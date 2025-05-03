What is Memphis Eve Hewson's Net Worth?

Eve Hewson is an Irish actress who has a net worth of $8 million. Memphis Eve Sunny Day Hewson—professionally known as Eve Hewson—is an Irish actress who has steadily built a reputation as a gifted performer capable of balancing vulnerability, wit, and quiet intensity. While initially known as the daughter of U2 frontman Bono and activist Ali Hewson, Eve has carved her own path in Hollywood, earning praise for her performances in projects like "The Knick," "Behind Her Eyes," and "Bad Sisters." With a mix of indie credibility and mainstream appeal, Hewson is emerging as one of Ireland's most compelling contemporary actors.

Early Life and Education

Eve Hewson was born on July 7, 1991, in Dublin, Ireland. Her unique name—Memphis Eve Sunny Day—is a nod to both her birthplace and her parents' creative spirit. She grew up in a high-profile but relatively grounded household, with Bono (born Paul Hewson) and Ali Hewson making conscious efforts to keep their four children out of the media spotlight.

Despite her famous last name, Eve initially avoided the entertainment industry. But after developing an interest in acting as a teenager, she began studying drama and film. She later attended New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, graduating in 2013. During her time at NYU, she appeared in student films and honed her craft away from the glare of celebrity.

Early Career and Breakthrough

Hewson's screen debut came in 2008 with a small role in the short film "The 27 Club," followed by a performance in the indie drama "This Must Be the Place" (2011) opposite Sean Penn. While the latter role introduced her to broader audiences, it was her performance in Steven Soderbergh's period medical drama "The Knick" (2014–2015) that established her as a rising talent.

In "The Knick," Hewson portrayed Nurse Lucy Elkins, a reserved but quietly ambitious character working in an early 20th-century New York hospital. Her nuanced performance opposite Clive Owen drew critical praise, with many noting her ability to hold her own in a demanding, stylized series.

Expanding Range: From Thrillers to Comedy

After "The Knick," Hewson appeared in a number of diverse projects that showcased her versatility. She starred opposite Tom Hanks in the Cold War thriller "Bridge of Spies" (2015), directed by Steven Spielberg, playing Hanks' daughter in a small but well-received role.

In 2018, she played the female lead in the action-adventure film "Robin Hood," opposite Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx. Though the film itself received mixed reviews, Hewson's performance as Maid Marian was one of its highlights.

She shifted gears in 2021 with the Netflix psychological thriller "Behind Her Eyes," where she played the enigmatic Adele, a role that required both emotional depth and narrative sleight of hand. The twist-heavy series became a streaming hit and brought Hewson to a global audience.

In 2022, she returned to her native Ireland to star in "Bad Sisters," a dark comedy series created by Sharon Horgan for Apple TV+. The show, about five sisters entangled in a murder plot involving one of their abusive husbands, earned rave reviews. Hewson's role as Becka Garvey—a spirited, impulsive younger sister—gave her a chance to flex her comedic timing while still anchoring the show's emotional core.

Recent Work: "Flora and Son"

In 2023, Hewson starred in "Flora and Son," a music-driven drama written and directed by Once and Sing Street filmmaker John Carney. The film, which premiered at Sundance and was later released on Apple TV+, tells the story of a struggling single mother in Dublin who discovers a connection with her son through music.

Hewson's performance as Flora was widely acclaimed for its humor, grit, and emotional resonance. She even sang and played guitar for the role, showing off a musical side that had rarely been explored in her acting work. The film further solidified her status as a leading actress capable of anchoring a film both emotionally and artistically.

Style, Persona, and Public Image

Despite her celebrity upbringing, Hewson has cultivated a grounded and relatable public persona. Known for her dry humor and self-deprecating wit, she often addresses the expectations that come with being Bono's daughter with refreshing candor. She has expressed frustration with nepotism discourse while emphasizing her own hard work and years of formal training.

Fashion-forward yet unpretentious, Hewson is a regular on best-dressed lists and has worked with high-profile designers and publications, but she remains more interested in roles than red carpets.