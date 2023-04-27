What is Eiza González's Net Worth?

Eiza González is a Mexican actress and singer who has a net worth of $5 million. Eiza González began her career as a model and made her acting debut in the Mexican telenovela "Lola… Érase una vez" in 2007. She gained further popularity in Mexico with her role in the telenovela "Amores verdaderos" in 2012.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million Date of Birth: Jan 30, 1990 (33 years old) Place of Birth: Caborca Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) Profession: Actor, Singer-songwriter Nationality: Mexico 💰 Compare Eiza González's Net Worth

In 2013, González moved to the United States to pursue a career in Hollywood. She landed her first English-language role in the film "From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series" in 2014. She also appeared in the film "Baby Driver" in 2017 and had a supporting role in the blockbuster film "Godzilla vs. Kong" in 2021.

Aside from her acting career, González is also a singer. She released her debut album "Contracorriente" in 2009, which was a commercial success in Mexico. She has also released several singles, including "Te Acordarás de Mí" and "Mi Destino Soy Yo."

Early Life

Eiza González was born on January 30, 1990 in Mexico City, Mexico. She is the only daughter of former model Glenda Reyna and Carlos González. She grew up with her older brother in Mexico City. When she was 12 years old, her father died in a motorcycle accident and she has since stated that his death has had a profound influence on her career. She attended Edron Academy and the American School Foundation, two bilingual schools in Mexico City. She also completed two years of a three-year course at Televisa's acting school, Centro de Educación Artistica. She did not complete the program as she was cast in a teen-oriented telenovela at the age of 16.

Career in Mexico

In 2006, González landed the lead female protagonist role in "Lola, érase una vez." The show began filming in late 2006 and debuted in Mexico in February of 2007 and was later shown in other Latin American countries and the United States. After filming of the show wrapped, she attended a three-month course in acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York City before returning to Mexico City. In April of 2009, she was cast in an episode of the popular crime drama series "Mujeres Asesinas."

In 2010, Nickelodeon announced that González would star in the teen sitcom "Sueña conmigo" in which she would play the characters of Clara Molina and Roxy Pop. The series was shot in Buenos Aires and she traveled back and forth between there and Mexico City during filming. The show aired in July of 2010 in Latin America and in Europe. The show was particularly successful in Argentina and the cast performed several concerts in cities in that country from March to July of 2011.

In 2012, González filmed "Casi 30," a comedy drama film in which she played the character of Cristina, an 18 year old ballet student who falls in love with Emilio, the film's main character. The film was González's cinematic debut and it premiered at several film festivals in Mexico before premiering nationwide in the country in August of 2014. Meanwhile, she had also booked the starring role in the Televisa series "Amores verdaderos," a remake of the television series "Amor en custodia." The show premiered in September of 2012. In late August of 2013, she decided to move to Los Angeles to continue expanding her acting career.

International Success

In November of 2013, it was announced that she would join the cast of the series "From Dusk till Dawn: The Series" as the character of Santanico Pandemonium. The role was González's first English-speaking part. She moved to Austin, Texas to film the first season of the series. After debuting in the United States, the show became available on streaming platforms internationally. It was renewed for a second season in 2014. She returned to Austin in 2015 to film the second season.

In August of 2014, she hosted the MTV Millennial Awards at the World Trade Center in Mexico City. She also began landing more prominent roles in Hollywood films. She was cast as the character Darling in the 2017 film "Baby Driver." She appeared as Madame M in "Hobbs & Shaw" in 2019. The same year, she was also cast in the cyberpunk film "Alita: Battle Angel." She remained busy in 2020, appearing in both "I Care a Lot" and "Bloodshot. In 2021, she appeared in the film "Godzilla vs. Kong" and in the film "Ambulance."

In addition to her acting career, González has appeared as a spokesperson for numerous brands. She was chosen as the new face of Color Trend for cosmetics brand Avon in 2008. She also has filmed content with the skincare brands Asepxia and Neutrogena. She also briefly pursued a career in music. She released her first solo album in 2009 called "Contracorriente." She performed at a number of music festivals and concerts across Mexico to promote the album. In 2012, she released her second album – "Te Acordarás de Mi." She co-wrote three of the song's twelve tracks. The album reached spot number 66 on the Mexican album charts.

Personal Life

In September of 2015, González announced that she suffered from both depression and compulsive overeating from age 15 to 20, largely in relation to unresolved feelings about her father's death. González was confirmed to be in a relationship with actor Jason Momoa as of May of 2022.