Emilie De Ravin net worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Dec 27, 1981 (41 years old) Place of Birth: Mount Eliza Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 1 in (1.57 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: Australia

What is Emilie de Ravin's Net Worth?

Emilie de Ravin is an Australian actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Emilie de Ravin is best known for her roles on the television series "Roswell," "Lost," and "Once Upon a Time." She appeared in 118 episodes of "Once Upon a Time" and 97 episodes of "Lost".

She also appeared in the miniseries "Air Force One is Down" and "True Colours." On the big screen, de Ravin's credits include "Brick," "The Perfect Game," "Remember Me," and "Love and Other Troubles."

Early Life and Education

Emilie de Ravin was born on December 27, 1981 in suburban Melbourne, Australia. She is of French descent. Homeschooled by her mother, de Ravin studied ballet at the Christa Cameron School of Ballet beginning when she was nine. At the age of 15, she was accepted into the Australian Ballet School, where she went on to perform in various productions. Following that, de Ravin studied acting at Australia's National Institute of Dramatic Art. She continued her acting studies at the Prime Time Actors Studio in Los Angeles, California.

Television Career

De Ravin had her first significant role on television from 1999 to 2000, when she played the recurring role of Curupira, a demon, on the series "BeastMaster." Subsequently, from 2000 to 2002, she played alien/human hybrid Tess Harding on the science-fiction series "Roswell." In the latter year, de Ravin appeared in a television film adaptation of Stephen King's supernatural horror novel "Carrie." She went on to have guest roles on "NCIS" and the short-lived series "The Handler." In 2004, de Ravin began playing pregnant plane crash survivor and former tattoo artist Claire Littleton on the ABC mystery drama series "Lost." Joining her in the main ensemble cast were Naveen Andrews, Matthew Fox, Jorge Garcia, Evangeline Lilly, Josh Holloway, and Daniel Dae Kim, among many others. De Ravin served as a series regular on "Lost" until her character disappeared in the finale of the fourth season; she later returned for the sixth and final season in 2010. During her break from "Lost" in 2009, de Ravin starred as police lieutenant Phoebe McNamara in the television film "High Noon," based on the Nora Roberts novel of the same name.

After "Lost," de Ravin had her next major role on the ABC fantasy drama series "Once Upon a Time," playing a version of Belle from Disney's animated film "Beauty and the Beast." She played the character in a recurring capacity in the first season in 2012 before becoming a series regular for seasons two through six. For the seventh and final season from 2017 to 2018, de Ravin made a pair of guest appearances. Meanwhile, during the run of "Once Upon a Time," she starred as a Russian FSB agent in the two-part action miniseries "Air Force One is Down," costarring Jeremy Sisto and Jamie Thomas King. Later, in 2019, de Ravin was in the television film "A Lover Scorned." A few years after that, she played Liz Hindmarsh in the Australian four-part miniseries "True Colours," starring Rarriwuy Hick and Warren H. Williams.

Film Career

In 2005, de Ravin made her feature film debut in Rian Johnson's neo-noir thriller "Brick," playing the heroin-addicted ex-girlfriend of Joseph Gordon-Levitt's protagonist. Later that year, she starred in the black comedy Christmas slasher "Santa's Slay." In 2006, de Ravin played Brenda Carter in Alexandre Aja's remake of Wes Craven's horror film "The Hills Have Eyes." Her next role was in the 2008 drama "Ball Don't Lie," an adaptation of the novel by Matt de la Peña. The year after that, de Ravin played a sports reporter in the baseball drama "The Perfect Game," based on the book by W. William Winokur. She also made a brief appearance in Michael Mann's biographical crime film "Public Enemies."

De Ravin appeared in three films in 2010. First, she starred opposite Robert Pattinson in the coming-of-age romance film "Remember Me." She then appeared in the drama "The Chameleon," starring Marc-André Grondin. De Ravin's final film of the year was the action comedy "Operation: Endgame." She had her next film role in the 2012 Finnish romcom "Love and Other Troubles," starring as an American line dance teacher who gets caught in a love triangle with a former child star and his ex-rock star father. Three years after that, de Ravin starred opposite Finn Wittrock in "The Submarine Kid," which premiered at the Napa Valley Film Festival before being released through video on demand.

Personal Life

Having dated him for three years, de Ravin married actor Josh Janowicz in 2003. Although they separated six months later, they soon got back together. In 2009, the two were reportedly living separately, having filed for divorce. However, the divorce was called off. While filming "Once Upon a Time" in 2013, de Ravin had an affair with her married costar Tom Ellis, ultimately leading to the end of both of their marriages. The next year, de Ravin began dating writer-director Eric Bilitch, to whom she got engaged in the summer of 2016. The couple has a daughter and a son, and announced in April of 2023 that a third child, a daughter, was on the way.