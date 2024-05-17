Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Birthdate: Jan 20, 1987 (37 years old) Birthplace: St. Louis Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Evan Peters' Net Worth

What is Evan Peters's Net Worth?

Evan Peters is an actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Evan Peters is known for his roles in the television series "American Horror Story," "Mare of Easttown," and "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." He is also known for his roles in such films as "Kick-Ass," "X-Men: Days of Future Past," and "American Animals." Peters has won a number of awards for his work, including an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

Early Life and Education

Evan Peters was born on January 20, 1987 in St. Louis, Missouri to Julie and Phillip. He has an older brother named Andrew and an older half-sister named Michelle. Raised Catholic, Peters attended a Catholic school growing up. In 2001, he moved with his family to Grand Blanc, Michigan, where he went to Grand Blanc High School and did modeling. The next year, Peters moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue his acting career. He attended Burbank High School for one year and then switched to homeschooling.

Start of Television Career

Early in his career, Peters appeared in television commercials for brands such as Moviefone, Sour Patch Kids, Kellogg's, and PlayStation. He had his first major television acting roles in 2004: a main role on the short-lived ABC series "The Days" and a recurring role in the first season of the Disney Channel series "Phil of the Future." Next, from 2005 to 2006, Peters had a main role on another short-lived ABC series, "Invasion." He followed that with guest roles on such shows as "Dirt," "Without a Trace," "Monk," and "House." From 2008 to 2009, Peters played the recurring role of Jack Daniels on "One Tree Hill." He appeared in a variety of guest roles in the years after that, including on "Criminal Minds," "The Mentalist," "The Office," "Parenthood," and "In Plain Sight."

American Horror Story

In 2011, Peters had his breakthrough role as Tate Langdon in the first season of the FX horror anthology series "American Horror Story." He went on to appear in all but one season of the show over the next decade, playing a variety of roles. In the second season, subtitled "Asylum," he played wrongly accused man Kit Walker, and in the third season, subtitled "Coven," he played a reanimated slain frat boy named Kyle Spencer. Peters played a deformed circus performer in the fourth season, subtitled "Freak Show," and a wealthy oilman and serial killer in the fifth season, subtitled "Hotel." For the sixth season, subtitled "Roanoke," he played the dual roles of Edward Philipe Mott and Rory Monahan. Peters went on to play seven characters in the seventh season of "American Horror Story," subtitled "Cult"; they included Andy Warhol, Jesus, and Charles Manson. He played multiple characters again in the eighth season, subtitled "Apocalypse." In 2021, Peters played Austin Sommers in the first part of the tenth season of "American Horror Story," called "Red Tide."

Further Television Career

During his time on "American Horror Story," Peters starred as Stan Bowes in the first season of another FX series, "Pose." In 2021, he appeared in the Disney+ miniseries "WandaVision" and appeared opposite Kate Winslet in the HBO crime drama miniseries "Mare of Easttown." For his performance as Detective Colin Zabel in the latter series, Peters won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. He went on to give another acclaimed performance in the first season of the Netflix true crime anthology series "Monster," called "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," which premiered in 2022. Peters starred as the titular serial killer, and won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film for his performance.

Film Career

In 2004, the same year he debuted on the small screen, Peters made his first big-screen appearances with roles in the drama "Clipping Adam" and the teen comedy "Sleepover." His next film role was in the 2007 crime drama "An American Crime." The year after that, Peters appeared in three films: the comedy "Remarkable Power," the drama "Gardens of the Night," and the martial arts film "Never Back Down." In 2010, he had a memorable role as the best friend of Aaron Johnson's main character in the superhero comedy "Kick-Ass." Peters subsequently starred in "Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown" and had a supporting role in "The Good Doctor." After some time away from the big screen, he returned in 2014 with roles in the dramedy "Adult World" and the superhero film "X-Men: Days of Future Past." In the latter, he played Peter Maximoff and his alter-ego Quicksilver. Peters would later reprise his role in "X-Men: Apocalypse" and "Dark Phoenix"; he also made a cameo as the character in "Deadpool 2."

In 2015, Peters appeared in the horror film "The Lazarus Effect" and the drama "Safelight." The following year, he portrayed US President Richard Nixon's deputy assistant, Dwight Chapin, in "Elvis & Nixon." Peters subsequently portrayed Canadian journalist Jay Bahadur in the 2017 drama "The Pirates of Somalia," based on the book of the same name. He then starred alongside Barry Keoghan, Blake Jenner, and Jared Abrahamson in the heist film "American Animals," based on the 2004 Transylvania University book heist. In 2019, Peters starred opposite Tilda Cobham-Hervey in the Helen Reddy biopic "I Am Woman." He didn't appear in another film until 2023, when he voiced the character Simon in the Disney animated film "Wish." Also that year, it was announced that Peters was joining the cast of the Disney science-fiction film "Tron: Ares," the third film in the "Tron" series.

Personal Life

In 2012, Peters began dating actress Emma Roberts, whom he had met on the set of the film "Adult World." The pair got engaged in 2014, but broke up in 2019. Peters subsequently dated singer-songwriter and actress Halsey from 2019 to early 2020.