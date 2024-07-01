Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million Birthdate: Jul 12, 1991 (32 years old) Birthplace: Worcester Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.75 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Erik Per Sullivan's Net Worth

What is Erik Per Sullivan's Net Worth?

Erik Per Sullivan is a former child actor who has a net worth of $5 million. Erik Per Sullivan is best known for playing younger brother Dewey on the Fox television sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle." He also appeared in such films as "Joe Dirt," "Unfaithful," "Christmas with the Kranks," and "Twelve," and voiced animated characters in "Finding Nemo" and "Arthur and the Invisibles." Since ending his acting career in 2010, Sullivan has kept a low profile outside of the media spotlight.

Early Life and Education

Erik Per Sullivan was born on July 12, 1991 in Worcester, Massachusetts as the only child of Fred and Swedish-born mother Ann. His father, who owns a Mexican eatery called The Alamo, is of Irish descent. Due to his mother's nationality, Sullivan speaks some Swedish and visits Sweden frequently. At a young age, he started studying the piano and saxophone, and also earned a black belt in Taekwondo. Sullivan was educated at Mount Saint Charles Academy in Rhode Island and Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire. In 2009, he began attending the University of Southern California.

Malcolm in the Middle

Sullivan rose to fame in 2000 when he began starring on the new Fox television sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle." He played Dewey, originally the youngest of four sons of parents Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) and Hal (Bryan Cranston). His older brothers on the show were Francis (Christopher Kennedy Masterson), Reese (Justin Berfield), and Malcolm (Frankie Muniz); a younger brother, named Jamie, was later introduced in season four. Sullivan initially played Dewey as the quieter, more innocent and sensitive brother, but the character became more aggressive and vindictive as the series progressed. "Malcolm in the Middle" ultimately ran for seven seasons through 2006. For his role, Sullivan earned several Teen Choice and Young Artist Award nominations.

Other Acting Roles

Sullivan began his acting career in the late 1990s with small uncredited parts in Michael Bay's science-fiction disaster film "Armageddon" and Lasse Hallström's drama "The Cider House Rules." In 2000, the same year he began starring on "Malcolm in the Middle," he played Tucker Banger in the pilot episode of the ABC medical drama series "Wonderland." Sullivan had his first real roles on the big screen in 2001, playing the younger version of David Spade's titular character in the comedy "Joe Dirt" and the son of Patricia Clarkson's and Jake Weber's characters in the psychological horror film "Wendigo." He went on to play the son of Diane Lane's and Richard Gere's characters in the 2002 erotic thriller "Unfaithful." Also that year, Sullivan played the child version of Jerry Stiller's character Arthur Spooner in an episode of the CBS television sitcom "The King of Queens."

In 2003, Sullivan voiced the seahorse Sheldon in the blockbuster Pixar animated film "Finding Nemo." The following year, he played the son of Dan Aykroyd's antagonistic character in the comedy "Christmas with the Kranks," based on John Grisham's novel "Skipping Christmas." The film also starred Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Julie Gonzalo, and M. Emmet Walsh. In 2007, Sullivan returned to voice acting to voice Mino in the fantasy film "Arthur and the Invisibles," a bowdlerized version of Luc Besson's film "Arthur and the Minimoys." He also starred as the titular character in the independent film "Mo," about a kid with Marfan Syndrome. Sullivan's final acting role was in the 2010 teen crime drama "Twelve," directed by Joel Schumacher and adapted by Jordan Melamed from the novel by Nick McDonnell. The main stars of the cast included Chace Crawford, Rory Culkin, Emma Roberts, and Curtis Jackson.

Personal Life

Sullivan stepped away from acting in 2010 and proceeded to keep a very low profile away from the media spotlight. He is notably absent from social media, and hasn't even appeared at the various "Malcolm in the Middle" cast reunions that have taken place over the years.