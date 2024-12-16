What is Evanna Lynch's Net Worth?

Evanna Lynch is an actress, vegan and animal activist who has a net worth of $4 million. Evanna Lynch is best known for playing Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films, based on the book series by author J.K. Rowling, and for her tireless efforts in bringing attention to animal cruelty and the need for environmentalism.

Early Years

Evanna Patricia Lynch was born on August 16, 1991, in County Louth, Ireland, the third of Donal and Marguerite Lynch's four children. She attended Cartown National School in Termonfeckin, County Louth, Ireland, and then Our Lady's College – an all-girl Roman Catholic school in Drogheda, Ireland. At the age of 16, she was placed in a summer school for gifted teens – The Center for the Talented Youth of Ireland – in Dublin. There, she studied drama and speculative fiction. In 2010, she attended the Institute of Education in Dublin.

Health

Evanna Lynch struggled with anorexia beginning at the age of 11 and was hospitalized numerous times. She later recalled how the Harry Potter books distracted her from the pain of life at that time and how J.K. Rowling's response to the letters she wrote gave her hope. In 2021, she released the book "The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting: The Tragedy and Glory of Growing Up – A Memoir" about her experience with an eating disorder.

Harry Potter

In 2006, casting calls went out for "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," based on the book series by J. K. Rowling. Over 15,000 girls stood in line for auditions, hoping to win the role of Luna Lovegood, a student at Hogwarts who resides at Ravenclaw – the house where the most intelligent students reside. The role went to Evanna Lynch. The film was released in 2007, and Evanna went on to reprise her role in "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" in 2009, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1" in 2010, and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2" in 2011 – which became the fifth highest-grossing film of all time. In 2012, she appeared in the Harry Potter parody "A Very Potter Senior Year," the conclusion of a trio of musicals produced by StarKid Productions.

Film

In 2013, Evanna Lynch appeared in the American teen comedy "G.B.F.," which focuses on a gay high school student whose popularity soars when his sexual orientation is disclosed and he becomes wildly popular with the cool girls. Evanna plays McKenzie Pryce in the film, a mean Christian extremist who believes that homosexuality is evil.

In 2015, she starred in the Irish independent drama film My Name is Emily, about a teenage girl who runs away from her foster home to try to secure her father's release from a psychiatric hospital. The film was nominated for 11 awards and won two. She had a small role portraying Abbie Fox in the 2019 American crime comedy Madness in the Method.

Stage

Evanna Lynch made her stage debut in 2013, playing Bess Houdini, the wife and stage assistant of the famous magician Henry Houdini, in the play Houdini, which toured the United Kingdom.

At London's Trafalgar Theatre in 2017, she starred in "Disco Pigs," adapted from the 1996 play by Irish playwright Enda Walsh, which concerns two young neighbors trying to navigate their unhealthy lifelong relationship.

In 2019, she starred in the stage adaption of "The Omission of the Family Coleman" at the Theatre Royal in Bath, England.

Television

In 2012, Evanna Lynch portrayed Alehna in 12 episodes of the action-adventure fantasy saga television series "Sinbad." She went on to appear in the British television film Danny and the Human Zoo in 2015. In 2018, she competed on the American dance competition television series Dancing with the Stars, in which she and her partner Keo Motsepe—a South African dancer proficient in Latin and ballroom dancing—finished in third place.

Voice

In 2019, Evanna Lynch voiced the characters of Academy Voice, Lunchbox, and Tablet in Nickelodeon's animated television miniseries "Middle School Moguls." The following year, she voiced the character of Gentry in the animated television series "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

In 2024, she voiced the lead character in the animated film "Being Betty Flood."

Radio

In 2021, Evanna Lynch starred as a lonely young shop worker named Helen in the Irish national radio station RTE Radio 1 play "Personal Space," which concerns Helen's unhealthy fascination with her new housemate.

Video Games

Evanna Lynch voiced the character of Luna Lovegood in the action-adventure video games based on each of the Harry Potter films.

Podcasts

In 2017, Evanna Lynch founded the podcast "The ChickPeeps," which introduced conversations about veganism and animal activism. In 2022, she cohosted the podcast "Just Beings" with American social psychologist and author Dr. Melanie Joy. The show focused on ways that behaviors can be collectively changed to create a more compassionate world for all living things on the planet.

Accolades

Evanna Lynch was nominated for a Scream Award and a Young Artist Award in 2009 for her portrayal of Luna Lovegood. In 2015, she was nominated for a Best Actress award at the Irish Film and Drama Awards for her role in the film "My Name is Emily."

Activism & Charity

In 2010, Evanna Lynch spearheaded the MS Readathon fundraiser to gain funds for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Ireland. She is also on the Board of Advisors for Fandom Forward – formerly known as the Harry Potter Alliance – a nonprofit organization founded in 2005 to educate the public on the issue of human rights violations in Sudan. Initially run by fans of Harry Potter, the organization has grown to include members of numerous other fandoms.

Evanna is an ambassador for the charity Lumos, formerly known as the Children's High Level Group. This international non-governmental charity, founded in 2005 by J.K. Rowling, works to end the institutionalization of children worldwide.

In 2018, Evanna penned an article for the book "Feminists Don't Wear Pink and Other Lies" – a collection of writing by a variety of women, each telling her story about her personal relationship with feminism. Proceeds from the book went to Girl Up, a leadership development initiative founded in the United Nations in 2010 in support of women in spaces where they are unheard or underrepresented.

In 2015, Evanna was the first signer of On Cow's petition to stop the commercial transportation of livestock across national borders. Organized by the campaign and lobbying animal welfare organization Compassion in World Farming, the petition was taken to eight cities in the European Union.

In 2017, Evanna narrated Animal Equality's documentary "iAnimal," which gave insight into the dairy industry.

In 2018, she narrated the Humane Society International's documentary about the dog and cat meat trade in Asia. That same year, she joined the Save the Elephants organization and helped spearhead a petition directed to the United Kingdom's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, calling for an end to advertisements which glorify the unethical treatment of Asian elephants. The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences honored Evanna with a Lovie Award for her dedication to activism in 2019.

Vegetarianism & Veganism

Having an aversion to red meat since childhood, Evanna Lynch became a vegetarian at age 11. In 2015, she began adhering to a vegan diet.

Beauty

In 2018, Evanna Lynch and American actress and entrepreneur Daniella Gardner founded Kinder Beauty Box – a vegan and cruelty-free make-up and beauty care subscription service. A portion of the proceeds benefit animal rights and environmental causes.

Personal Life

From 2007 to 2016, Evanna Lynch dated British actor Robert Jarvis, who played the teenage James Potter in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix."