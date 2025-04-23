Last Updated: April 24, 2025
  1. What Is Ethan Phillips' Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Education
  3. Early Acting Career
  4. Star Trek: Voyager
  5. Writing Career
  6. Post Star Trek Career

What is Ethan Phillips' net worth?

Ethan Phillips is an American actor and playwright who has a net worth of $3 million.

Ethan Phillips is most widely recognized for his portrayal of the Talaxian chef Neelix in the science fiction series "Star Trek: Voyager." With a career spanning theater, film, and television, Phillips has built a diverse body of work characterized by versatility and a particular talent for character roles. Before his iconic Star Trek role, Phillips established himself through recurring parts in series including "Benson" and appearances in films such as "Lean on Me." His theatrical background includes both performance and writing, having authored plays and a cookbook inspired by his Star Trek character. Beyond his most famous role, Phillips has maintained a steady presence in television with guest appearances on numerous series while continuing to develop his writing and stage work, demonstrating creative range that extends well beyond the alien makeup that defined his most recognized character.

Early Life and Education

Ethan Phillips was born on February 8, 1955, in Garden City, New York, on Long Island. He grew up in a large family as one of six children. His father was the owner of a local clothing store, providing a middle-class upbringing that supported his eventual pursuit of the arts.

Phillips attended Boston University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in English literature. He continued his education at Cornell University, receiving a Master of Fine Arts degree. This academic background in literature would later inform his work as a playwright and author. His formal theatrical training provided the foundation for his later career across multiple performance mediums.

Gettty

Early Acting Career

After completing his education, Phillips began his professional career in theater, performing on Broadway and with various theater companies. His stage experience provided training in character development and versatility that would serve him well in his later screen roles.

Phillips' first major television role came in the sitcom "Benson," where he played Pete Downey, the press secretary to Governor Gatling, from 1980 to 1985. This role established him as a reliable comedic performer and led to further television opportunities.

Throughout the 1980s, Phillips made appearances in various television shows and films, including roles in "Critters," "Critters 2," "Lean on Me," and "Green Card." These diverse parts demonstrated his range as a character actor capable of working in both comedy and drama.

Star Trek: Voyager

Phillips' most recognized role came when he was cast as Neelix in "Star Trek: Voyager," which ran from 1995 to 2001. As the Talaxian morale officer, chef, and ambassador aboard the USS Voyager, Phillips created a complex character who combined cheerful optimism with a troubled past. The role required Phillips to perform under extensive prosthetic makeup, transforming his appearance into that of an alien species with spotted skin and distinctive facial features.

Throughout the series, Phillips brought depth to what could have been a purely comedic character, exploring Neelix's insecurities, past traumas, and growth. The role showcased Phillips' ability to convey emotional nuance despite the physical barriers of heavy makeup and prosthetics.

During his time on "Voyager," Phillips co-authored "The Neelix Cookbook," a collection of recipes inspired by his character's culinary adventures on the show, demonstrating his willingness to embrace the creative aspects of the franchise beyond his on-screen performance.

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Writing Career

Complementing his acting work, Phillips has established himself as a playwright and author. He has written plays including "Penguin Blues" and "Asylum," which have been performed at theaters across the United States. His theatrical writing often explores complex human emotions and relationships, reflecting his background in literature and his experiences as a performer.

In addition to "The Neelix Cookbook," Phillips has written for various publications and contributed to books about the Star Trek franchise, sharing insights about his experiences in the series and the craft of acting under prosthetic makeup.

Post-Star Trek Career

After "Voyager" concluded, Phillips continued his television career with guest roles on numerous series including "Criminal Minds," "Bones," "The Good Wife," "Veep," and "Better Call Saul." These appearances have showcased his versatility as a character actor across different genres.

In film, Phillips has taken roles in various productions including "Bad Santa," "The Island," and "Inside Llewyn Davis," working with acclaimed directors and in diverse genres. His film work has included both comedic and dramatic roles, demonstrating his range beyond the science fiction genre that brought him widespread recognition.

