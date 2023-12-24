Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Dec 13, 1995 (28 years old) Place of Birth: Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England Profession: Actor Nationality: British 💰 Compare Emma Corrin's Net Worth

What is Emma Corrin's Net Worth?

Emma Corrin is an actor of the screen and stage who has a net worth of $2 million. Emma Corrin is best known for portraying Diana, Princess of Wales in the fourth season of the Netflix series "The Crown." For their work, they won a Golden Globe Award and earned an Emmy Award nomination. Corrin's other credits include the 2022 films "My Policeman" and "Lady Chatterley's Lover" and the 2023 Hulu miniseries "A Murder at the End of the World."

Early Life and Education

Emma Corrin was born on December 13, 1995 in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England to speech therapist Juliette, who hails from South Africa, and businessman Chris. Corrin has two younger brothers named Richard and Jonty. As a youth, Corrin attended the Roman Catholic Woldingham School in Surrey, where they developed a passion for acting and dance. During a gap year, they took a Shakespeare course at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and volunteered as a teacher at a school in South Africa. Corrin went on to attend the University of Bristol, and then St. John's College, Cambridge, from which they earned their BA degree.

Television Career

Corrin first appeared on television in 2019 with a guest role on the ITV detective drama "Grantchester." Later in the year, they began playing the recurring role of Esme Winikus in the first season of the Epix series "Pennyworth," based on the eponymous DC Comics character. In 2020, Corrin had their breakout role portraying Diana, Princess of Wales in the fourth season of the Netflix historical drama series "The Crown." Corrin appeared opposite Josh O'Connor, who portrayed Prince Charles, and Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth II. For their portrayal of Diana, Corrin earned numerous plaudits, including a Golden Globe Award and a Critics' Choice Television Award, as well as an Emmy Award nomination.

Corrin's next appearance on television after "The Crown" was in the comedy series "Ten Percent" in 2022, in which they appeared in a guest role. The following year, Corrin starred as amateur detective Darby Hart in the Hulu psychological thriller miniseries "A Murder at the End of the World." The miniseries also stars Brit Marling, Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, and Jermaine Fowler, among others. For their work in "A Murder at the End of the World," Corrin earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series.

Film Career

After appearing in some short films, Corrin made their feature film debut in the 2020 British dramedy "Misbehaviour," starring Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, and Keeley Hawes, among others. In the film, about events surrounding the Miss World competition, Corrin played Jillian Jessup, Miss South Africa. The actor went on to appear in the 2021 short film "The Pet Psychic." Corrin subsequently starred in two films in 2022, both romantic dramas based on novels. In "My Policeman," they starred opposite Harry Styles, and in "Lady Chatterley's Lover" they starred opposite Jack O'Connell. Corrin next had a supporting role in the dramedy "Good Grief," written and directed by, and starring, Dan Levy. Other stars include Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel. Corrin's subsequent credits include the Marvel superhero sequel "Deadpool 3" and Robert Eggers's remake of the classic horror film "Nosferatu."

Theater Career

Beyond the screen, Corrin has also acted on stage. In 2021, they played the titular character in the West End play "Anna X," and in 2022 played the titular role in a West End production of "Orlando." For the former play, Corrin received a Laurence Olivier Award nomination.

Personal Life

In the summer of 2021, Corrin came out as queer and gender non-binary. The following year, they became the first non-binary person to grace the cover of Vogue magazine. In mid-2023 Emma was romantically linked to actor Rami Malek.