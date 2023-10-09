Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $6 Million Date of Birth: Apr 24, 1953 (70 years old) Place of Birth: Woburn Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 11 in (1.82 m) Profession: Playwright, Actor, Author, Writer, Screenwriter, Novelist, Monologist, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Eric Bogosian's Net Worth

What is Eric Bogosian's Net Worth?

Eric Bogosian is an Armenian American actor, playwright, novelist, monologist, and historian who has a net worth of $6 million. Eric Bogosian is perhaps best known for his play and film adaptation "Talk Radio," wherein he delves into the life and on-air rants of a provocative radio host. His sharp, socio-political commentary and vivid characters have consistently drawn audiences into contemplating deeper, occasionally uncomfortable truths about modern society. His works often navigate through the nuances of contemporary issues, introspecting the psyche of complex, multifaceted characters, thus establishing him as a pivotal voice in theatre and film. He is also known for starring as Danny Ross in the television series "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," from 2006 to 2010.

Bogosian created and wrote the television series "High Incident" from 1996 to 1997. He has authored, produced, and starred in several plays and state shows and has authored three novels. He has received two fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and is a Guggeinheim fellow. Bogosian was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead for "Talk Radio" in 1989.

Early Life

Bogosian was born on April 24, 1953 in Boston, Massachusetts to parents Edwina and Henry Bogosian. His mother worked as a hairdresser and instructor while his father was an accountant. He grew up in Watertown, Massachusetts, a town which is home to a large Armenian-American community which included his grandparents. His grandparents had survived the Armenian genocide and moved to the United States. In 1960, his family moved to nearby Woburn. While attending Woburn Memorial High School, he became interested in theater. After high school, he attended the University of Chicago but later transferred to Oberlin College, from where he graduated.

Career

Bogosian's career in arts and entertainment has spanned acting, writing, and dancing. In terms of his writing work, between 1980 and 2000, six major solos that were written and performed by Bogosian were produced Off-Broadway, garnering him three Obie Awards and a Drama Desk Award. His first two solos, "Men Inside" and "funHouse," were presented at the New York Shakespeare Festival. His third solo, "Drinking in America," was produced by American Place Theater. The producer and director Frederick Zollo produced his other three solo works – "Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll," "Pounding Nails in the Floor with My Forehead," and "Wake Up and Smell the Coffee." These three were produced commercially Off-Broadway.

Additionally, Bogosian has also authored six produced plays. In 1987, his play "Talk Radio" was produced and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play was revived on Broadway in 2007. In 1994, his play "subUrbia" was directed by Robert Falls and produced by Lincoln Center Theater. He also has written the plays "Griller," "Humpty Dumpty," "Red Angel," and "1+1." His one-person drama, "Notes from Underground," had been produced several times, including at Performance Space 122 in a production starring Jonathan Ames.

As an actor, Bogosian has also starred in stage works that he has not written. He starred in Stephen Adly Guirgis's "The Last Days of Judas Iscariot" and Donald Margulies's "Time Stands Still."

Some of Bogosian's plays have also been adapted into films. His play "Talk Radio" was adapted to film in 1988 by Oliver Stone. For this, Bogosian won the prestigious Berlin Film Festival Silver Bear award. In 1996, Richard Linklater directed a film version of his play "SubUrbia." His play "Sex, Drugs, Rock & Rock" was also adapted to film in 1991.

In terms of onscreen acting, Bogosian has been featured in a number of films and television shows. He starred in the films "Under Siege 2: Dark Territory" and "Wonderland." He also acted in films like "Gossip," "Igby Goes Down," "Charlies Angels: Full Throttle," "King of the Corner," "Blade: Trinity," "Don't Go in the Woods," and "Rebel in the Rye." One of his most notable film roles came in 2019 when he was cast in the film "Uncut Gems" starring Adam Sandler. He played the character of Arno.

Bogosian has also frequently been featured on the small screen in television series. In his early television career, he appeared in episodes of shows like "Law & Order," "Alive from Off Center," "Beggars and Choosers," "Welcome to New York," "Third Watch," "Scrubs," and "Love Monkey." He is best known for his starring role as Captain Danny Ross in the series "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." He appeared in 61 episodes of the show from 2006 to 2010. He was cast as Roy Asheton in "The Get Down" in 2016 and appeared in seven total episodes. In 2017, he was cast in the series "Billions," appearing in 11 episodes between 2017 and 2021. From 2018 to 2019, he played the character of Gil Eavis in the popular series "Succession." Beginning in 2022, he played Daniel Molloy in the series "Interview with the Vampire."

Bogosian is a published author, having written three novels published by Simon & Schuster. His books are "Mall," "Wasted Beauty," and "Perforated Heart." In 2015, he published "Operation Nemesis: The Secret Plot that Avenged the Armenian Genocide." The book tells the true story of the history of Operation Nemesis in which a group of Armenian assassins set out to avenge the deaths of the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian genocide.

Bogosian also has an interest in dance and founded the dance series at The Kitchen, a performing arts space in New York City. While working there, he produced the first concerts in New York City by choreographers Bill T. Jones, Arnie Zane, Karole Armitage, and Molissa Fenley in addition to dozens of other choreographers. In 2006, he also acted as a producer on the New York City Ballet documentary, "Bringing Back Balanchine."

Throughout his career, Bogosian has also collaborated with a number of other creatives. He has worked with Michael Zwack on "I Saw the Seven Angels," Joe Hannan on "The Ricky Paul Show," Glenn Branca on "The New World," Robert Longo on "American Vanity," Ann Magnuson on various sketches at Folk City, and Elliot Sharp on "This is Now!"

In addition to his numerous awards, Bogosian was also a 2004 Guggenheim fellow and was the recipient of two fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Personal Life

In 1980, Bogosian married Jo Anne Bonney, an American theater director. The couple have two sons – Harry and Travis.