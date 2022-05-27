Ella Purnell Net Worth:

What is Ella Purnell's Net Worth and Salary?

Ella Purnell is an English actress who has a net worth of $3 million. Ella Purnell is known for appearing in projects such as "Yellowjackets," "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children," and "Army of the Dead." She has also voiced characters in "Arcane" and "Star Trek: Prodigy."

Early Life

Purnell was born on September 17, 1996 in the Tower Hamlets borough of London. As a young girl, she attended Bethnal Green Montessori, Forest School, and the City of London School for Girls. She later attended the Young Actors Theatre Islington and began taking weekly classes at the Sylvia Young Theatre School where she studied acting, singing, and dance. At the time, she was also represented by the school's in-house talent agency.

Career

By 2008, Purnell's training began paying off and she beat out hundreds of other girls for a role in "Oliver!" at the London Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. She stayed with the production for awhile before winning her next role in "Never Let Me Go." The feature film was based on the book by Kazuo Ishiguro and was released in 2010. She then was cast in "Ways to Live Forever," a film based on the book of the same name by Sally Nicholls. She also had a role in the film "Intruders." All of her performances were positively reviewed and she was named by Screen International as one of the 10 UK Stars of Tomorrow.

In June of 2011, Purnell appeared in the BBC film short, "Candy." She then booked a role in the feature film "Kick-Ass 2" as the character Dolce. In 2014, she appeared in the film "Maleficent" as well as the independent film "WildLike." For her role in "WildLike," she was nominated for and won a number of awards in the Best Actress category at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival, the Gasparilla International Film Festival, the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival, and the Richmond International Film Festival in 2015. The same year, she appeared in the television film "Cyberbully."

In 2016, Purnell had roles in three films. She appeared in "The Journey is the Destination," "The Legend of Tarzan," and "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children." The next year, she appeared in the historical drama film "Churchill" in which she played Winston Churchill's secretary, Helen Garrett. In 2018, she appeared in "UFO," playing the character of Natalie. She also booked a role in the mini-series, "Ordeal by Innocence," based on the Agatha Christie book of the same name. She played the character of Hester Argyll.

In 2018, Purnell also booked the starring role as main character Tess on the series "Sweetbitter." The show ran for two seasons from 2018 until 2019 and followed Tess as she moved to New York City to start a new career in an upscale restaurant. In 2020, she booked another lead role in "Belgravia" as Lady Maria Grey. Her lead roles continued in 2021. She landed the starring role in "Yellowjackets" and also two lead voice roles in the animated series "Star Trek: Prodigy" and "Arcane." Her work in "Arcane" as the character Jinx specifically was recognized as she won the Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production at the Annie Awards in 2021.

In 2021, Purnell also booked a main role in the zombie heist film "Army of the Dead" as well as a voice role in the 2022 related animated series, "Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas."

Personal Life

Purnell resides in Los Angeles, California. She dated actor Asa Butterfield from 2015 to 2016. It was later speculated that she had a romance with Rob Raco but nothing was ever confirmed. Rumors were also sparked that she was involved with Brad Pitt.