What Is Eddie Kaye Thomas' Net Worth and Salary?

Eddie Kaye Thomas is an American actor who has a net worth of $7 million. Thomas first became well-known for playing Paul Finch in the 1999 film "American Pie," and he later transitioned into a successful television actor, most notably on the CBS series "Scorpion" (2014–2018). Eddie has more than 60 acting credits to his name, including the films "The Rage: Carrie 2" (1999), "Freddy Got Fingered" (2001), "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" (2004), and "Fifty Pills" (2006) and the television series "Off Centre" (2001–2002), "'Til Death" (2006–2008), and "How to Make it in America" (2010–2011).

Thomas has voiced Barry Robinson on the animated series "American Dad!" since 2005, and he appeared in 311's "Flowing" music video (1999) and Kina Grannis' "Dear River" music video (2014). He has performed on Broadway in "Four Baboons Adoring the Sun" (1992) and "The Diary of Anne Frank" (1997), and he wrote the 2011 short film "Rough Sext." In 2000, Eddie shared a Young Hollywood Award for Best Ensemble Cast with his "American Pie" co-stars.

Early Life

Eddie Kaye Thomas was born on October 31, 1980, on Staten Island, New York. He grew up in a Jewish household, and he attended the Professional Children's High School. Eddie Kaye Thomas is his stage name, but his birth name is not known to the public. Eddie began acting at a young age, appearing in his first stage production at the age of 7.

Career

Thomas made his Broadway debut in 1992's "Four Baboons Adoring the Sun," and in 1994, he guest-starred on "One Life to Live" and "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" His first movie was 1996's "Illtown," and in 1997, he appeared in the film "Mr. Jealousy" and co-starred with Natalie Portman in "The Diary of Anne Frank" on Broadway. Eddie guest-starred on "Law & Order" in 1996 and 1999, and in 1998, he appeared in a Thanksgiving-themed sketch on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien." In 1999, he appeared in "The Rage: Carrie 2" and "Black & White," and he got his big break when he played Paul Finch in the teen comedy "American Pie," which grossed $235.5 million against an $11 million budget. Thomas reprised his role in "American Pie 2" (2001), "American Wedding" (2003), and "American Reunion" (2012). In 2000, he had a recurring role on The WB sitcom "Brutally Normal" and began a two-episode stint on "The X Files." Eddie played the title role in 2001's "Freddy Got Fingered" alongside Tom Green, who also wrote and directed the film, and he starred as Mike Platt on The WB's "Off Centre" from 2001 to 2002. He appeared in the films "Taboo" (2002), "Stolen Summer" (2002), and "Winter Break" (2003), and he guest-starred on "Twilight Zone" (2003), "Miss Match" (2003), "The Jamie Kennedy Experiment" (2003), "Wonderfalls" (2004), and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2004).

Thomas co-starred with Kal Penn and John Cho in the 2004 film "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle," and he reprised the role of Andy Rosenberg in 2008's "Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay" and 2011's "A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas." He appeared in the films "Dirty Love" (2005), "Neo Ned" (2005), "Wasted" (2006), "Kettle of Fish" (2006), and "Blind Dating" (2006), and he co-starred with Lou Taylor Pucci, Kristen Bell, Michael Peña, and Jane Lynch in the 2006 comedy "Fifty Pills." From 2006 to 2008, Eddie starred as Jeff Woodcock on the Fox sitcom "'Til Death," which aired 81 episodes over four seasons. He appeared in the films "On the Road with Judas" (2007) and "Venus & Vegas" (2010) and the TV movies "Spellband" (2007), "Nature of the Beast" (2008), and "Good Behavior" (2008), and from 2010 to 2011, he played David Kaplan on HBO's "How to Make it in America." In 2012, Thomas lent his voice to the "Family Guy" episode "Killer Queen," co-starred with Thora Birch, Christine Lahti, and Brittany Snow in the film "Petunia," and played a CIA agent in the National Geographic Channel TV movie "Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden.

In 2014, Eddie had a recurring role on DirecTV's "Things You Shouldn't Say Past Midnight," guest-starred on "Inside Amy Schumer," and began starring as psychiatrist and behaviorist Tobias "Toby" Curtis on "Scorpion," which aired 93 episodes over four seasons. Thomas appeared in the film "Alex & the List" (2017) and the TV movie "Shattered Memories" (2018), and he guest-starred on "This Is Us" (2019), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2020), and "The Prodigal Son" (2021). In 2020, Eddie and his "America Pie" co-star Alyson Hannigan played a married couple in an episode of "Outmatched," a Fox series that starred their former castmate Jason Biggs. Eddie has also appeared in commercials for companies such as Snickers and Blockbuster Video, and he has competed on "Weakest Link" and "Celebrity Name Game." He also competed against Jason Biggs in a 2019 episode of "Drop the Mic."

Personal Life

Eddie dated actress Ari Graynor in 2008. Ari had a main role in 2008's "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist," and Eddie had a cameo as Jesus in the film.

Real Estate

In 2015, Eddie paid $2.6 million for a three-bedroom home in Venice, California. He put the home on the market in July 2020 for $2.75 million, and it sold for just over $2.55 million the following month. Thomas previously sold a home in the Hollywood Hills for $900,000, earning a $200,000 profit. He also purchased a New York City apartment for $615,000 in 2007.