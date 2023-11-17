Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $6 Million Date of Birth: Mar 25, 1977 (46 years old) Place of Birth: San Cristóbal Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 9 in (1.778 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: Venezuela 💰 Compare Edgar Ramirez's Net Worth

Édgar Ramírez is a Venezuelan actor who has a net worth of $6 million. Édgar Ramírez is known for his roles in such films as "The Bourne Ultimatum," "Carlos," "Zero Dark Thirty," "The Libertador," and "Hands of Stone." He also portrayed famed fashion designer Gianni Versace in the second season of the television anthology series "American Horror Story," titled "The Assassination of Gianni Versace," and had a recurring role in the miniseries "The Undoing." Among his other notable credits, Ramírez starred in the 2023 Netflix limited series "Florida Man."

Early Life and Education

Édgar Ramírez was born on March 25, 1977 in San Cristóbal, Táchira, Venezuela to attorney Soday and military officer Filiberto. He has a sister named Nataly. For his higher education, Ramírez attended Andrés Bello Catholic University in Caracas, graduating in 1999 with a degree in mass communication.

Career Beginnings

After college, Ramírez entered the media industry. At the Venezuelan foundation Dale al Voto, he helped create ad campaigns for radio, television, and cinemas.

Film Career

Ramírez began his film-acting career in Venezuela with "Yotama se va volando," released in 2003. The following year, he starred in "Punto y Raya." In 2005, Ramírez made his English-language film debut in Tony Scott's action crime film "Domino," playing the love interest of Keira Knightley's titular character. Two years after that, he played an assassin in the action thriller "The Bourne Ultimatum" and starred in "Cyrano Fernández," a contemporary update of "Cyrano de Bergerac." In 2008, Ramírez portrayed Cuban revolutionary Ciro Redondo García in Steven Soderbergh's epic biographical film "Che," and appeared in the ensemble cast of the political thriller "Vantage Point." Ramírez gave his most acclaimed performance yet in 2010 when he portrayed political terrorist Ilich Ramírez Sánchez, better known as Carlos the Jackal, in Olivier Assayas's epic "Carlos." The film was shown both as a theatrical feature film and as a three-part television miniseries. Ramírez earned numerous honors for his performance in "Carlos," including SAG, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award nominations. He went on to star in the Colombian crime film "Greetings to the Devil" in 2011.

Ramírez appeared in three films in 2012: the action fantasy sequel "Wrath of the Titans," the political action thriller "Zero Dark Thirty," and the French drama "An Open Heart." In 2013, he played the Priest in Ridley Scott's crime thriller "The Counselor." The following year, Ramírez portrayed Venezuelan leader Simón Bolívar in the historical drama "The Libertador," and also starred in the supernatural horror film "Deliver Us from Evil." After appearing in "Joy" and the remake of "Point Break" in 2015, Ramírez portrayed professional boxer Roberto Durán in the 2016 sports biopic "Hands of Stone." He also appeared in "The Girl on the Train" and "Gold" that year. Ramírez's subsequent credits were "Bright," "Furlough," and "The Quietude." In 2019, he reunited with his "Carlos" director Olivier Assayas for the spy thriller "Wasp Network." The next year, Ramírez was in "Resistance" and "The Last Days of American Crime." Among his other credits are the family comedy "Yes Day," the Disney fantasy adventure film "Jungle Cruise," the action spy thriller "The 355," and Eli Roth's adaptation of the space Western video game series "Borderlands."

Television Career

Ramírez first appeared on television in 2003 with a four-episode role in the Venezuelan telenovela "Cosita Rica." Two years later, he had a guest appearance in another Venezuelan telenovela, "Ser bonita no basta." Ramírez didn't have his next television role until 2018, when he starred as famed Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace in the second season of the anthology series "American Crime Story," entitled "The Assassination of Gianni Versace." His performance was highly acclaimed, earning him Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Ramírez next took on the role of Detective Joe Mendoza in the miniseries "The Undoing," which aired on HBO in late 2020. He returned to the small screen in the spring of 2023 to star as hapless ex-cop Mike Valentine in the Netflix limited series "Florida Man."

Philanthropy

Involved in philanthropy, Ramírez supports the Amnesty International campaign No Dispares (Don't Shoot), which seeks to stop injuries and deaths caused by irresponsible firearm use. He has also supported the children's special needs organization 5 Senses in Action.

Stolen Watches

In 2016, thieves broke into Ramírez's Caracas apartment and stole his luxury watch collection. Among the timepieces purloined were a Chanel J12 Chromatic titanium ceramic watch, a TAG Heuer Aquaracer, and a Montblanc TimeWalker Chronograph.

Personal Life

Ramírez has been romantically linked to a number of high-profile women over the years, including Kourtney Kardashian, Ana de Armas, and Marisa Roman. There are no reports of any marriages, however.