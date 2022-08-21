Erika Christensen Net Worth:

What is Erika Christensen's Net Worth?

Erika Christensen is an American actress who has a net worth of $5 million. Erika Christensen is known for her role as Julia Braverman-Graham on the NBC television series "Parenthood." She also starred on the short-lived ABC series "Six Degrees," "Wicked City," and "Ten Days in the Valley." Christensen has appeared in many films as well, including "Traffic," "Swimfan," "The Perfect Score," and "The Case for Christ."

Early Life

Erika Christensen was born on August 19, 1982 in Seattle, Washington to construction manager Kathy and insurance worker and HR executive Steven. She has younger twin brothers named Dane and Brando and an older half-brother named Nick. Christensen is of Swedish, Icelandic, Danish, Norwegian, Irish, and Welsh descent. When she was four, she moved with her family from Seattle to Los Angeles, California. Christensen was raised as a Scientologist by her parents, who converted to the religion when they were in their 20s.

Television Career

Christensen began her acting career on television by appearing in commercials for Volvo and McDonald's. Later, as a teenager in 1997, she made her first appearance on a series in an episode of "Nothing Sacred." Christensen continued to make guest appearances on various shows over the ensuing years, including the legal drama "The Practice" and the sitcoms "Frasier" and "3rd Rock from the Sun." In 1999, she had her first leading role, appearing opposite Michael Shulman in the Disney Channel Original Movie "Can of Worms." The same year, she appeared in an episode of "Touched by an Angel" and had a main role on the short-lived CBS sitcom "Thanks." In the early 00s, Christensen appeared on such series as "Time of Your Life," "Movie Stars," "The Pretender," "FreakyLinks," "The Geena Davis Show," and "That '70s Show." She also played Cate Earnshaw in MTV's modern-day adaptation of "Wuthering Heights."

Christensen landed her next main role on television in 2006, when she began playing Mae Anderson on the ABC series "Six Degrees." However, the show was canceled after a single season due to poor ratings. Subsequently, Christensen appeared in episodes of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Lie to Me," and "Mercy." In 2010, she began her biggest role yet, playing Julia Braverman-Graham, the youngest daughter of the Braverman family, on the NBC series "Parenthood." The popular show ran for six seasons through 2015. During this time, Christensen starred in the television film "My Boyfriends' Dogs" and had a main role on the short-lived ABC series "Wicked City." She starred on another short-lived ABC series, "Ten Days in the Valley," from late 2017 to early 2018.

Film Career

Christensen made her feature film debut in the 1997 comedy "Leave it to Beaver," based on the eponymous television sitcom. Three years later, she gained acclaim for her performance as cocaine user Caroline Wakefield in the Oscar-winning crime drama "Traffic." As part of the film's ensemble, she shared the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Christensen went on to star in "Home Room" and "Swimfan" in 2002; that year, she also appeared alongside Goldie Hawn and Susan Sarandon in the comedy "The Banger Sisters." In 2004, she starred in the teen heist comedy "The Perfect Score" and the horror film "Riding the Bullet." The next year, Christensen appeared in "The Upside of Anger," "The Sisters," and "Flightplan."

In 2007, Christensen starred alongside Lukas Haas and Giovanni Ribisi in "Gardener of Eden," and alongside Nick Stahl in "How to Rob a Bank." She was subsequently in "Mercy," "Veronika Decides to Die," and "The Tortured," in which she costarred with Jesse Metcalfe as a mother whose son is kidnapped and murdered by a serial killer. Christensen's other credits have included the musical "How Sweet it Is"; the drama "All at Once"; the Christian biopic "The Case for Christ"; the crime-comedy thriller "Clover"; and the Disney+ remake of the family comedy "Cheaper by the Dozen."

Music Video Appearances

Beyond television and film, Christensen has appeared in a number of music videos. Her first, in 1995, was the video for Michael Jackson's song "Childhood." After a long break, she appeared in the 2004 video for Fefe Dobson's "Everything." Christensen was next in the music video for Ringside's "Tired of Being Sorry" in 2010. Subsequent music videos in which she appeared were for Diz and the Fam's "Love"; Alekesam's "All is Forgiven"; the Black Eyed Peas' "Where's the Love?"; and Bootstraps' "Whenever You're Around."

Personal Life

In late 2014, Christensen got engaged to cyclist Cole Maness. The couple married a year later. Together, they live in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles with their two daughters.