Evan Handler Net Worth:

What Is Evan Handler's Net Worth?

Evan Handler is an American actor and author who has a net worth of $6 million. Evan Handler is best known for playing Harry Goldenblatt on HBO's "Sex and the City" (2002–2004) and HBO Max's "And Just Like That…" (2021–present) and Charlie Runkle on Showtime's "Californication" (2007–2014). Evan has more than 50 acting credits to his name, including the films "Natural Born Killers" (1994), "Ransom" (1996), "Sex and the City" (2008), "Sex and the City 2" (2010), and "The Family Tree" (2011) and the television series "Woops!" (1992), "It's Like, You Know…" (1999–2001), "The West Wing" (2001), "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" (2006), "The Astronaut Wives Club" (2015), "American Crime Story" (2016), "The Breaks" (2017), and "Power" (2019–2020). Handler has also performed on Broadway, appearing in productions of "Solomon's Child" (1982), "Broadway Bound" (1986–1988), "Six Degrees of Separation" (1990–1992), and "I Hate Hamlet" (1991). Evan has published the books "Time on Fire: My Comedy of Terrors" (1996) and "It's Only Temporary: The Good News and the Bad News of Being Alive" (2008), which both touch on his battle with leukemia.

Early Life

Evan Handler was born on January 10, 1961, in New York City. He grew up in a secular Jewish household in Cortlandt, New York, with mother Enid, father Murray, and siblings Lowell and Lillian. Enid was a mental health administrator, and Murray owned an agency and worked as an advertising designer. Lowell is a photographer and a writer who published the book "Twitch & Shout: A Touretter's Tale." Evan appeared in the 1993 PBS documentary "Twitch & Shout," which Lowell narrated, starred in, and produced. Handler attended Hendrick Hudson High School, and he graduated a year early. He then moved back to New York City and landed an internship with the Chelsea Theater Center. Evan appeared in Off-Broadway plays such as "Strider: The Story of a Horse" and "Biography: A Game," and he studied at the Juilliard School in the Drama Division, where he was a member of Group 12 alongside future stars Ving Rhames, Kevin Spacey, and Elizabeth McGovern. Handler left Juilliard halfway through the four-year program because he was cast in the 1981 film "Taps."

Career

Evan appeared in "Taps" and "The Chosen" in 1981, and he followed them with the films "Dear Mr. Wonderful" (1982), "War and Love" (1985), and "Sweet Lorraine" (1987). He guest-starred on "Miami Vice" in 1985, and from 1991 to 1992, he had a recurring role as Monty on the ABC sitcom "Sibs." In 1991, Handler walked off the stage during a Broadway performance of "I Hate Hamlet" after his castmate Nicol Williamson hit him on the backside during a sword-fighting scene. He later said, "I removed myself from the production because from the first day of rehearsals I have endured the show's producers condoning Nicol Williamson's persistent abusiveness to other cast members." In 1992, Evan starred as Mark Braddock on the Fox post-apocalyptic series "Woops!," then he appeared in the films "Natural Born Killers" (1994), "Ransom" (1996), and "Harvest" (1998). From 1999 to 2001, he played Shrug on ABC's "It's Like, You Know…," and in 2000, he portrayed Larry Fine in the TV movie "The Three Stooges." Handler guest-starred on "New York Undercover" (1999), "Law & Order" (2000), "John Doe" (2002), "Friends" (2003), "Six Feet Under" (2003), "24" (2005), "CSI: Miami" (2006), "Lost" (2006), "Shark" (2007), and "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" (2008), and he had recurring roles as Douglas Wegland on "The West Wing" (2001), Mitchell Lichtman on "The Guardian" (2002), and Ricky Tahoe on "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" (2006).

From 2002 to 2004, Evan played Harry Goldenblatt on "Sex and the City" alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon. He reprised his role in the films "Sex and the City" (2008) and "Sex and the City 2" (2010) and the revival series "And Just Like That…" (2021–present). From 2007 to 2014, Handler starred as Charlie Runkle, the agent/best friend of David Duchovny's Hank Moody, on the Showtime series "Californication." The series aired 84 episodes over seven seasons and earned Golden Globe nominations for Best Series – Musical or Comedy in 2008 and 2009. Evan portrayed Lloyd Blankfein, the CEO of Goldman Sachs, in the Emmy-nominated HBO movie "Too Big to Fail" (2011), and he appeared in the films "The Family Tree" (2011), "Should've Been Romeo" (2012), "Lying and Stealing" (2019), and "Foster Boy" (2019). He played Duncan "Dunk" Pringle on the ABC drama "The Astronaut Wives Club" (2015) and Jonah "Juggy" Aaron on VH1's "The Breaks" (2017), and he portrayed Alan Dershowitz on "American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson" (2016) and Hal Prince on "Fosse/Verdon" (2019). From 2019 to 2020, Handler played District Attorney Jacob Warner on the Starz crime drama "Power."

Personal Life

Evan married chemist Elisa Atti on October 12, 2003, and they welcomed daughter Sofia on January 17, 2007. Handler was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia when he was 24, and the cancer treatments caused him to lose his hair. In 2008, he spoke to "WebMD" about how his cancer battle changed him, stating:

"There have been times when it felt like I went back to being the same person. I didn't turn to God and become born again. I didn't retreat from big city life or remain vegetarian or macrobiotic. Other times I think I have been completely shaped by those experiences. I think my life has become about trying hard to move beyond the cancer."

Evan appeared in a 2014 public service announcement in favor of DC Statehood, and in 2015, he attended the DC Statehood Dinner put on by the Creative Coalition. He also took part in the "51 Stars" campaign, which was launched by DC Shadow Senator Paul Strauss to "create public service announcements with 51 celebrities (signifying that D.C. would become the 51st state) and raise awareness about D.C.'s political status."

Award Nominations

In 1996, Evan shared an Awards Circuit Community Award nomination for Best Cast Ensemble with his "Ransom" co-stars Mel Gibson, Rene Russo, Delroy Lindo, Gary Sinise, Brawley Nolte and Donnie Wahlberg.

Real Estate

In 2015, Handler paid $1.8 million for a ranch-style home in the Westchester area of Los Angeles. Built in the 1950s, the remodeled home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and the property features a saltwater swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, patio, and fire pit.