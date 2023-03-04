Emily Swallow net worth

What is Emily Swallow's Net Worth?

Emily Swallow is an actress of the screen and stage who has a net worth of $2 million. Emily Swallow is perhaps best known for playing FBI agent Kim Fischer on the CBS television series "The Mentalist" from 2013 to 2014. She has appeared on a number of other television shows over the years, including "Southland," "Monday Mornings," "Supernatural," "SEAL Team," and "The Mandalorian." On film, Swallow starred in the 2020 horror thriller "Haunting of the Mary Celeste."

Early Life and Education

Emily Swallow was born on December 18, 1979 in Washington, DC and was raised in Sterling, Virginia and Jacksonville, Florida. In the latter city, she attended Stanton College Preparatory School. While there, Swallow began her acting career by performing in an array of college, amateur, and professional stage productions. For her higher education, she went to the University of Virginia, graduating in 2001 with a BA in Middle Eastern studies. Swallow went on to attend graduate school at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, from which she earned her MFA in acting.

Television Career

In 2006, Swallow made her television debut in an episode of the soap opera "Guiding Light." The following year, she appeared in episodes of "Jericho," "Flight of the Conchords," and "Journeyman." Swallow next appeared in episodes of "Medium" and "NCIS" in 2009; the same year, she began playing the recurring role of Dina Clarke on the crime drama series "Southland." She went on to appear in episodes of "The Good Wife" and "Ringer." Swallow had her biggest year yet in 2013, when she landed two main roles. The first was on the TNT medical drama "Monday Mornings," on which she played neurosurgical resident Dr. Michelle Robidaux. Ultimately, the show was canceled after a single season. Later in the year, Swallow joined the cast of the CBS series "The Mentalist," playing FBI agent Kim Fischer in the show's sixth season. Also in 2013, she guest-starred in episodes of "Rizzoli & Isles" and the remake of "Ironside."

In 2015, Swallow began playing the recurring part of the Darkness on the fantasy drama series "Supernatural." Overall, she appeared in 14 episodes through the show's conclusion in 2020. Swallow had many other credits during that time. In 2016, she had recurring roles on "How to Get Away with Murder" and "Adoptable." The year after that, she appeared on "Man with a Plan" and voiced a character on Netflix's adult animated series "Castlevania." Swallow then appeared in episodes of such shows as "Timeless," "Bull," "Elementary," and "Instinct." From 2019 to 2020, she played Natalie Pierce in the third season of the CBS military drama "SEAL Team." Also in 2019, Swallow played the mysterious Armorer on the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian." She later reprised her role in a 2022 episode of the spinoff series "The Book of Boba Fett."

Notable Television Filmography

Here is a breakdown of Emily's notable television appearances by show:

The Mentalist: 4 episodes (2010-2012)

Monday Mornings: 2 episodes (2013)

Southland: 1 episode (2013)

How to Get Away with Murder: 2 episodes (2014-2015)

The Good Wife: 1 episode (2015)

Rizzoli & Isles: 1 episode (2015)

Supernatural: 8 episodes (2015-2020)

Chicago Fire: 3 episodes (2016)

The Blacklist: 1 episode (2016)

Timeless: 2 episodes (2016-2018)

SEAL Team: 1 episode (2017)

Castlevania: 22 episodes (2017-2021)

The Mandalorian: 3 episodes (2019)

The Haunting of Bly Manor: 9 episodes (2020)

Solos: 2 episodes (2021)

Film Career

Swallow first appeared on film with a small part in the 2008 dramedy "The Lucky Ones," starring Rachel McAdams, Tim Robbins, and Michael Peña. She didn't appear in another feature film until 2020, when she starred in the horror thriller "Haunting of the Mary Celeste." She played Rachel, a researcher who sets out with her team to solve the mystery of the disappearance of a merchant ship's crew. Other actors in the cast include Richard Roundtree and Ava Acres.

Stage Career

Having performed in several stage productions while still a student, Swallow moved up to Broadway theater after graduating from college. She acted in numerous productions, including "King Lear," "The Taming of the Shrew," and "High Fidelity." Swallow also performed in "Much Ado About Nothing" at Shakespeare in the Park, and was in the world premieres of the off-Broadway shows "Romantic Poetry" and "Measure for Pleasure." In Los Angeles, she starred in the world premiere of Donald Margulies's play "The Country House."

In 2012, Swallow and comedian Jac Huberman created the show "Jac N Swallow," which they performed at the Laurie Beeckman Theater and Joe's Pub in New York. The next year, Swallow was in the world premiere of "Nice Fish" at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Back in Los Angeles in 2016, she acted in the Center Theatre Group's production of Ayad Akhtar's play "Disgraced."

Video Games

Swallow has lent her voice to a few video games. In 2015, she voiced characters in the action-adventure game "The Order: 1886." Later, Swallow voiced the character Emily in the post-apocalyptic action-adventure sequel game "The Last of Us Part II," released in 2020.

Personal Life

In the summer of 2018, Swallow married stage actor Chad Kimball, known for his roles in various musical productions.