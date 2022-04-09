Ezra Miller Net Worth:

What Is Ezra Miller's Net Worth and Salary?

Ezra Miller is an American actor, producer, writer, and director who has a net worth of $4 million. Ezra, who uses they/them pronouns, is probably best known for playing Kevin Khatchadourian in "We Need to Talk About Kevin" (2011), Patrick Stewart in "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" (2012), Barry Allen / The Flash in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" (2016), "Suicide Squad" (2016), and "Justice League" (2017), and Credence Barebone / Aurelius Dumbledore in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" (2016), "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" (2018), and "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" (2022).

Miller has more than 30 acting credits to their name, including the films "City Island" (2009), "Beware the Gonzo" (2010), and "Madame Bovary" (2014), the television series "Californication" (2008) and "Royal Pains" (2009–2010), and the miniseries "The Stand" (2021). Ezra wrote and directed the 2015 documentary short "The Truth According to Darren Wilson," and they directed and produced the 2019 video short "Hanukkah, O Hanukkah (A Magical Time of Year)." Miller also produced the 2021 films "Asking for It" and "Neptune Frost," and they sing and play drums in the band Sons of an Illustrious Father.

Early Life

Ezra Miller was born Ezra Matthew Miller on September 30, 1992, in Wyckoff, New Jersey. Miller's mother, Marta, is a dancer, and his father, Robert, worked as the managing director and senior vice president of Hyperion Books before becoming a publisher at Workman Publishing. Robert is Jewish, and Ezra identifies as "entirely Jewish" though Marta comes from a Christian background. Miller has two older sisters, Caitlin and Saiya. Ezra was teased because of a speech impediment as a child and began training as an opera singer at 6 years old to control it. Miller performed with the Metropolitan Opera Children's Chorus and appeared in the Philip Glass opera "White Raven." They attended Rockland Country Day School in Conyers, New York, and The Hudson School in Hoboken, New Jersey. Ezra dropped out of school at the age of 16 after their first film, 2008's "Afterschool," was released.

Career

In 2008, Miller had a recurring role as Damien Patterson on David Duchovny's Showtime series, "Californication." In 2009, Ezra guest-starred on "Law & Order: Special Victims," began a five-episode stint as Tucker Bryant on the USA Network's "Royal Pains," and co-starred with Andy Garcia, Julianna Margulies, and Alan Arkin in "City Island." Miller appeared in the films "Beware the Gonzo" (2010), "Every Day" (2010), and "Another Happy Day" (2011), and they starred as psychopathic teen Kevin Khatchadourian in "We Need to Talk About Kevin" alongside Tilda Swinton. The film was nominated for more than 60 awards, including a BAFTA Award for Best British Film. In 2012, Ezra co-starred with Logan Lerman and Emma Watson in "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," which is based on the 1999 Stephen Chbosky novel of the same name. Miller won several awards for their performance, and the film won a People's Choice Award for Favorite Drama Movie and a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Film – Wide Release. Ezra played Leon Dupuis in 2014's "Madame Bovary," and they appeared in 2015's "The Stanford Prison Experiment." Miller then appeared in a string of hits, beginning with the 2015 comedy "Trainwreck," which grossed $140.8 million against a $35 million budget.

Ezra followed "Trainwreck" with 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" ($873.6 million), "Suicide Squad" ($746 million), and "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" ($814 million), 2017's "Justice League" ($657.9 million), and 2018's "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" ($654.9 million). Miller had a cameo as Barry Allen / The Flash on The CW's "Arrow" in 2020 and HBO Max's "Peacemaker" in 2022, and in 2021, Zack Snyder released a director's cut of "Justice League" entitled "Zack Snyder's Justice League" on HBO Max. That year Ezra also appeared in the film "Asking For It" and played Trashcan Man in the CBS All Access remake of Stephen King's "The Stand." In 2014, it was announced that Miller would be playing the title role in the DC Comics film "The Flash," and it was originally set to be released in 2018. After many delays due to Ezra's commitments to the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise as well as searches for new writers and directors, "The Flash" finally filmed in England and Scotland in 2021. At one point, Miller co-wrote a screenplay for the movie with comic book writer Grant Morrison, but the studio rejected it and hired "Birds of Prey" screenwriter Christina Hodson to write the script.

Personal Life

In 2012, Ezra came out as queer, and in a 2018 interview with "The Hollywood Reporter," when it was mentioned that Miller identifies as queer, they responded, "Yeah, absolutely. Which is to say, I don't identify. Like, f**k that. Queer just means no, I don't do that. I don't identify as a man. I don't identify as a woman. I barely identify as a human." In the past, Ezra interchangeably used all pronouns, but as of this writing, their Instagram profile lists "they/them/its/ze" as Miller's pronouns. Ezra told "The Daily Beast" in 2012, "The way I would choose to identify myself wouldn't be gay. I've been attracted mostly to 'shes' but I've been with many people and I'm open to love whatever it can be." In 2018, Miller spoke about a #MeToo experience with an unnamed Hollywood director and producer, stating, "They gave me wine and I was underaged. They were like, 'Hey, want to be in our movie about gay revolution?' And I was like, 'No, you guys are monsters.'" In 2018, Ezra said that they were in a polyamorous relationship with several people, including their bandmates from Sons of an Illustrious Father.

Legal Issues

In June 2011, Ezra was charged with drug possession after police pulled over a car (with a broken brake light) that they were riding in and found 20 grams of marijuana. A judge later dropped the drug charge, and Miller was ordered to pay a $600 fine. In 2020, a video was posted on Twitter that showed Ezra choking a woman at a Reykjavik bar and throwing her on the ground. A witness confirmed that it was Miller in the video and said that bar employees escorted them off the premises.

In January 2022, Ezra posted an Instagram video in which they stated, "This is a message for the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan. Look, if y'all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns. Okay? Otherwise keep doing exactly what you're doing right now, and you know what I'm talking about. And then you know, we'll do it for you."

In March 2022, Miller was arrested after a physical confrontation with karaoke bar patrons in Hawaii. Shortly after Ezra was released on bail, a couple they'd been staying with took out a restraining order against them, alleging that Miller threatened to "bury" them and stole a wallet and passport from them.

Awards and Nominations

In 2011, Miller won a Breakthrough Performer award for "Another Happy Day" at the Hamptons International Film Festival. For "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," they earned Best Supporting Actor awards from the Boston Society of Film Critics Awards, Chlotrudis Awards, and TLA Gaybies, a Spotlight Award from the Hollywood Film Awards, and a Virtuoso Award from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and the cast won a San Diego Film Critics Society Award for Best Ensemble Performance. Ezra was named Male Revelation at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival, and in 2013, they received a Dorian Award – We're Wilde About You! Rising Star of the Year from GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics. Miller won a Best Supporting Actor – International Competition award for "We Need to Talk About Kevin" from Portugal's Cinema Bloggers Awards, and the film earned them nominations from the British Independent Film Awards, Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards, CinEuphoria Awards, Critics' Choice Movie Awards, and Online Film & Television Association.

Ezra received a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie Breakout for "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" as well as MTV Movie Award nominations for Breakthrough Performance and Best Musical Moment (shared with Emma Watson and Logan Lerman). Miller also earned nominations from the Awards Circuit Community Awards, Detroit Film Critics Society Awards, Gold Derby Awards, Online Film & Television Association, and Phoenix Film Critics Society Awards for "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," and they received a San Diego Film Critics Society Award nomination for Best Comedic Performance for "Justice League" in 2017.