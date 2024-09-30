What is Erin Moriarty's Net Worth?

Erin Moriarty is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Erin Moriarty is known for her roles on such television series as "The Boys," "Jessica Jones," "True Detective," and "Red Widow." She has also acted in many films, including "The Kings of Summer," "Captain Fantastic," "The Miracle Season," "Monster Party," and "Catching Dust." As a member of the ensemble cast of "Captain Fantastic," Moriarty earned a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Early Life

Erin Moriarty was born on June 24, 1994 in New York City. She started acting when she was 11, starring in the title role in a 2005 community theater production of "Annie." After graduating from high school, Moriarty chose to pursue her acting career instead of going to college.

Television Career

Moriarty had her first professional acting roles as a teenager. She made her television debut in 2010 with a recurring role on the long-running ABC soap opera "One Life to Live." The following year, she appeared in an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Moriarty landed her first main role in 2013, as Natalie Walraven on ABC's "Red Widow." However, the show was short-lived, being canceled after one season. Moriarty next had a recurring role in the first season of the HBO anthology crime series "True Detective," which premiered in 2014. She played Audrey Hart, the problem child of Woody Harrelson's character.

In 2015, Moriarty played the main role of college student-athlete Hope Shlottman on the Netflix series "Jessica Jones," based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Two years later, she appeared in an episode of "Pillow Talk." Moriarty went on to begin her biggest television role yet in 2019, as Annie January and her alter-ego Starlight on the Amazon Prime Video satirical superhero series "The Boys." Based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the series also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Jessie T. Usher, and Chace Crawford, among others.

Film Career

In 2012, Moriarty made her film debut in the science-fiction action comedy "The Watch," playing the daughter of Vince Vaughn's character. The next year, she played the love interest of Nick Robinson's character in the coming-of-age dramedy "The Kings of Summer," and after that she appeared in the 2014 science-fiction thriller "After the Dark." Moriarty had her most prolific year yet in 2016, appearing in three films: the action thriller "Blood Father," the dramedy "Captain Fantastic," and the horror thriller "Within." As a member of the ensemble cast of "Captain Fantastic," she earned a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Moriarty had another big year in 2018, appearing in four films. First, she starred as a high school volleyball captain in "The Miracle Season," based on a true story about the Iowa City West High School volleyball team. Moriarty next appeared in the adventure comedy "The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir," an adaptation of the French novel of the same name. After that, she was in the biographical comedy thriller "Driven." Moriarty's final film of 2018 was the horror thriller "Monster Party." After a break from the big screen, she returned in 2023 as the star of the drama "Catching Dust," appearing opposite Jai Courtney. Moriarty's subsequent credits include "Lips Like Sugar" and "True Haunting."

Social Media

In early 2024, Moriarty announced that she was leaving the social media platform Instagram due to persistent misogynistic trolling over her role on "The Boys." She said she felt "dehumanized" by the toxic, abusive words of viewers, who piled on her after former Fox News host Megyn Kelly accused Moriarty of getting plastic surgery. In the wake of support from her costars and fans, she eventually returned to Instagram.