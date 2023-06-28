Faith Ford net worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $6 Million Date of Birth: Sep 14, 1964 (58 years old) Place of Birth: Alexandria, Louisiana Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.7 m) Profession: Actor, Entrepreneur, Film Producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Faith Ford's Net Worth

What is Faith Ford's Net Worth?

Faith Ford is an American actress who has a net worth of $6 million. Faith Ford is best known for playing Corky Sherwood on the CBS television sitcom "Murphy Brown" and Hope Shanowski on the ABC sitcom "Hope & Faith." For "Murphy Brown," she appeared on 250 of the show's 260 episodes and received five Emmy Award nominations. Ford has appeared on numerous other shows over the decades, including the soap opera "Another World," the drama series "thirtysomething," and the sitcoms "Maggie Winters," "The Norm Show," and "Carpoolers."

Early Life and Education

Faith Ford was born on September 14, 1964 in Alexandria, Louisiana as the younger daughter of schoolteacher Patricia and insurance agent Charles. Her older sister is Devon O'Day, who also joined the entertainment industry. Raised in nearby Pineville, Ford attended Pineville High School, where she began acting. She moved to New York City after graduating.

Television Career

Ford began her career on television in soap operas. In 1983, she played Muffy Critchlow on ABC's "One Life to Live," and from 1983 to 1984 starred as Julia Shearer on NBC's "Another World." Following that, Ford made guest appearances on "Hardcastle and McCormick," "Webster," "Scarecrow and Mrs. King," and "Cagney & Lacey." In 1987, she played the main role of ditzy high school cheerleader Lynn Holly Brickhouse on the short-lived CBS sitcom "The Popcorn Kid." Also that year, she began a recurring role on "thirtysomething" as Janine. Ford had her breakthrough in 1988 when she began starring alongside Candice Bergen on the CBS sitcom "Murphy Brown." For her role as exuberant reporter Corky Sherwood during the show's ten-season original run, Ford earned five Emmy Award nominations. She would later reprise her role when "Murphy Brown" was rebooted in 2018.

After the original "Murphy Brown" ended in 1998, Ford starred as the titular character on the short-lived CBS sitcom "Maggie Winters." Following that, she joined the cast of the ABC sitcom "The Norm Show" in its second season, playing the role of probation officer Shelly Kilmartin, who has an on-and-off relationship with Norm Macdonald's main character. Ford remained on the show through its conclusion in 2001. She subsequently starred in the 2002 television film "Mom's on Strike." From 2003 to 2006, Ford starred opposite Kelly Ripa on the sitcom "Hope & Faith," about a mother of three and her sister, a former soap opera star, who moves in with her. Ford played Hope Shanowski, the mother of three. After that show ended, she had a main role on the short-lived sitcom "Carpoolers." Ford appeared in many television films throughout the 2010s, including "Sorority Wars," "Field of Vision," "Trading Christmas," and "The Bridge." In 2022, she was in two episodes of the comedy series "Killing It."

Film Career

In 1987, Ford made her film debut in the comedy "You Talkin' to Me?," starring Jim Youngs. Her next film wasn't until 1993, when she appeared in the short film "For Goodness Sake." Ford subsequently played Donna Nelson in Rob Reiner's 1994 adventure dramedy "North," starring Elijah Wood in the titular role. Four years after that, she played Dr. Jennifer Wells in the direct-to-video horror sequel "Sometimes They Come Back… for More." Ford was in another direct-to-video sequel, "Beethoven's 5th," in 2003. She played Sheriff Julie Dempsey in the film, the fifth installment in the "Beethoven" series.

Ford returned to the big screen in 2005 to play widowed mother Julie Plummer in the Disney action comedy "The Pacifier," starring Vin Diesel. Her next credit was another Disney film, 2011's teen romcom "Prom," in which she played the mother of Aimee Teegarden's protagonist Nova Prescott. Ford was next in "Escapee" and the short film "The Day I Finally Decided to Kill Myself." Later, in 2023, she played Barbara Mangold in Netflix's supernatural horror comedy "We Have a Ghost," starring Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, and Jahi Winston, among others.

Cookbook

In 2004, Ford published the cookbook "Cooking with Faith," in which she credits her mother and two grandmothers for teaching her the art of gastronomy.

Personal Life

Ford married her first husband, Robert Nottingham, in 1989. They eventually divorced in 1996. Two years later, Ford wed writer-director Campion Murphy, with whom she produced the short film "Citation of Merit."

Ford has Graves' disease, an autoimmune disease affecting the thyroid. She was diagnosed in the late 1980s after having rapidly lost weight and experienced severe overheating, among other symptoms.

Real Estate

In November 2005 Faith bought a half-acre property with a 3,500 square foot mansion in LA's Brentwood neighborhood (technically Mandeville Canyon). She sold this home in March 2012 for $4.8 million.

Just before selling her LA home, Faith paid an undisclosed amount for a 3-acre property in Pineville, Louisiana. Her Louisiana property features a 12,600 square foot mansion and a private lake.