80s, and early 90s. His career stalled completely after these revelations came out.

Grant filed for divorce from Collins, a process that was finalized in 2015 after nearly 30 years of marriage. The divorce settlement was substantial, with Collins reportedly paying Grant half of their combined $14 million net worth. The divorce proceedings were contentious and public, with both parties making accusations against each other in the media.

The scandal and subsequent divorce put Grant back in the public eye under unfortunate circumstances, with her personal life overshadowing her professional accomplishments. Throughout the ordeal, Grant largely maintained her privacy, making few public statements about the situation.