What is Elinor Donahue's net worth?

Elinor Donahue is an American actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Elinor Donahue is an American actress best known for her work in television during the golden age of sitcoms. She gained widespread recognition in the 1950s for her role as Betty Anderson, the eldest daughter on the hit family sitcom "Father Knows Best," and continued her career with notable roles on series such as "The Andy Griffith Show," "The Odd Couple," and "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman." With her wholesome screen presence and versatile acting style, Donahue became a familiar face to millions of viewers across several decades. In addition to her television work, she appeared in dozens of films and stage productions, showcasing a range that spanned light comedy to serious drama. Her longevity in Hollywood is a testament to her professionalism and enduring appeal.

Early Life

Elinor Donahue was born on April 19, 1937, in Tacoma, Washington. She began her career in show business at a young age, performing as a ballet dancer and child actress by the time she was five. Her early exposure to Hollywood came through small, often uncredited film roles during the 1940s, including appearances in movies like "Three Daring Daughters" and "Love Is Better Than Ever." Despite her early start in the industry, she continued to hone her skills both on stage and in front of the camera, leading to her breakthrough as a teenager in television.

"Father Knows Best"

Donahue's breakout role came in 1954 when she was cast as Betty "Princess" Anderson in "Father Knows Best," one of the most beloved family sitcoms of the 1950s. The series, starring Robert Young and Jane Wyatt as her on-screen parents, became a cultural touchstone and ran for six seasons. As Betty, Donahue played the quintessential 1950s American teenage girl—sweet, smart, and respectful—earning admiration from audiences and critics alike. Her performance helped define the tone and aesthetic of the idealized American family during the Eisenhower era, and the role made her a household name.

Television Career Beyond Betty Anderson

Following the end of "Father Knows Best" in 1960, Donahue continued to find steady work in television. She joined "The Andy Griffith Show" in its first season as Ellie Walker, a pharmacist and early love interest of Sheriff Andy Taylor. Although her time on the show was brief—she left after just one season—it remains one of her most memorable roles.

In the 1970s, she found renewed success playing Miriam Welby, the wife of Dr. Alex Welby (Robert Young again) in the hit medical drama "Marcus Welby, M.D." She later played recurring characters on other major shows, including "The Odd Couple" (as Felix Unger's girlfriend Miriam) and "Days of Our Lives."

In the 1990s, Donahue appeared as Rebecca Quinn, the upper-class mother-in-law to Jane Seymour's character in "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman." She also had a guest role in an episode of "The Golden Girls" and appeared as a judge in a well-remembered episode of "The Andy Griffith Show" reunion project, among many other guest spots.

Film and Stage Work

Although her career was primarily based in television, Donahue appeared in numerous films, especially during her early years. Her film credits include "Girls Town" (1959), "Pretty Woman" (1990), and "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" (2004), where she played Lady Palimore. She also appeared on stage in regional productions and summer stock theater, including a stint in the Broadway musical "George M!"

Later Life and Legacy

Elinor Donahue remained active in show business well into her seventies, occasionally taking on television and voice roles. She also authored a memoir in 1998 titled In the Kitchen with Elinor Donahue, which combined personal reflections with favorite recipes from her Hollywood life. Known for her gracious and down-to-earth demeanor, Donahue has frequently appeared at classic TV conventions and fan events, where she's celebrated for her contributions to early television.

Over the years, she has been honored for her work on "Father Knows Best" and for her overall contributions to American television. While she never courted fame or controversy, her enduring popularity among generations of viewers speaks to the warmth and relatability she brought to the screen.

Personal Life

Donahue was married three times. Her second husband, TV executive Harry Ackerman, was a notable figure in his own right, having helped develop several hit series including "Bewitched" and "The Flying Nun." The couple had four sons together. After Ackerman's death, Donahue later married contractor Louis Gene Franklin, with whom she remained for many years.