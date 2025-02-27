What is Emma Mackey's Net Worth?

Emma Mackey is an actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Emma Mackey first gained widespread recognition for her role as Maeve Wiley on the Netflix series "Sex Education," which ran from 2019 to 2023. During that time, she won the BAFTA Rising Star Award. Since her breakthrough on "Sex Education," Mackey has appeared in such films as "Eiffel," "Death on the Nile," "Emily," "Hot Milk," and "Ella McCay."

Early Life and Education

Emma Mackey was born as Emma Tachard-Mackey in 1996 in Le Mans, France to an English mother and a French father. After earning her baccalauréat in 2013 in l'académie de Nantes, she moved to England and attended the University of Leeds. Studying English language and literature, Mackey graduated in 2016 with her bachelor's degree.

Sex Education

Mackey had her career breakthrough with her first professional acting role, as sharp-witted student Maeve Wiley on the Netflix series "Sex Education." The series, which premiered in 2019, follows the teenage and adult residents of the fictional town of Moordale as they grapple with various personal issues, typically related to sex and intimacy. Others in the cast include Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, and Mimi Keene. "Sex Education" ran for four seasons through 2023, and earned high acclaim from critics. For her work, Mackey received a BAFTA TV Award nomination for Best Female Comedy Performance, and won the National Comedy Award for Outstanding Comedy Actress.

Film Career

After her breakthrough on "Sex Education," Mackey began appearing in feature films. Her first, the Irish-Canadian mystery drama "The Winter Lake," came out in 2020. The year after that, Mackey starred opposite Romain Duris in the romantic drama "Eiffel," about a fictionalized romance between Gustave Eiffel and his childhood sweetheart. She went on to appear in two films in 2022, with the first being Kenneth Branagh's adaptation of Agatha Christie's mystery "Death on the Nile." Mackey played Jackie de Bellefort, the scorned ex-lover of Armie Hammer's character Simon Doyle. In her second film of 2022, she portrayed Emily Brontë in Frances O'Connor's biographical drama "Emily," a partly fictional portrait of the famed English writer. Mackey starred alongside Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Fionn Whitehead, Alexandra Dowling, and Amelia Gething.

In 2023, Mackey appeared in the highest-grossing film of the year: Greta Gerwig's fantasy comedy "Barbie," based on the fashion doll line by Mattel. She played the brief role of Physicist Barbie. Mackey went on to star in Rebecca Lenkiewicz's drama "Hot Milk," based on the novel of the same name by Deborah Levy. The cast also includes Vicky Krieps, Fiona Shaw, Vincent Perez, and Patsy Ferran. Among Mackey's other credits is the comedy "Ella McCay," the first film by writer-director James L. Brooks in 15 years. She stars as the titular character, a young politician negotiating her work and family life as she becomes her state's new governor. Other actors in the cast include Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Albert Brooks, Ayo Edebiri, Rebecca Hall, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Personal Life

A dual French-British citizen, Mackey resides in London, England.