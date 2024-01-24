Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Birthdate: Jun 14, 1968 (55 years old) Birthplace: Santiago de Cuba Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 9 in (1.77 m) Profession: Actor, Comedian, Stand-up comedian, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Faizon Love's Net Worth

What is Faizon Love's Net Worth?

Faizon Love is an actor and comedian who has a net worth of $4 million. Faizon Love is known for his roles in such films as "Friday," "The Replacements," "Made," and "Elf." He is also known for his roles on the television sitcoms "The Parent 'Hood" and "Black-ish." In other media, Love voiced the character Sean 'Sweet' Johnson in the video game "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas."

Early Life and Education

Faizon Love was born as Langston Faizon Santisima on June 14, 1968 in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. Due to his father's career in the US Navy, he was raised in different places, including San Diego, California and Newark, New Jersey. In San Diego, he attended Morse High School.

Career Beginnings

When he was 15, Love began doing stand-up comedy. Later, at the age of 19, he made his acting debut on the stage.

Film Career

Love's first feature film was the 1992 adult animated comedy "Bebe's Kids," based on comedian Robin Harris's stand-up comedy act of the same name. Because Harris died two years before the film came out, Love filled in for his voice. He next had a brief part in Robert Townsend's superhero comedy "The Meteor Man." After that, Love appeared in the mockumentary "Fear of a Black Hat." He went on to have his breakout role in F. Gary Gray's 1995 buddy comedy "Friday," playing drug supplier Big Worm alongside Chris Tucker and Ice Cube. Love was subsequently in two films in 1996: "Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood" and "A Thin Line Between Love and Hate." Over the next two years, he appeared in "B.A.P.S," "Money Talks," and "The Players Club." Kicking off the new millennium, Love was in the comedies "3 Strikes" and "The Replacements." In 2001, he appeared in Jon Favreau's feature directorial debut "Made," a crime comedy costarring Favreau, Vince Vaughn, Peter Falk, and rapper Sean Combs in his acting debut. Also that year, Love was in the South African comedy "Mr. Bones." He next appeared in the 2002 surfing drama "Blue Crush."

Love had a big year on film in 2003, appearing in four titles: the musical comedy "The Fighting Temptations," the Christmas comedy "Elf," and the crime dramas "Wonderland" and "Ride or Die." In 2004, he played Sonny in the action film "Torque." His credits during the remainder of the decade included "Animal," "Just My Luck," "Idlewild," "Who's Your Caddy?," "The Perfect Holiday," "A Day in the Life," and "Couples Retreat." In the early 2010s, Love appeared in such titles as "Life as We Know It," "Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son," "The Paperboy," "Matthew 18," and "Tell." He also voiced Bruce the Bear in the fantasy comedy "Zookeeper." During the latter half of the decade, Love appeared in "Brotherly Love," "She's Got a Plan," and "Grow House," among other films. He began the 2020s starring opposite Kirk Fox in "Bulletproof 2," a direct-to-video sequel to the 1996 buddy cop action comedy film "Bulletproof." After that, he played a grocery store manager in the family comedy "The War with Grandpa." In 2022, Love appeared in the comedy "Block Party." The following year, he had roles in the comedy "Back on the Strip" and the crime thriller "The Last Stop in Yuma County."

Television Career

Love had his first major television role on the sitcom "The Parent 'Hood," which debuted in 1995. He played Wendell Wilcox, a recurring character in the show's first season and then a main role in seasons two through four. On "The Parent 'Hood," Love starred alongside Robert Townsend, Suzzanne Douglas, Kenny Blank, and Carol Woods, among others. He had his next main role in 2004, playing Warren Cleveland on the ABC sitcom "The Big House." The show also starred Kevin Hart, Arnetia Walker, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Keith David. Ultimately, "The Big House" was short-lived, airing only six episodes in total. Meanwhile, Love appeared as a recurring guest on Jon Favreau's talk show "Dinner for Five." He went on to appear in the MTV television film "All You've Got," and in episodes of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "My Name is Earl."

From 2013 to 2016, Love made several appearances as himself on the BET reality television parody show "Real Husbands of Hollywood." Elsewhere, he played the recurring role of Sha on the ABC sitcom "Black-ish" from 2015 to 2017. In the latter year, Love was a panelist on the game show "Hip Hop Squares," and portrayed musician and record producer Maurice Starr in the biographical miniseries "The New Edition Story." He went on to play the main role of Al Baker on "Step Up," based on the film series of the same name. The show aired on YouTube Red for two seasons before it was canceled and picked up by Starz. It was ultimately canceled again in 2022. After that, Love appeared in an episode of the Netflix sitcom "The Upshaws" in 2023.

Other Media

Beyond film and television, Love has appeared in some music videos, including those for Dr. Dre's "Keep Their Heads Ringin'," Outkast's "Roses," and Mariah Carey's "We Belong Together." He also lent his voice to the popular video game "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas," voicing the character Sean 'Sweet' Johnson.

Defending Bill Cosby

In 2014, Love posted a series of tweets defending Bill Cosby, who had recently been accused of sexual assault by multiple women. He used profanity and racial slurs against the accusers, as well as against comedian Hannibal Buress for bringing wider attention to the allegations. Love doubled down on his defense of Cosby in 2015 with further derogatory comments about the accusers.

Assault and Arrest

In 2017, Love was arrested for misdemeanor assault in Columbus, Ohio after he attacked a valet at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. Although he initially pled not guilty, he later pled no contest and was issued a $500 fine and a 180-day suspended jail sentence.

Real Estate

In November 2019 Faizon paid $1.27 million for a 5,300 square foot home in Buckeye, Arizona.