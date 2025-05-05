What Is Estelle's Net Worth?

Estelle is a British singer-songwriter, rapper, voice actress, and producer who has a net worth of $3 million. Estelle is known for mixing various musical styles, including soul, reggae, R&B, hip-hop, and dance. She worked in the record store Deal Real in London and then started performing. She met Kanye West at a restaurant and then later met John Legend, who helped start her career. Her debut studio album, "The 18th Day," was released in 2004, and her second studio album, 2008's "Shine," was certified Gold in the UK and reached #6 on the UK chart and the US R&B chart. Estelle has since released the albums "All of Me" (2012), "True Romance" (2015), and "Lovers Rock" (2018). She has also released the EPs "iTunes Live: London Sessions" (2008), "Estelle Live @ LiveDEMO Berlin" (2008), "Love & Happiness, Vol. 1" (2013), "Love & Happiness, Vol. 2: Waiting to Exhale" (2013), and "Love & Happiness, Vol. 3: How Stella Got Her Groove Back" (2014).

Her most popular single, "American Boy" (featuring Kanye West), was released in 2008 and was certified 2x Platinum in the US and Platinum in the UK and Australia. The song reached #1 in the UK and the top five in Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, and Switzerland. She also won a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "American Boy." Estelle voiced Garnet on the Cartoon Network series "Steven Universe" (2013–2019), and she has appeared in the films "Beyond the Lights" (2014), "Girls Trip" (2017), "Back to the Goode Life" (2019), "Fatal Affair" (2020), and "Venus as a Boy" (2021). She has also guest-starred on the TV series "Real Husbands of Hollywood" (2013) and "Empire" (2015; 2017), and she is the host of Apple Music's "The Estelle Show."

Early Life

Estelle was born Estelle Fanta Swaray on January 18 1980, in London, England. Her parents' families came from Senegal and Grenada. Estelle has eight younger siblings, and she grew up in a religious household that didn't allow secular music. She listened to spiritual and West African music at home, and she sometimes listened to hip-hop when she wasn't home. She stated, "I got into hip-hop from my uncle; he was always playing us Kool G Rap and Big Daddy Kane; he was a bad boy and my mum wasn't really happy that I was hanging out with him." Estelle also listened to her aunt's soul records, and by her early twenties, she had decided to pursue a music career. She worked as a nanny before her music career began.

Career

While Estelle was working at Deal Real, a London hip-hop record store, her co-workers encouraged her to perform onstage. She soon began performing in London clubs and appearing on albums by Skitz, Blak Twang, and The 57th Dynasty.

In the early 2000s, Estelle saw Kanye West at a restaurant during a trip to Los Angeles and asked him to introduce her to John Legend. After she was eventually introduced to Legend, he helped produce two of the tracks on her debut album, 2004's "The 18th Day." The album was released on V2 Records and reached #35 on the UK Albums Chart. The singles "1980" and "Free" reached the top 20 on the UK Singles Chart, and Estelle won a MOBO Award for Best Newcomer.

In 2007, she was the first artist Legend signed to his new label, HomeSchool Records, which was distributed by Atlantic Records in the U.S. Estelle's second album, 2008's "Shine," was certified Gold in the UK, and it peaked at #6 on the UK Albums Chart and reached #1 on the UK R&B Albums chart and #6 on the U.S. "Billboard" Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Legend executive produced the album, and artists such as Kanye West, Wyclef Jean, Mark Ronson, Will.i.am, and Swizz Beatz worked on it. The Grammy-winning single "American Boy," a collaboration with West, was a top 10 hit in numerous countries and reached #1 on the European Hot 100, UK Singles, and UK Hip Hop/R&B charts.

In 2012, Estelle released her third album, "All of Me," which reached #9 on the "Billboard" Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and #28 on the "Billboard" 200 chart. It also did well in Australia, peaking at #20 on the Australian Hitseekers Albums chart. The single "Thank You" reached #1 on the "Billboard" Adult R&B Songs chart and #15 on the "Billboard" Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Next, Estelle released the 2015 album "True Romance," and it reached #31 on the "Billboard" Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Her fifth album, 2018's "Lovers Rock," reached #2 on the "Billboard" Reggae Albums chart. Estelle has also been featured on tracks by Gym Class Heroes ("Guilty as Charged"), Busta Rhymes ("World Go Round"), David Guetta ("One Love"), Robin Thicke ("Rollacoasta") and many other artists. In addition to her music, Estelle has voiced Garnet in the animated series "Steven Universe" (2013–2019) and "Steven Universe Future" (2019–2020), the television film "Steven Universe: The Movie" (2019), and the video games "Steven Universe: Attack the Light" (2015), "Steven Universe: Save the Light" (2017), "Steven Universe: The Phantom Fable" (2019), "Steven Universe: Unleash the Light" (2019), and MultiVersus" (2022).

Personal Life

Estelle's parents split up when she was three years old, then they reunited 20 years later and married a decade after that. Their love story inspired her 2018 album "Lovers Rock," and in an interview with "Vibe" magazine, Estelle said that her parents separated as a result of "their families' doubtfulness." She said of the writing process, "How do I write that, how do I describe how that goes down bearing in mind all of his efforts and bearing in mind all of her efforts? How do I write this into a song without making them feel crazy, without it sounding wild, just saying you hurt me and I'm going to kill you, or I wish everything bad on you? Sometimes it's not that, sometimes it's a complete dissolution of the relationship and that's what essentially happened. They didn't get to break up properly and be like, 'I don't see it anymore.'"

Awards and Nominations

Estelle has earned three Grammy nominations, winning for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "American Boy"(shared with Kanye West) in 2009. That song also received a nomination for Song of the Year, and "Thank You" was nominated for Best R&B Performance in 2013. "American Boy" earned an MTV Video Music Award nomination for Best UK Video as well. In 2016, Estelle won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration for "Conqueror" from "Empire" (shared with Jussie Smollett). She has received nine MOBO Award nominations, taking home the prize for Best UK Newcomer (2004), Best UK Female (2008), and Best Song for "American Boy" (2008). Behind the Voice Actors Awards, Estelle and her " Steven Universe" co-stars won the BTVA Television Voice Acting Award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Television Series – Comedy/Musical in 2015 and the BTVA People's Choice Voice Acting Award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Television Series in 2016.