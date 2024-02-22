Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $20 Million Birthdate: Jul 4, 1924 (99 years old) Birthplace: Newark Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.63 m) Profession: Actor, Film Producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Eva Marie Saint's Net Worth

What Is Eva Marie Saint's Net Worth?

Eva Marie Saint is an American actress and producer who has a net worth of $20 million. Eva Marie Saint won an Academy Award for her performance in 1954's "On the Waterfront," which was her first feature film. Saint has more than 80 acting credits to her name, including the films "A Hatful of Rain" (1957), "North by Northwest" (1959), "Exodus" (1960), "Loving" (1970), "I Dreamed of Africa" (2000), "Because of Winn-Dixie" (2005), "Superman Returns" (2006), and "Winter's Tale" (2014), the TV movies "The Macahans" (1976), "Taxi!!!" (1978), "Splendor in the Grass" (1981), "The Last Days of Patton" (1986), "I'll Be Home for Christmas" (1988), and "My Antonia" (1995), the miniseries "Fatal Vision" (1984), "A Year in the Life" (1986), and "Titanic" (1996), and the television series "One Man's Family" (1950–1952), "How the West Was Won" (1976–1977), and "Moonlighting" (1986–1988). She also executive produced and narrated the 1991 TV documentary "Primary Colors: The Story of Corita" and voiced Katara on the animated Nickelodeon series "The Legend of Korra" (2012–2014). Eva has also performed on Broadway, playing Thelma in "The Trip to Bountiful" (1953) and Mary Todd Lincoln in "The Lincoln Mask" (1972). She won an Outer Critics Circle Award and a Theatre World Award for "The Trip to Bountiful."

Early Life

Eva Marie Saint was born on July 4, 1924, in Newark, New Jersey. Her parents, Eva Marie Saint (née Rice) and John Merle Saint, were Quakers. Eva graduated from Bethlehem Central High School near Albany, New York, in 1942. In 2006, the school inducted Saint into its hall of fame. After graduation, she enrolled at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, where she studied acting and was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. During her time at BGSU, Eva landed the lead role in a school production of Lawrence Riley's "Personal Appearance." She was involved with Theta Alpha Phi, the theater honorary fraternity, and she was the student council's record keeper in 1944. The school has honored Saint with the BGSU Distinguished Alumna Award (1980), an honorary doctorate of performing arts (1982), and a Lifetime Achievement Award (2019) and named The Wolfe Center for the Arts' Eva Marie Saint Theatre after her.

Career

Eva worked as an NBC page, and from 1946 to 1947, she appeared on NBC-TV's "Campus Hoopla." She then appeared in the 1947 TV movie "A Christmas Carol" and the television programs "Kraft Theatre" (1947), "The Chevrolet Tele-Theatre" (1948), "Lights Out" (1949), "Suspense" (1949), "Actor's Studio" (1949–1950), and "The Clock" (1949–1950). From 1950 to 1952, Saint played Claudia Barbour Roberts on the TV series "One Man's Family." Her first feature film was 1954's "On the Waterfront," and she won an Academy Award for her performance as Edie Doyle. Eva followed her successful film debut with "That Certain Feeling" in 1956, "A Hatful of Rain" and "Raintree County" in 1957, and "North by Northwest" in 1959. She co-starred with Paul Newman in "Exodus" (1960), Warren Beatty in "All Fall Down" (1962), James Garner in "36 Hours" (1965), and Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in "The Sandpiper" (1965). Next, Saint starred in the films "The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming" (1966), "Grand Prix" (1966), "The Stalking Moon" (1968), "Loving" (1970), and "Cancel My Reservation" (1972), and she appeared in the TV movies "A Carol for Another Christmas" (1964), "The Macahans" (1976), "Taxi!!!" (1978), "A Christmas to Remember" (1978), and "When Hell Was in Session" (1979). From 1976 to 1977, she reprised her role from "The Macahans" in four episodes of the ABC series "How the West Was Won."

In the '80s, Eva co-starred with Tom Hanks and Jackie Gleason in the film "Nothing in Common" (1986) and appeared in the TV movies "The Curse of King Tut's Tomb" (1980), "The Best Little Girl in the World" (1981), "Splendor in the Grass" (1981), "Malibu" (1983), "Jane Doe" (1983), "Love Leads the Way: A True Story" (1984), "The Last Days of Patton" (1984), and "I'll Be Home for Christmas" (1988) and the miniseries "Fatal Vision" (1984) and "A Year in the Life" (1986). She also guest-starred in two 1983 episodes of "The Love Boat," and she had a recurring role as Virginia Hayes on the ABC series "Moonlighting" from 1986 to 1988. Saint starred in the films "I Dreamed of Africa" (2000), "Don't Come Knocking" (2005), "Because of Winn-Dixie" (2005), and "Winter's Tale" (2014), and she played Martha Kent in 2006's "Superman Returns." She appeared in the TV movies "Voyage of Terror: The Achille Lauro Affair" (1990), "People Like Us" (1990), "Palomino" (1991), "Kiss of a Killer" (1993), "My Antonia" (1995), "Time to Say Goodbye?" (1997), and "Open House" (2003) and the miniseries "Titanic" (1996), and she guest-starred on "Frasier" in 1999. From 2020 to 2021, she was featured in three episodes of "The Pack Podcast."

Personal Life

Eva married director/producer Jeffrey Hayden on October 28, 1951, and they welcomed son Darrell in April 1955 and daughter Laurette in July 1958. Saint gave birth to Darrell just two days after she won an Oscar for her performance in "On the Waterfront." Saint and Hayden remained married until Jeffrey's death on Christmas Eve in 2016.

Awards and Nominations

In 1955, Saint won an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "On the Waterfront." The film also earned her a BAFTA Award nomination for Most Promising Newcomer to Film and a New York Film Critics Circle Award nomination for Best Actress. Eva won a New Cinema Award for Best Actress for "A Hatful of Rain" at the 1957 Venice Film Festival, and she also received a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Foreign Actress, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Drama, a Laurel Award nomination for Top Female Dramatic Performance, and New York Film Critics Circle Award nomination for Best Actress for the film. Saint has earned five Primetime Emmy nominations, winning for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special for "People Like Us" in 1990. Her other nominations were for Best Actress in a Single Performance for "The Philco Television Playhouse" (1955) and "Producers' Showcase" (1956), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for "How the West Was Won" (1977), and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama or Comedy Special for "Taxi!!" (1978).

For "Loving," Eva earned a New York Film Critics Circle Award nomination and a National Society of Film Critics Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. "The Macahans" won a Western Heritage Award for Fictional Television Drama in 1976, and Saint received a Golden Boot at the 2007 Golden Boot Awards. In 2013, she won a Behind the Voice Actors Award for Best Female Vocal Performance in a Television Series in a Guest Role and earned an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Voice-Over Performance for "The Legend of Korra." Eva has received Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Ft. Lauderdale International Film Festival (1999) and Savannah Film Festival (2000), and she was honored with the King Vidor Memorial Award at the 2004 San Luis Obispo International Film Festival and the Glenn Strange Honorary Award at the 2021 New Mexico Film Critics Awards. In 1960, she received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Motion Picture and Television.

Real Estate

Saint previously owned a four-bedroom, six-bathroom home in the Mandeville Canyon area of Los Angeles. In 2014, the home went on the market for $5.395 million.