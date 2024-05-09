Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Birthdate: Jun 13, 1978 (45 years old) Birthplace: Huntington Beach Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Ethan Embry's Net Worth

Ethan Embry is an American actor who has a net worth of $2 million. Ethan Embry is known for his roles in such films as "Dutch," "Empire Records," "That Thing You Do!," "Can't Hardly Wait," "Sweet Home Alabama," and "Cheap Trills." On television, he has had main roles on such shows as "Work with Me," "FreakyLinks," "L.A. Dragnet," "Brotherhood," and "Grace and Frankie." Embry also had recurring roles on the series "Once Upon a Time" and "Sneaky Pete."

Early Life and Education

Ethan Embry was born on June 13, 1978 in Huntington Beach, California and was raised in Los Angeles. He was homeschooled by his mother growing up. Embry also participated in gymnastics as a child.

Film Career

Originally credited as Ethan Randall, Embry made his film debut as a kid in Albert Brooks's 1991 fantasy romantic comedy "Defending Your Life." Later that year, he starred in "Dutch" and "All I Want for Christmas." Embry next starred alongside Reese Witherspoon in the adventure drama "A Far Off Place," released in 1993. The year after that, he was in "Season of Change." In 1995, Embry starred in the coming-of-age film "Empire Records" and the science-fiction horror film "Evolver." His subsequent credits were the disaster survival film "White Squall," the musical dramedy "That Thing You Do!," and the National Lampoon comedy "Vegas Vacation." In 1998, Embry appeared in a whopping six films, including "Dancer, Texas Pop. 81," "Can't Hardly Wait," and "Disturbing Behavior."

Kicking off the 21st century, Embry had a role in the mockumentary "The Independent." He followed that with roles in "Rennie's Landing" and "Ball in the House." In 2002, Embry appeared alongside Reese Witherspoon in the hit romance film "Sweet Home Alabama." Also that year, he starred in the supernatural horror film "They." Embry subsequently appeared in such films as "Timeline," "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle," "Pizza," and "Standing Still." In the latter half of the decade, he was in "Vacancy," "Player 5150," "Heart of a Dragon," and "Eagle Eye."

Embry's first major film role of the 2010s was in the action film "The Reunion," released in 2011. The following year, he appeared in "Dorothy and the Witches of Oz" and "Ordinary Man." In 2013, Embry starred in the black comedy thriller "Cheap Thrills," and in 2014 starred in the horror film "Late Phases." He also had a supporting role in the 2014 thriller "The Guest." Embry was in multiple films in 2015, including the Western thriller "Echoes of War" and the horror film "The Devil's Candy." His notable credits since then have included the dramedy "Blindspotting," the biographical space drama "First Man," and the action thriller "Last Seen Alive."

Television Career

Embry's first credited television role was in the 1991 Fox television film "Bad Attitudes," in which he played Cosmo Consingsby. Next, he appeared in two episodes of the CBS series "Harts of the West" between 1993 and 1994. Embry subsequently appeared in two episodes of "Murder, She Wrote." In the latter half of the decade, he voiced characters in episodes of various animated shows, including "Hercules," "The Wild Thornberrys," and "Batman Beyond." Embry had his first main role on television in 1999, as Sebastian on the short-lived CBS sitcom "Work with Me." He had his next main role on the short-lived Fox science-fiction series "FreakyLinks," which ran from 2000 to 2001. Embry went on to star on "L.A. Dragnet" in 2003. The year after that, he appeared in the television films "Celeste in the City" and "Life on Liberty Street." Following guest roles on "Numb3rs," "Masters of Horror," and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," Embry began playing the main role of Declan Giggs on the Showtime crime drama series "Brotherhood," which ran from 2006 to 2008.

In 2010, Embry had a guest role on "House." The following year, he had guest roles on "Fairly Legal" and "CSI: Miami." In 2012, Embry starred in the Lifetime television film "Imaginary Friend" and appeared in episodes of "Drop Dead Diva" and "Grey's Anatomy." He went on to play the recurring role of Greg Mendell on the ABC fantasy series "Once Upon a Time" in 2013. Over the next two years, Embry appeared in episodes of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Hawaii Five-0," and "The Walking Dead." In 2015, he began a recurring role on the crime drama series "Sneaky Pete," which ran through 2019, and began a main role on the comedy series "Gracie and Frankie," which ran through 2022. Meanwhile, Embry appeared in the 2017 miniseries "A Bunch of Dicks." His other television credits include guest roles on the DC Comics superhero series "Stargirl" and "Gotham Knights." On the former, he played Johnny Thunder, and on the latter he played Arthur Brown.

Personal Life

Embry married his first wife, actress Amelinda Smith, in late 1998. They had one child together before divorcing in 2002. Three years later, Embry married actress Sunny Mabrey; they divorced in 2012, but married again in 2015.