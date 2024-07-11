Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $500 Thousand Birthdate: Mar 6, 1981 (43 years old) Birthplace: Milford Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 3 in (1.61 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Ellen Muth's Net Worth

What Is Ellen Muth's Net Worth?

Ellen Muth is a retired American actress who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Ellen Muth is best known for playing the role of Georgia "George" Lass in the Showtime series "Dead Like Me" (2003–2004) and the direct-to-DVD movie "Dead Like Me: Life After Death" (2009). Muth worked as a model for Ford Models and Rascal's Agency, and in 1993, she began appearing in commercials. Ellen has more than 20 acting credits to her name, including the films "Dolores Claiborne" (1995), "The Young Girl and the Monsoon" (1999), "A Gentleman's Game" (2002), and "Rudyard Kipling's Mark of the Beast" (2012), the TV movies "Only Love" (1999), "The Truth About Jane" (2000), and "Cora Unashamed" (2000), and the television series "Law & Order" (1997) and "Hannibal" (2013). She also directed a 2008 episode of the TV series "Tales from Dark Fall." Though she is largely retired from the entertainment business, Ellen appeared in the film "Exorcism of Fleete Marish" in 2022.

Early Life

Ellen Muth was born on March 6, 1981, in Milford, Connecticut. She is the daughter of Rachel and Eric Muth, and her father is a military veteran. Ellen attended the Skip Barber Racing School and studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. As of 2004, she was a member of the high-IQ societies Mensa and Intertel.

Career

In 1993, Ellen began appearing in commercials. In 1995, she made her film debut in the Stephen King film "Dolores Claiborne," playing the young version of Jennifer Jason Leigh's character. Muth guest-starred on "Law & Order" in 1997, and in 1999, she appeared in the TV movie "Only Love" and the feature film "The Young Girl and the Monsoon." In 2000, she guest-starred on "The Beat" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and played the title role in the Lifetime movie "The Truth About Jane" alongside Stockard Channing and RuPaul. That year she also appeared in the TV movie "Cora Unashamed."

In 2002, Ellen starred in the TV movies "Superfire" and "Two Against Time" and co-starred with Dylan Baker, Philip Baker Hall, and Gary Sinise in the sports drama "A Gentleman's Game."

From 2003 to 2004, Muth starred as Georgia "George" Lass on the Showtime series "Dead Like Me," playing a young grim reaper. The series aired 29 episodes over two seasons, and the direct-to-DVD movie "Dead Like Me: Life After Death" followed in 2009. After "Dead Like Me" went off the air, Ellen starred in the short films "Tofu the Vegan Zombie in Zombie Dearest" (2007), "Jack N Jill" (2008), and "Rose and Violet" (2011) and guest-starred on "Are We There Yet?" (2012) and "Hannibal" (2013). In 2012, she appeared in the films "Margarine Wars" and "Rudyard Kipling's Mark of the Beast." After nearly a decade out of the spotlight, she returned to acting in the 2022 horror film "Exorcism of Fleete Marish."

Personal Life

Since guest-starring on "Hannibal" in 2013, Ellen has mostly withdrawn from public life and has been devoting her time to businesses she has launched, a cat-breeding business and a coffee business. In a 2015 interview, she stated that she had "hit the pause button on the acting for now."

Awards and Nominations

In 1995, Muth won a Best Supporting Actress Award for "Dolores Claiborne" at the Tokyo International Film Festival, and in 1999, she was named Best Actress for "The Young Girl and the Monsoon" at AFI Fest. In 2004, "Dead Like Me" earned Ellen a Saturn Award nomination (from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films) for Best Actress in a Television Series and a Satellite Award nomination for Best Actress in a Series, Drama.