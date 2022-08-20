Eric Dane Net Worth:

What is Eric Dane's Net Worth?

Eric Dane is an American actor who has a net worth of $7 million. Eric Dane is best known for his roles on the television series "Grey's Anatomy," "The Last Ship," and "Euphoria." He also had a notable recurring role on the fantasy series "Charmed" from 2003 to 2004. On the big screen, Dane has appeared in such films as "X-Men: The Last Stand," "Marley & Me," "Burlesque," and "Redeeming Love."

Early Life and Education

Eric Dane was born on November 9, 1972 in San Francisco, California. He has a younger brother. When Dane was seven, his father William passed away after being shot. Dane and his brother were raised by their mother in the Jewish faith, and had bar mitzvah ceremonies. As a teen, Dane went to Sequoia High School in Redwood City, and then to San Mateo High School in San Mateo. In high school, he played on the varsity water polo team. Dane decided to pursue an acting career after he appeared in a school production of the play "All My Sons."

Start of Television Career

Dane began his professional acting career on television in the early 90s. He made his first appearance in a 1991 episode of the sitcom "Saved by the Bell." Following this, Dane was in episodes of "Renegade," "The Wonder Years," and "Married… with Children." He was subsequently in two television films: 1995's "Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story" and 1996's "Seduced by Madness: The Diane Borchardt Story." In the latter year, Dane also appeared in episodes of the crime drama "Silk Stalkings" and the sitcom "Roseanne."

Television Breakthroughs

Dane started a run of breakthrough roles in 2001 when he played the recurring role of Dr. Wyatt Cooper on the medical drama series "Gideon's Crossing." He followed this with a role on the short-lived Fox series "The American Embassy," and then with a recurring two-season role on the fantasy series "Charmed." On the latter show, which he joined in season five, Dane played Jason Dean, a love interest of Alyssa Milano's character Phoebe Halliwell. In 2004, Dane appeared in two episodes of the NBC series "Las Vegas," and also portrayed Manson family member Charles "Tex" Watson in the television film "Helter Skelter." Subsequently, he starred in two more television films, "Painkiller Jane" and "Wedding Wars."

Television Main Roles

Dane began his first main role on a television series in 2006, playing Dr. Mark Sloan on the medical drama "Grey's Anatomy." The year prior, he had appeared as the character in a guest role, and the audience reception was so positive that he was made a main character starting in the show's third season. Dane continued to play Dr. Mark Sloan until season nine, during which the character was killed from injuries sustained in an aviation accident. He later returned for a guest appearance in season 17 in 2021.

From 2014 to 2018, Dane played the main role of Tom Chandler on the TNT naval action drama series "The Last Ship." Loosely based on the eponymous William Brinkley novel, the show focused on a fictional US Navy missile destroyer searching for a cure to a global viral pandemic. Dane had another main role in 2015 in the Canadian miniseries "The Fixer," costarring Kathleen Robertson. His next main role came in 2019 on the HBO teen drama series "Euphoria," about a group of high school students negotiating issues of love, sex, friendship, substance abuse, and identity. On the show, Dane plays Cal Jacobs, the strict father of Jacob Elordi's character Nate.

Film Career

Dane made his feature film debut in the 2000 independent drama "The Basket," starring Peter Coyote and Karen Allen. He subsequently had a brief role in the romcom "Sol Goode," starring Balthazar Getty. Dane appeared in another film with Getty, the action horror comedy "Feast," in 2005. The year after that, he played James Madrox and his alter-ego Multiple Man in the superhero film "X-Men: The Last Stand"; he also starred in the psychological thriller "Open Water 2: Adrift." In 2008, Dane appeared alongside Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston in the canine dramedy "Marley & Me," adapted from the eponymous John Grogan memoir.

Dane appeared in two major films in 2010: the ensemble romcom "Valentine's Day" and the backstage musical "Burlesque," starring Cher and Christina Aguilera. Following a seven-year break from the big screen, Dane returned in 2017 with "Grey Lady," in which he starred as a Boston homicide detective uncovering family secrets in Nantucket. His next role was in the 2021 film "The Ravine." Dane's subsequent credits have included "Redeeming Love" and "American Carnage."

Personal Life

In late 2004, Dane wed actress and model Rebecca Gayheart, with whom he had two daughters. The pair divorced in 2018 on account of irreconcilable differences. Dane and Rebecca made headlines when a sex tape was made public that featured them and former beauty queen Kari Ann Peniche.

Dane has struggled with substance use and his mental health over the years. In 2011, he admitted himself to a treatment center in California to recover from a prescription drug addiction. Later, in 2017, Dane went public about his battle with depression.