What is Fares Fares's net worth?

Fares Fares is a Swedish-Lebanese actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Fares Fares is a Lebanese-Swedish actor who has built an impressive career spanning both Scandinavian and international productions. Born in Beirut, Lebanon in 1973, he immigrated to Sweden as a child alongside his younger brother, game designer Josef Fares.

Beginning with Swedish films, often collaborating with his brother, Fares gradually expanded his presence to Hollywood blockbusters and acclaimed television series. His notable roles include performances in "Zero Dark Thirty," "Child 44," "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," and HBO's "Westworld." Recognized for his intense screen presence and remarkable versatility, Fares has established himself as one of Sweden's most successful international actors while continuing to contribute to Scandinavian cinema and maintaining a strong cultural identity that bridges his Middle Eastern heritage and European career.

Early Life and Swedish Cinema

Like his younger brother Josef, Fares Fares was born in Lebanon and relocated to Sweden with his family to escape the Lebanese Civil War. He began his acting career in Swedish cinema, notably starring in his brother Josef's directorial debut "Jalla! Jalla!" (2000), which became a breakthrough role. Their collaboration continued with "Kopps" (2003), a comedy about small-town police officers, further establishing Fares as a charismatic screen presence in Scandinavian cinema.

Scandinavian Breakthrough

Fares gained significant recognition for his role in the Danish crime thriller "The Absent One" (2014) and the Swedish film "Easy Money" (2010). His performance in "The Keeper of Lost Causes" (2013) as police detective Assad demonstrated his ability to carry serious dramatic roles. These performances established him as one of Scandinavia's most respected actors before his transition to international projects.

Hollywood Career

Fares successfully made the leap to Hollywood productions, appearing in Kathryn Bigelow's Oscar-nominated "Zero Dark Thirty" (2012) as a CIA operative. He followed this with significant roles in "Child 44" (2015) alongside Tom Hardy and Gary Oldman, and "The Commune" (2016). His appearance as Senator Vaspar in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" (2016) introduced him to global audiences in one of cinema's most beloved franchises.

Television Success

Expanding his repertoire to prestige television, Fares took on the role of Antoine Costa in HBO's science fiction series "Westworld," showcasing his adaptability across different media formats. His television work has further cemented his reputation as a versatile actor capable of navigating complex, nuanced characters in various genres and production scales.

Acting Style and Cultural Impact

Fares is known for his intense, understated performances and ability to convey complex emotions with minimal dialogue. His background as a Middle Eastern actor who found success in both European and American industries has made him an important figure representing cultural diversity in international cinema. Unlike his more outspoken brother Josef, Fares maintains a somewhat more reserved public persona, letting his diverse body of work speak for itself.

Ongoing Career and Legacy

Fares continues to balance roles in international productions while remaining connected to Scandinavian cinema. His career trajectory represents a successful navigation of different film industries and cultural contexts, making him an inspiration for actors from non-traditional backgrounds seeking to build global careers without losing their cultural identity. The brothers Fares, each in their respective fields of film and games, have become significant cultural ambassadors bridging Middle Eastern heritage with European and American entertainment industries.