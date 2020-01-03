Faye Brookes net worth: Faye Brookes is an English actress who has a net worth of $3 million. Faye Brookes was born in Stretford, England in September 1987. She studied at the Guildford School of Acting. Brookes is best known for starring as Kate Connor on the television series Coronation Street beginning in 2015. In 2014 she starred as Frankie on the TV mini-series Our Zoo. Faye Brookes appeared in an episode of the TV series Atlantis in 2013. She appeared on an episode of the series The Chase in 2016 and appeared in the documentary Coronation Street's DNA Secrets in 2018. Faye Brookes won a National Television Award for Most Popular Newcomer for Coronation Street in 2017. She was nominated for a British Soap Award for Best On-Screen Partnership with Bhavna Limbachia for Coronation Street in 2018. Faye Brookes was romantically linked to Gareth Gates from 2012 to 2019. She is the co-Principal at Fates Academy.