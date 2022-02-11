Evangeline Lilly Net Worth:

What is Evangeline Lilly's net worth and Salary?

Evangeline Lilly is a Canadian actress who has a net worth of $5 million. Evangeline Lilly is probably best known for her role as Kate in the television series, "Lost." She has also starred in several films such as, "The Lizzy Mcguire Movie," "The Hurt Locker," "Reel Steel," "The Long Weekend" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

Early Life

Evangeline Lilly was born in Fort Saskatchewan in Alberta, Canada, British Columbia on August 3, 1979. Her mother was a produce manager and her father was a home economics teacher. She graduated W. J. Mouat Secondary School in British Columbia, where she was the vice president of the student council and a popular soccer player. During her time at the University of British Columbia, where she studied International Relations, Lilly held down various jobs to pay for her education, including waiting tables, changing oil on big rig trucks, and working as a flight attendant for Royal Airlines.

Career

Lilly was discovered by a Ford Modelling agent in Kelowna, British Columbia. While she took the agent's card, she forgot about acting for a while, but eventually called. The agency was able to nab her several small roles for commercials, and non-speaking roles on shows that were popular at the time. She appeared in five episodes of Smallville, one episode of Tru Calling, and one episode of Kingdom Hospital.

Although most of her appearances on television shows were as an extra, when she landed the part of Kate Austen in the series Lost, she practically became an overnight success. Encouraged by a friend to audition for the part, Lilly did not expect to land the role. 75 actresses had auditioned for the role of Kate Austen, and writer and co-creator Damon Lindelof said he and J.J. Abrams knew they immediately had their Kate when they saw her audition tape.

Evangeline Lilly almost didn't get the part of Kate in the series, due to her waiting on her work visa for the U.S. Her application for a work visa was rejected nearly 20 tries. With the airing date of Lost getting closer, and no visa showing up, they had to start auditioning other actresses for the part. But luckily, her work visa arrived just in time, and she got the part and flew to Hawaii to film, just a day late.

She was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Lead Actress-Drama in 2006, and in the same year, the Kate Austen action figures were released. She was voted #1 Sexiest Women on Television by both FHM and Tv Guide, and was voted one of People Magazine's 50 Most Beautiful People. "Lost" ran from 2004 to 2010 and was one of ABC's top shows. It won a Golden Globe for Outstanding Drama Series in 2005 and also grabbed ten Primetime Emmy Awards over the course of its run. "Lost" was ranked the top TV show of the decade by IMDB. Lilly appeared in 108 out of 121 episodes as Kate Austen. After Lilly finished shooting the very last episode of Lost, she announced she was considering taking a break from the acting world.

After "Lost," Lilly went on to appear in 2008'S Oscar Award winning film "The Hurt Locker." Along with the rest of the cast, Lilly was rewarded with the Gotham Independent Film Award for Best Ensemble Cast. She then appeared in the thriller "Afterrwards" and in 2010 took a step back from acting to focus on writing children's books.

She turned down a number of roles for films but in 2011 appeared in "Real Steel" and was cast in Peter Jackson's three-part film series "The Hobbit" in 2012. In 2015, Lilly portrayed Hope van Dyne / Wasp in "Ant-Man." She later repressed her role in "Ant-Man and the Wasp" in 2018 and in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame. In 2021, Lilly starred alongside Gary Oldman and Armie Hammer in "Crisis."

Outside of her on-screen career, Lilly has released two children's books: The Squickerwonkers: An Artist's Sketchbook in 2016 and The Squickerwonkers, Act I: The Demise of Selma the Spoiled, which was was self-published by Lilly's Quiet Cocoon Productions.

Personal Life

She is active in the charities GO Campaign and the Sierra Club. She was married to Murray Hone from 2003 to 2004 and dated her Lost co-star, English actor Dominic Monaghan from 2004 to 2007. She began dating Norman Kali in 2010. They had their first child, a boy, in 2011, and had another son in October 2015. While she was on the set of "Lost," an electrical problem caused her house in Kailua, Hawaii to burn down and she lost all of her possessions.

Controversy

During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Lilly initially refused to self-quarantine or adhere to stay-at-home orders and started the hashtag "#businessasusual" on Instagram. She claimed to value "freedom" over her life, which garnered criticism from fans and fellow actors. In January 2022, Lilly made an Instagram post that showed she took part in a protest against vaccine mandates in Washington D.C., (led by conspiracy theorist anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has compared vaccine mandates to Nazi Germany), drawing ire from her fellow Marvel co-stars Simu Liu and David Dastmalchian, prompting them to speak out publicly against her stances and actions.

Endorsements

In addition to acting in films and television, Evangeline has appeared in commercials for companies such as L'Oreal Paris, Karastan Carpets, Michelle K. Footwear, Davidoff Coolwater Women, and Baume et Mercier.