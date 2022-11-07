Eric Balfour Net Worth:

What is Eric Balfour's Net Worth?

Eric Balfour is an American actor and singer who has a net worth of $1 million. Eric Balfour began his professional on-camera career in the early 90s, appearing on the popular television shows, "Kids Incorporated". He then went on to recurring and guest-starring roles on such shows as "Arresting Behavior", "Danger Theater", "Step by Step", "Doctor Quinn, Medicine Woman", and "Boy Meets World". He then began adding film credits to his resume, appearing in such projects as "Shattered Image", "Trojan War", "Can't Hardly Wait", and "Scrapbook". He has gone back and forth between film and television projects steadily since the late 90s. He is most widely recognized for his work on such projects as "In Her Shoes", "Six Feet Under", "Veritas: The Quest", and "24". From 2010 to 2015 he co-starred on the science fiction series, "Haven". Outside of acting he performs with the band, Born as Ghosts.

Early Life

Balfour was born on April 24, 1977 in Los Angeles, California. He is the son of David Balfour, who worked as a chiropractor, and Sharon Balfour, who worked as a marriage and family counselor. He grew up with his younger sister, Tori, and was raised in a Jewish household. Balfour was encouraged to explore the arts and his creativity from a young age. The family made frequent trips to the Esalen Institute in Big Sur, California, a retreat center and intentional living community that focuses on mediation, art, and self-awareness, as well as various Eastern spiritual philosophies.

Career

Balfour began his acting career while he was still a teenager. In 1991, when he was 14, he appeared on one season of "Kids Incorporated." Throughout the early 1990s, he landed a number of minor roles in television series like "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," "Arresting Behavior," "Boy Meets World," and "Step by Step." In 1997, he appeared in the first two episodes of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" as one of the show's first victims.

In 2001, he landed one of his first major roles as a series regular on the HBO show, "Six Feet Under." The show remained on-air until 2005 and developed a devoted fanbase. He also appeared in seven episodes of the first season of "24" in 2001 as a computer technician. He later reprised the role five years later in the series' sixth season.

He also appeared as a regular cast member in three other television shows in the early 2000s. He has a role in "Veritas: The Quest," though the show was cancelled after only four episodes in 2003. He also appeared in "Hawaii" in 2004 and then in "Sex, Love & Secrets." He also starred in the 2003 remake of "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" opposite Jessica Biel.

In 2005, he appeared in the sexually explicit Canadian drama, "Lie with Me" opposite Lauren Lee Smith. In March of 2006, he landed a main role in the NBC crime drama, "Conviction," though the show only lasted one season. He also was a guest star on the hit show, "Dawson's Creek," during its first season. Throughout the 2000s, he appeared in episodes of the shows "Monk," "Law & Order:: Criminal Intent," "Life on Mars," and "Fear Itself," among others. IN 2009, he landed a main role in the series "Valemont." In 2010, he landed another main role in the series "Haven" which remained on air until 2015. Balfour appeared in 78 total episodes. He also became the face for the Valentino male fragrance, Valentino V.

Throughout the 2010s, he landed recurring roles in other series like "Christine," "Charmed," and "Country Comfort." In 2022, he appeared in the miniseries, "The Offer." Films he has appeared in include "Skyline," "Backcountry," "Cell 213," "Agenda Payback," and "Little Dead Rotting Hood."

Personal Life

Balfour began dating fashion designer Erin Chiamulon in 2010. After five years of dating, the couple married in Pacific Palisades, California in May of 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in August of 2018. In May of 2022, they welcomed a second son.