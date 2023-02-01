Emmanuelle Chriqui net worth

What is Emmanuelle Chriqui's Net Worth?

Emmanuelle Chriqui is a Canadian film and TV actress who has a net worth of $3 million. Emmanuelle Chriqui began acting in theater productions at the age of 10. She then went on to play small parts mainly in Canadian productions like "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" (Nickelodeon, 1992-96). Her breakthrough came with her portrayal of Sloane on the hit series "Entourage" (HBO, 2004-2011). Playing the tempestuous love interest of the show's resident good guy, Kevin Connelly, earned Emmanuelle enormous following and an entry to the pages of men's magazines like Stuff and Maxim, where she was often cited as one of Hollywood's most desirable women. Outside of Entourage, Emmanuelle appeared in a number of films like Adam Sandler's comedy "You Don't Mess with the Zohan" (2008) and the R&B music industry biopic "Cadillac Records" (2008). As for her post-Entourage recurring roles on TV, they include the historical drama series "The Borgias" and animated sci-fi adventure "TRON: Uprising."

Early Life

Chriqui was born on December 10, 1975 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. She is the daughter of Moroccan-Jewish parents Liliane and Albert, both of whom were born in Morocco. She grew up in a Orthodox Jewish household with her holder brother, Serge, and her older sister, Laurence. When she was two years old, the family moved to Toronto, Ontario and she grew up in the suburbs of the city. When she was sixteen years old, her mother died.

Chriqui had been interested in acting from a young age. Her brother had paid for her to take acting classes and she participated in the drama program at Unionville High School. She also studied acting in Paris at the Perimony school, all of which led to her decision to pursue a career in acting.

Career

At the age of 10, Chriqui landed a role in a McDonald's commercial. This was her first on-screen role though she did not begin consistently booking work until the mid-1990s. She landed a number of guest starring roles in shows like "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" "Forever Knight," "Once a Thief," and "Psi Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal." She landed her first Hollywood film role in the 1999 film "Detroit Rock City."

The following year, she booked a role in the teen comedy "Snow Day" in 2000 playing character Claire Bonner. She then appeared in a number of other films throughout the 2000s including "100 Girls," "Wrong Turn," "On the Line," and "In the Mix." In 2005, she appeared in the comedy "National Lampoon's Adam & Eve." A few years later, she appeared in the 2008 film "Don't Mess with the Zohan" as Adam Sandler's love interest, Dalia. In April of 2008, she won the Standout Performance Trophy at the Young Hollywood Awards.

Also in 2008, Chriqui appeared in the film "Cadillac Records" as character Revetta Chess where she got to perform alongside Beyoncé Knowles. The following year, she appeared in the comedy film "Women in Trouble" followed by the film "Elektra Luxx" in 2010.

Chriqui's most prominent role throughout the 2000s was in the HBO series "Entourage." She joined the cast of the show during its second season in 2005 and remained on the show for the rest of its original run which ended in 2011. She played character Sloan McQuewick. In 2015, she reprised her role for the film based on the series, "Entourage."

In 2010, Chriqui joined the cast of the Showtime series, "The Borgias." She also voiced the character of Cheetara in the animated series "ThunderCats" in 2011. She continued doing voice work by lending her voice, as well as her physical appearance, to the character of Numbers in the popular video game "Call of Duty: Black Ops." From 2012 to 2013, she had a main character role in the series "Tron: Uprising." She booked a recurring role on the show "The Mentalist" during the same time period. She then booked another recurring role on "Cleaners" in 2013 in which she played the character of Veronica. Some of the films she appeared in during this time included "Girl Walks into a Bar," "5 Days of War," "Thee Night Stand," "Fort Bliss," "A Short History of Decay," and "The Steps," among others.

In 2015, Chriqui booked a main role in the television miniseries "Killing Jesus" in which she played the character of Herodias. The same year, she had a main role in the series "Murder in the First." From 2016 to 2017, she could be seen as character Gina in "Shut Eye." In 2019, she appeared as Dr. Lila Kyla in "The Passage." Since 2021, she appears as character Lana Lang in the series "Superman & Lois."

Chriqui has also appeared in a number of music videos. She can be seen in the video for the song "Lips of an Angel" by the band Hinder. She also is in the video for the song "Whatever It Is" by Zac Brown Band as well as the music video for "I Could Be the Best Time of Your Life" by Charles Perry.

Personal Life

Chriqui is an avid practitioner of Transcendental Meditation. She became a United States citizen in September of 2017. Chriqui has been romantically connected to a number of different men in Hollywood throughout her career. From 2001 to 2002, she dated JC Chasez. She then began a relationship with Jeremy Sisto until 2003. Beginning in 2005, she dated Clifton Collins Jr. until the couple broke up in 2007. From 2013 until 2014, she was in a relationship with Gerardo Celasco. She dated actor Adrian Bellani in 2015. In 2018, she met actor Sam Trammell while filming the movie "Hospitality." They subsequently began dating and have been in a relationship since then.