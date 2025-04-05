What Is Elyes Gabel's Net Worth?

Elyes Gabel is an English actor, director, and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Elyes Gabel is known for playing characters such as Gurpreet "Guppy" Sandhu on "Casualty" (2004–2007), Bloodrider Rakharo on "Game of Thrones" (2011–2012), Det. Adam Lucas on "Body of Proof" (2013), Walter O'Brien on "Scorpion" (2014–2018), and Sean Tilson on "Suspicion" (2022). Gabel has appeared in the films " World War Z" (2013), "Interstellar" (2014), and "A Most Violent Year" (2014) and on television series such as "I Love Mummy" (2002–2003), "Waterloo Road" (2009), "Identity" (2010), and "Psychoville" (2011). Elyes also produced and directed the 2018 short film "Grimshaw," which won several awards. In 2012, he founded the production company Roughened Verse Entertainment.

Early Life

Elyes Gabel was born Elyes Cherif Gabel on May 8, 1983, in Westminster, United Kingdom. His heritage is Anglo-Indian, Irish, French-Algerian, Portuguese, Dutch, and Spanish. Gabel's family moved to Canada at one point but later returned to the UK and lived in Bristol and Manchester. Elyes attended Ashton-Under-Lyne's St Damian's Roman Catholic Science College before studying at the Northern Kids Theatre Company, Oldham Theatre Workshop, Strodes College, and Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art, London. When he was 18, he left school after he was cast in a television show that would be filming in Toronto.

Career

Gabel made his TV debut as Jean-Claude Tournier in a 2001 episode of the BBC medical drama "Casualty," and the following year, he dropped out of school to play Pharaoh Prince Nuffratuti on the children's show "I Love Mummy." In 2004, he guest-starred on "Doctors" and on "Casualty" again, and later that year, he became a cast member on "Casualty," playing Gurpreet Guppy Sandhu. Elyes left the show in 2007 to pursue other opportunities. In 2008, he appeared in the miniseries "Dead Set" and in the first episode of the BBC One drama "Apparitions," then he starred as Rob Cleaver on the BBC One series "Waterloo Road" in 2009. Gabel's first film was 2008's "Boogeyman 3," and he followed it with 2011's "Kingdom of Dust: Beheading of Adam Smith" and "Everywhere and Nowhere." He played DC Jose Rodriguez on the ITV police procedural "Identity" in 2010 and Shahrouz on the BBC Two series "Psychoville" in 2011. That year Elyes also guest-starred on the Showtime historical drama "The Borgias" and began a seven-episode stint as Bloodrider Rakharo on HBO's "Game of Thrones" (2011–2012). In 2012, he guest-starred on "Silent Witness" and appeared in the TV movie "Widow Detective," and in 2013, he co-starred with Brad Pitt in 2013's "World War Z" and played Ruan Sternwood in the film "Welcome to the Punch" and Det. Adam Lucas on the ABC series "Body of Proof."

From 2014 to 2018, Gabel starred as Walter O'Brien on the CBS series "Scorpion," which became the network's highest-rated drama in the 18-49 demographic after it premiered in September 2014. "Scorpion" aired 93 episodes over four seasons and was named Best Action and Science Fiction TV Series at the 2018 Monte-Carlo TV Festival. Around this time, Elyes also appeared in the film "Spooks: The Greater Good" (2015) and co-starred with Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and Jessica Chastain in "Interstellar" (2014) and with Chastain and Oscar Isaac in "A Most Violent Year" (2014). "Interstellar" grossed $758 million at the box office and earned five Academy Award nominations, and "A Most Violent Year" won a National Board of Review award for Best Film. In 2015, Gabel appeared in the TV movie "Exit Strategy," and in 2019, he voiced Thom Kallor / Star Boy in the animated film "Justice League vs. the Fatal Five." In 2022, he starred as Sean Tilson on the Apple TV+ series "Suspicion," which was based on an Israeli show called "False Flag." In 2024, Elyes guest-starred on the CBS series "FBI." He is also the director and producer of the 2018 short film "Grimshaw," which won awards at the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema, Top Shorts Film Festival, Independent Shorts Awards, Show Low Film Festival, and LifeArt Festival.

Personal Life

Elyes has dated actress Sarah Barrand and his "Scorpion" co-star Katharine McPhee. He is a songwriter and a guitarist, and he is a member of the band El & The Broken Bones. In 2005, Gabel and his "Casualty" castmate Luke Bailey performed The Beatles song "I Saw Her Standing There" at a BBC telethon for the charity Children in Need. In 2008, he was one of several celebrities to perform on a charity single to raise money to fight knife crimes. Elyes has supported the ALS Association Golden West Chapter in honor of his maternal grandmother, and he participated in the American Forces Network's Stop Bullying Body Positive campaign with his "Scorpion" co-stars. In 2015, Gabel and McPhee played in a Pro-Am tennis tournament to raise funds for the United States Tennis Association Foundation. In 2019, he took part in the Cerebral Palsy (CP) Celebrity Poker Tournament.

Awards and Nominations

In 2005, Gabel earned a National Television Award nomination for Most Popular Newcomer for "Casualty." In 2012, Elyes and his "Game of Thrones" co-stars received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, and in 2020, they won a Merit – Honorary Award at the CinEuphoria Awards. For "Grimshaw," Gabel won a Jury prize for Best Narrative Film (shared with Cottrell Guidry) at the 2018 Top Shorts Film Festival, a Jury Award for Best Director at the 2018 Show Low Film Festival, and an Honorable Mention for Best Indie Short at the 2018 Independent Shorts Awards. He also received a Grand Jury Award nomination for Best Director at the 2019 Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema.