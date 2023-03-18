Elizabeth McGovern Net Worth

What is Elizabeth McGovern's Net Worth?

Elizabeth McGovern is an American actress and musician who has a net worth of $4 million. Elizabeth McGovern is known for her wide-ranging work in film, television, and theater. McGovern attended the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City, where she honed her acting skills before embarking on a successful career in the entertainment industry. She gained early recognition for her role as Evelyn Nesbit in the 1981 film "Ragtime," directed by Milos Forman, which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Jul 18, 1961 (61 years old) Place of Birth: Evanston Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.75 m) Profession: Actor, Singer-songwriter, Musician Nationality: United States of America

McGovern's acting career continued to flourish throughout the 1980s, with notable roles in movies like "Once Upon a Time in America" (1984), directed by Sergio Leone, and "She's Having a Baby" (1988), directed by John Hughes. Her extensive filmography showcases her ability to perform in diverse roles, spanning various genres and time periods. In addition to her work in film, McGovern has demonstrated her acting prowess on the stage, appearing in numerous theater productions in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

In the 21st century, Elizabeth McGovern achieved renewed prominence for her portrayal of Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham, in the critically acclaimed British television series "Downton Abbey" (2010-2015). Her performance in the period drama earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2011. McGovern reprised her role as Cora Crawley in the successful 2019 "Downton Abbey" film adaptation.

In addition to her accomplishments as an actress, McGovern has also pursued a passion for music. She is the lead singer and guitarist for the band Sadie and the Hotheads, which released its first album, "I Can Wait," in 2007. The band has since released additional albums and has toured extensively, highlighting McGovern's talents as a musician and songwriter.

Throughout her career, Elizabeth McGovern has consistently demonstrated her commitment to the arts, both as an actress and a musician. With an Academy Award nomination, a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, and numerous acclaimed performances across stage and screen, her remarkable versatility and talent continue to leave an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Early Life

Elizabeth McGovern was born on July 18, 1961 in Evanston, Illinois. She is the daughter of Katharine Wolcott and William Montgomery McGovern, Jr. Her mother worked as a high school teacher and her father as a university professor. She is of Irish, English, and Scottish descent. She grew up with her younger sister, Cammie, who grew up to become a novelist.

When McGovern was 10 years old, her family relocated from Illinois to Los Angeles, California when her father became a law professor at UCLA School of Law. She attended North Hollywood High School. It was there that she began performing in school plays. After graduating from high school, she attended the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. She then was accepted at the Juilliard School in New York City where she studied toward a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drama. She attended Juilliard between 1979 and 1981.

Career

In 1980, while studying at Juilliard, McGovern was offered a part in what would become her first film, "Ordinary People." She played the role of the girlfriend of the character Conrad Jarratt, played by Timothy Hutton. After completing her acting training, she began appearing in plays. She started in Off-Broadway theaters but then later began appearing in shows in more prominent theaters.

In 1981, she earned an Academy Award nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work in the film "Ragtime." In 1982, she appeared in "Beginners." In 1984, she landed a starring role in Sergio Leone's gangster epic film "Once Upon a Time in America." She played the romantic interest of Robert De Niro in the film. The same year, she also had leading roles in the films "Racing with the Moon" and "Lovesick" opposite Sean Penn and Nicolas Cage.

In 1987, she appeared in the thriller film "The Bedroom Window" directed by Curtis Hanson. The following year, she co-starred with Kevin Bacon in the romantic comedy, "She's Having a Baby," directed by John Hughes. In 1989, she played the girlfriend of Mickey Rourke's character in "Johnny Handsome" directed by Walter Hill. The same year, she also appeared in the Volker Schlöndorff film "The Handmaid's Tale." The next year, in 1990, she co-starred with Michael Caine in "A Shock to the System," a comic mystery film.

In 1994, she appeared in the comedy film "The Favor" opposite Brad Pitt. She appeared onstage in London in the play "The Misanthrope" at the Young Vic Theatre in February of 1996. In March of 1997, she appeared in "Hurlyburly" also at the Young Vic Theatre. In 1999, she appeared at the Donmar Warehouse in the play "Three Days of Rain."

In 1999 and 2000, she appeared in the BBC television series loosely based on the novel "The Scarlet Pimpernel." She also appeared in the four-part television crime drama series "Thursday the 12th." She appeared in a number of television films in the early 2000s including "The Flamingo Rising" and "Hawk." In 2003, she appeared in seven episodes of "The Brotherhood of Poland, New Hampshire." In 2007, she played Ellen Doubleday in "Daphne," a BBC2 television drama. The next year, she appeared in the three-part BBC comedy series "Freezing."

She landed one of her most prominent television roles in 2010 when she booked the role of Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham in the British television series "Downton Abbey." She remained on the show through its conclusion in 2015. She later reprised the role in the 2019 and 2022 film adaptations of the show. For her work in the series, she received nominations at the Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Primetime Emmy Awards, among others.

Other films and television series that McGovern has appeared in include "Woman in Gold," "The Commuter," and "The Chaperone." She appeared in eight episodes of "War of the Worlds" in 2019. She has additionally continued appearing frequently onstage in London. In 2018, she appeared in "God of Carnage" at the Theatre Royal, Bath and then again on tour in early 2020.

Outside of her acting work, McGovern is also a musician. She is a singer-songwriter and also plays the guitar. In 2008, she began fronting the band Sadie and the Hotheads at The Castle pub in Portobello Road, London. The band released the album, "I Can Wait," together. They released their second album, "How Not To Lose Things," in 2012. Throughout 2013, the group toured the UK and Europe and performed at a number of festivals including the Isle of Wight Festival, Montreux Jazz Festival, and Edinburgh Festival Fringe. They released their third album, "Still Waiting," in early 2014. The band began working on their fourth album after "Downton Abbey" ended in late 2015. They released a compilation album, "The Collection (Everybody's Got A Song), in 2016. In early 2019, McGovern released her fifth album, "The Truth." This time, the album was released under her own name though it features the same musicians from Sadie and the Hotheads.

Personal Life

In 1992, McGovern married British film director and producer Simon Curtis. The couple have two daughters together. The family lives in Chiswick, London.