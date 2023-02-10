Elizabeth Debicki Net Worth

What is Elizabeth Debicki's Net Worth?

Elizabeth Debicki is an Australian actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Elizabeth Debicki is known for her roles in such films as "The Great Gatsby," "Widows," and "Tenet." On the small screen, she earned acclaim for her performances in the Australian series "The Kettering Incident," the British series "The Night Manager," and the Netflix series "The Crown." Debicki's other credits have included the films "Macbeth," "Everest," "Vita & Virginia," and the second and third installments in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie franchise.

Early Life and Education

Elizabeth Debicki was born on August 24, 1990 in Paris, France as the eldest of three children of an Australian mother of Irish descent and a Polish father. Both of her parents are former ballet dancers. When Debicki was five, she moved with her family to Melbourne, Australia. She developed an interest in ballet at a young age, and trained in dancing before she chose to switch to acting. Debicki was educated at Huntingtower School, and then at the Victorian College of the Arts at the University of Melbourne.

Film Career

Debicki made her feature-film debut with a small part in the 2011 Australian comedy "A Few Best Men." Her breakthrough came two years later in Baz Luhrmann's adaptation of "The Great Gatsby," in which she played Jordan Baker. For her performance, Debicki won the AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress. She had her most prolific year yet in 2015, appearing in three films. In the first, Justin Kurzel's adaptation of "Macbeth," she portrayed Lady Macduff. Next, Debicki played the villainous Victoria Vinciguerra in Guy Ritchie's adaptation of the television series "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." In her third 2015 film, Debicki played base camp physician Dr. Caroline Mackenzie in Baltasar Kormákur's biographical survival film "Everest." She had another big year in 2017, kicking things off by playing Ayesha in the Marvel superhero film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." Debicki subsequently lent her voice to Luc Besson's space opera "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets," and appeared alongside Simon Baker in his Australian surfing drama "Breath."

Debicki had a standout year in 2018 with four film credits. The first was the science-fiction horror film "The Cloverfield Paradox," released on Netflix. After that, she voiced Mopsy Rabbit in "Peter Rabbit." Debicki then appeared in one of her most acclaimed performances, playing widowed sugar baby Alice in Steve McQueen's heist thriller "Widows." Starring alongside Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, and Cynthia Erivo, she garnered several critics' awards nominations for her work. Debicki also portrayed famed writer Virginia Woolf in the biographical romantic drama "Vita & Virginia." Her other film credits have included the drama "The Tale"; the crime thriller "The Burnt Orange Heresy"; Christopher Nolan's science-fiction action thriller "Tenet"; and sequels to two of her earlier films, "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

Television Career

On the small screen, Debicki first appeared in an episode of the Australian series "Rake" in 2014. She returned to television in 2016 with major roles in two series, starring as Dr. Anna Macy in the eight-part Australian series "The Kettering Incident" and as Jed Marshall in the six-part British series "The Night Manager," based on the John le Carré novel. Both series earned great praise and many award nominations. Debicki's next role in a series came in 2022 when she joined the cast of the Netflix historical drama "The Crown," then in its fifth season. Taking over from Emma Corrin, she portrayed Diana, Princess of Wales for the final two seasons of the show. Debicki received rave reviews for her work, and was nominated for Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Stage Career

In addition to her screen acting, Debicki has had some roles on the stage. She made her professional stage debut in 2010 in the Melbourne Theatre Company's production of Joanna Murray-Smith's "The Gift." Later, in 2013, she played Madame in the Sydney Theatre Company's production of Jean Genet's "The Maids," costarring Cate Blanchett and Isabelle Huppert. Debicki continued in that role when the play transferred to the New York City Center in 2014. A couple years after that, she played Mona Sanders in a London production of David Hare's "The Red Barn."

Personal Life

Elizabeth Debicki is reportedly in a romantic relationship with Kristian Rasmussen, with whom she appeared at the season five premiere of "The Crown" in London in 2022. However, Debicki keeps very quiet about her private life.