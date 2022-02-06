Ethan Suplee Net Worth:

What is Ethan Suplee's net worth and salary?

Ethan Suplee is an American actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Suplee is probably best known for starring as Randy Hickey on the NBC sitcom "My Name is Earl" (2005–2009), and he has also played Frankie Stechino on "Boy Meets World" (1994–1998), Wayne Doyle on "Jennifer Falls" (2014), Officer Billy "Beer Pong" Tompkins on "The Ranch" (2016–2020), and Darius "D" Pringle on "Chance" (2016–2017).

Ethan has more than 70 acting credits to his name, including the films "Mallrats" (1995), "American History X" (1998), "Remember the Titans" (2000), "Cold Mountain" (2003), "Art School Confidential" (2006), and "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013) and the television series "Raising Hope" (2011–2013), "Santa Clarita Diet" (2019), and "Good Girls" (2020).

Early Life

Ethan Suplee was born on May 25, 1976, in Manhattan, New York City. His parents, Bill and Debbie, are both actors who have performed on Broadway, and Bill had a recurring role as Willie the One Eyed Mailman on "My Name Is Earl." Ethan dropped out of school when he was 14 years old, and he made his television debut on "Boy Meets World" at age 16.

Career

From 1994 to 1998, Suplee played Frankie Stechino in 19 episodes of ABC's "Boy Meets World," and his first film was Kevin Smith's 1995 comedy "Mallrats." He later worked with Smith again in "Chasing Amy" (1997), "Dogma" (1999), and "Clerks II" (2006), and in 2020, it was announced that he would be reprising his "Mallrats" role, Willam Black, in "Twilight of the Mallrats." Ethan guest-starred on "Tales from the Crypt" (1994) and "Sister, Sister" (1995), and in 1996, he played a prison inmate in the film "One Down." In 1997, he appeared in the films "A Better Place," 35 Miles from Normal," and "11th Hour," followed by "Desert Blue," "American History X," and "Bad Trip" in 1998. In 2000, Suplee co-starred with Breckin Meyer, Seann William Scott, and Tom Green in the comedy "Road Trip," and he played Louie Lastik in the biographical sports film "Remember the Titans" alongside Denzel Washington. He appeared in the films "Blow" (2001), "Evolution" (2001), and "John Q." (2002), and he played Pangle in 2003's "Cold Mountain," which earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture – Drama. In 2004, Ethan co-starred with Ashton Kutcher and Amy Smart in "The Butterfly Effect" and with Seth Green, Matthew Lillard, Dax Shepard, and Burt Reynolds in "Without a Paddle."

From 2005 to 2009, Suplee played Randy Hickey on "My Name Is Earl" alongside his "Mallrats" co-star Jason Lee. The series aired 96 episodes over four seasons, and in 2006, the show received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical and a People's Choice Award for Favorite New Television Comedy. Ethan appeared in the 2006 films "Art School Confidential" and "The Fountain," then he co-starred with Billy Bob Thornton, Seann William Scott, and Susan Sarandon in 2007's "Mr. Woodcock." He portrayed film critic/"Ain't It Cool News" founder Harry Knowles in the 2009 comedy "Fanboys," and that year he also co-starred with Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Natalie Portman in the war drama "Brothers."

Suplee appeared in the films "The Dry Land" (2010), "Unstoppable" (2010), and "Paper Cuts" (2012) and the TV movies "Playing with Guns" (2010), and "Nevermind Nirvana" (2010), and from 2011 to 2013, he had a recurring role on Fox's "Raising Hope." In 2013, he co-starred with Leonardo DiCaprio (who he has been friends with since the '90s) in "The Wolf of Wall Street," which grossed $392 million at the box office and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. In 2014, Ethan appeared in "Walk of Shame" alongside Elizabeth Banks and James Marsden, and he teamed up with his "My Name Is Earl" co-star Jaime Pressly on the TV Land sitcom "Jennifer Falls." He played Officer Billy "Beer Pong" Tompkins on the Netflix series "The Ranch" from 2016 to 2020, and from 2016 to 2017, he starred as Darius "D" Pringle on Hulu's "Chance." Suplee appeared in the films "The Trust" (2016), "Deepwater Horizon" (2016), "Motherless Brooklyn" (2019), and "The Hunt" (2020), and he had recurring roles on Netflix's "Santa Clarita Diet" in 2019 and NBC's "Good Girls" in 2020.

Personal Life

Suplee has been a Scientologist since the '90s. In 2006, he married Brandy Lewis, the sister of actress Juliette Lewis. The couple has two daughters, Francis Clementine (born June 2005) and Billie Grace (born April 2007), and Ethan is stepfather to Brandy's daughters Lily and Bella. Suplee weighed 200 pounds by the age of 10, and he has said that 536 pounds was his heaviest weight. After Ethan began dating Brandy, he became motivated to lose weight, and he told "People (the TV Show!)" in 2021, "I became, for the first time in my life, kind of interested in the future and having experiences with her. Like spending a day walking around a museum or going on a trip or hiking that I just wasn't physically able to do." Suplee lost 250 pounds and set a goal of reaching 10% body fat, which he achieved in the fall of 2020. He launched the podcast "American Glutton" in 2020 to talk about his "two decades of weight gain and loss, what worked and what didn't, and share the best diet there is."

Award Nominations

In 2006, Suplee and his "My Name Is Earl" castmates received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. The series also earned Ethan two Online Film & Television Association Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (2006 and 2007) and an Outstanding Actor – Comedy Series nomination at the Monte-Carlo TV Festival (2007). In 2014, Suplee and his "The Wolf of Wall Street" co-stars received a Gold Derby Award nomination for Ensemble Cast and a Seattle Film Critics Award nomination for Best Ensemble Cast.

Real Estate

In 2013, Suplee sold his 3,787 square foot home in the Studio City area of Los Angeles for $1.6 million. Jane Fonda previously lived in the home, and according to real estate records, Ethan purchased it for $2 million in 2006. The property includes seven bedrooms, three bathrooms, a gym, a swimming pool, and a guest house.