Emily Hampshire Net Worth: Emily Hampshire is a Canadian actress, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $3 million. Hampshire is best known for playing Stevie Budd on the critically-acclaimed series "Schitt's Creek" (2015–2020). Emily has more than 80 acting credits to her name, including the films "Good Neighbours" (2010) and "Mother!" (2017) and the TV shows "Made in Canada" (1998–2001), "Rookie Blue" (2013), and "12 Monkeys" (2015–2018). She also wrote and produced the web series "Humpday with Hampshire" (2020), and in early 2021, it was announced that she would be starring in, producing, and co-writing a reboot of "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman" for Sony Pictures Television.

Early Life: Emily Hampshire was born on August 29, 1981, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. She became interested in acting when she was 11 years old after her mother took her to a performance of "Les Misérables." Emily began acting in plays while attending an all-girls Catholic school, and she moved to Toronto to pursue a career in film and television at age 16. Though she was accepted into the American Academy of Dramatic Arts after graduating from high school, Hampshire didn't attend because she was cast in a film a week after being accepted into the school.

Career: Hampshire made her TV debut in a 1994 episode of the Nickelodeon/YTV series "Are You Afraid of the Dark?," and she appeared on the show again in 1996. In 1997, she appeared in the film "Dead Innocent," the miniseries "The Last Don," the television film "Every 9 Seconds," and the TV series "Earth: Final Conflict." From 1998 to 2001, Emily had a recurring role as Siobhan Roy on CBC Television's "Made in Canada," and around this time, she appeared in the films "Boy Meets Girl" (1998), "The Life Before This" (1999), and "Chasing Cain" (2001) and the TV movies "Seasons of Love" (1999), "Love Letters" (1999), "Happy Face Murders" (1999), and "Scorn" (2000). She also guest-starred on "La Femme Nikita" (2000) and voiced Diana Barry on "Anne of Green Gables: The Animated Series" (2000–2001) and Alyson on "Braceface" (2001–2004). She guest-starred on "Mutant X" (2002), "A Nero Wolfe Mystery" (2002), and "Puppets Who Kill" (2004) and appeared in the films "Posers" (2003), " "A Problem with Fear" (2003) "Twist" (2003), and "Blood" (2004), then she voiced Misery on "Ruby Gloom" from 2006 to 2007. Hampshire co-starred with Alan Rickman and Sigourney Weaver in the 2006 film "Snow Cake," and that year she also appeared in the romantic comedy "It's a Boy Girl Thing."

Emily co-starred with Jay Baruchel in 2009's "The Trotsky," 2010's "Good Neighbours," and 2012's "Cosmopolis," and she guest-starred on his TV series "Man Seeking Woman" in 2015. She appeared in the films "Die" (2010), "My Awkward Sexual Adventure" (2012), "All the Wrong Reasons" (2013), and "The Returned" (2013), and she landed a recurring role as Jennifer Goines on the Syfy series "12 Monkeys" in 2015 and was promoted to a series regular for the second season. In 2015, Hampshire also began playing Stevie Budd on "Schitt's Creek," appearing in 78 episodes over six seasons. In 2016, she guest-starred on "Houdini & Doyle, and she co-starred with Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem in the Darren Aronofsky film "Mother!" in 2017. Emily appeared in the films "Never Saw It Coming" and "The Death & Life of John F. Donovan" in 2018, and in 2019, she guest-starred on two episodes of the web series "Save Me" and was cast in the indie horror movie "Home," which she is also executive producing. In 2020, it was announced that Hampshire had been cast as Rebecca Morgan in the EPIX series "Chapelwaite," which is based on the Stephen King short story "Jerusalem's Lot."

Personal Life: Emily, who identifies as pansexual, married former soccer player Matthew Smith in 2006, and Smith filed for divorce in 2015. In 2018, Hampshire began a relationship with singer-songwriter Teddy Geiger, who had come out as a trans woman the previous year. The couple got engaged in November 2018, but they split up in June 2019. Emily moved to Los Angeles in 2007, and she has been a naturalized U.S. citizen since September 2014.

Awards and Nominations: Hampshire has won seven Canadian Screen Awards: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Supporting Role or Guest Role in a Comedic Series for "Schitt's Creek" in 2016 and 2017, Best Supporting or Guest Actress, Comedy for "Schitt's Creek" in 2018 and 2019, Best Lead Performance, Web Program or Series for "Save Me" in 2020, and Best Supporting Actress, Comedy for "Schitt's Creek" in 2020 and 2021. The "Schitt's Creek" cast won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2021 and an IGN Summer Movie Award for Best TV Ensemble in 2020. Emily won a Canadian Comedy Award for Best Performance by a Female – Film for "My Awkward Sexual Adventure" in 2013 and a Golden Maple Award for Newcomer of the Year in a TV Series Broadcasted in the US for "12 Monkeys" and "Schitt's Creek" in 2015. In 2012, she was honored with a Birks Canadian Diamond Award at the Cannes International Film Festival.

The "Made in Canada" cast earned a Gemini Award for Best Ensemble Performance in a Comedy Program or Series in 2001, and Hampshire and her "Ruby Gloom" co-stars were nominated for Best Individual or Ensemble Performance in an Animated Program or Series in 2008. Emily has received Genie Award nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for "A Problem with Fear" (2004) and "Snow Cake" (2007) and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for "Blood" (2005). She has also earned nominations from the Gold Derby Awards (Comedy Supporting Actress for "Schitt's Creek"), Indie Series Awards (Best Lead Actress – Drama for "Save Me"), International Online Cinema Awards (Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Schitt's Creek"), Online Film & Television Association (Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Schitt's Creek"), and The Webby Awards (Video – Best Individual Performance for "Save Me").