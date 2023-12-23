What Is Emilia Jones' Net Worth?

Emilia Jones is an English actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Emilia Jones earned numerous awards and nominations for her performance as Ruby Rossi in the 2021 Apple TV+ film "CODA," which won an Academy Award for Best Picture. Jones has also played Alice Ward on the Channel 4 drama "Utopia" (2013–2014) and Kinsey Locke on the Netflix series "Locke & Key" (2020–2022). Emilia has more than 20 acting credits to her name, including the films "One Day" (2011), "Youth" (2015), "Brimstone" (2016), "Ghostland" (2018), "Horrible Histories" (2019), and "Cat Person" (2023) and the television series "House of Anubis" (2011) and "Doctor Who" (2013). Jones has also performed in London stage productions, appearing in "Shrek the Musical" (2011–2012), "Turn of the Screw" (2013), and "Far Away" (2014).

Early Life

Emilia Jones was born Emilia Annis I. Jones on February 23, 2002, in Westminster, London, England. She is the daughter of circus performer Claire Fossett and singer/presenter Aled Jones, and she has a younger brother named Lucas. In 2013, Aled was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for "services to music and broadcasting and for charitable services." Emilia was raised in Barnes, and she took improv classes that were run by an agent who later helped her land a role in the 2011 film "One Day." Jones' heritage is English on her mother's side and Welsh on her father's side.

Career

The same year 8-year-old Emilia appeared in "One Day," she played Young Sarah Frobisher-Smythe on the first season of the Nickelodeon mystery series "House of Anubis" and had a small role in the blockbuster "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides," which grossed $1.046 billion at the box office. In 2013, she guest-starred on the BBC One science-fiction series "Doctor Who," and from 2013 to 2014, she had a recurring role as Alice Ward on the Channel 4 drama "Utopia." In 2014, Jones appeared in the Netflix miniseries "Residue" and co-starred with David Tennant, Rosamund Pike, and Billy Connolly in the film "What We Did on Our Holiday." The following year, she appeared in the films "Youth" and "High-Rise" and the BBC Two miniseries "Wolf Hall." "Wolf Hall" earned eight Primetime Emmy nominations and won a Golden Globe for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and a BAFTA Award for Best Drama Series, and "Youth" won more than 20 awards. In 2016, Emilia co-starred with Dakota Fanning, Guy Pearce, and Kit Harington in the Western film "Brimstone," which won a Grand Jury Award for Best Feature at the Almeria Western Film Festival and was named Best Film at the Nederlands Film Festival.

In 2018, Jones appeared in the films "Ghostland," "Patrick," and "Two for Joy," followed by "Nuclear" and "Horrible Histories" in 2019. From 2020 to 2022, she starred as Kinsey Locke on the Netflix series "Locke & Key," which was based on the Joe Hill-Gabriel Rodriguez comic book series of the same name. "Locke & Key" ran for three seasons and earned a People's Choice Award nomination for Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show in 2020.

In 2021, Emilia played Ruby Rossi, a child of deaf adults, in the Apple TV+ film "CODA," which earned her several awards and nominations. The film won more than 30 awards, including an Academy Award for Best Picture and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. After "CODA" premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, Apple TV+ paid $25 million for the distribution rights, a Sundance record. The American Film Institute named "CODA" one of 2021's best films.

In 2023, Jones appeared in the films "Fairyland" and "Cat Person." "Fairyland" won the Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature at the Provincetown International Film Festival and received an Audience Award nomination for Best Feature Film at the OUTshine Film Festival. In October 2022, it was announced that Emilia had been cast as real-life whistle-blower Reality Winner in the film "Winner."

Personal Life

A 2023 "Vanity Fair" article stated that for her role in "CODA," Emilia "studied American Sign Language for nine months, took singing lessons, and learned how to operate a fishing trawler." When the article's writer, Rebecca Ford, pointed out that Jones seems to enjoy researching her roles, Emilia responded, "It's such a good excuse to get out of your comfort zone and challenge yourself. I just love that part of it, because it takes you to places and takes you to learning skills that you would never learn."

Awards and Nominations

For "CODA," Jones won a BAFTA Award, Wales for Best Actress, Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Performer, Las Vegas Film Critics Society Award for Youth in Film – Female, Utah Film Critics Association Award for Best Actress, Alliance of Women Film Journalists award for Best Breakthrough Performance, Music City Film Critics Association award for Best Young Actress, Online Film and Television Association Award for Best Youth Performance, San Diego Film Critics Society Award for Best Breakthrough Artist, and Seattle Film Critics Society Award for Best Youth Performance. She was honored with the Virtuoso Award at the 2022 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and she shared a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture with her co-stars. "CODA" also earned Emilia nominations from the BAFTA Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, Gold Derby Awards, and several film critic associations. She won a Hollywood Music In Media Award for Song – Onscreen Performance for her performance of Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now" (shared with Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, and Marlee Matlin) in "CODA" as well.