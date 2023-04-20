What is Eddie Barbanell's net worth?

Edward "Eddie" Barbanell is an American actor who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Eddie Barbanell became famous after appearing opposite Johnny Knoxville in 2005's "The Ringer." He later appeared in "Jackass 3D," among other films and shows. Eddie has Down syndrome and has advocated for more work in Hollywood for actors with disabilities.

Early Life

Edward Barbanell was born on August 14, 1977 in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was born with Down syndrome and attended Coral Spring High School, from where he graduated in 1996. He enjoyed acting from an early age but got more involved in local community theater after 2000. He studied acted with Jay Lynch at the Opus Theater, Selma Glass at the Coconut Creek Recreation Center, and Allan Press at the Youth Theater in Boca Raton, Florida.

Career

Eddie Barbanell landed his first professional acting role in the 2005 film "The Ringer" when he was cast as the character Billy opposite Johnny Knoxville. The film was directed by Barry Blaustein and received an endorsement from the Special Olympics as it was the first major film in Hollywood to feature a large number of actors with various intellectual disabilities in main character roles. The film received mixed critical reviews but overall very positive reviews in its depiction of characters with disabilities.

Barbanell then took a break from acting until returning to the screen in a small role in the film "Jackass 3D" in 2010. He starred as himself alongside former co-star Johnny Knoxville. The following year, he appeared in the film "Hall Pass" in 2011 as the character Coach Eddie. The same year, he also appeared in "The Legend of Awesomest Maximus." He also landed a role in the series "Workaholics," appearing as the character of Bradley. He appeared in one episode in 2011 followed by another episode in 2013. In 2012, he appeared in the television film "Down" as Ralphy and also appeared in an episode of the show "The New Normal" as Roger. In 2013, he appeared as a guest on the MTV show "Ridiculousness."

In 2014, he landed a role in "Dumb and Dumber To" and then a role in "Addicted to Fresno" as character Jerry in 2015. From 2017 to 2020, he appeared as the recurring character Charlie in the television series "Loudermilk." Additionally, Barbanell landed on-stage work during this time, appearing in the off-Broadway production of "Amy and the Orphans" in 2018. The show follows the story of three siblings who reunite following the death of their father. Barbanell was cast as an understudy for the role played by Jamie Brewer, a female actress with down syndrome. After Barbanell won over the casting director, he was given some of his own performance dates. On dates when Barbanell performed, the script was altered to adjust scenes to suit a male lead. In 2023, he landed a role in the film "Grace Point."

Personal Life

Eddie Barbanell primarily lives with Coral Springs, Florida with his parents. He has been a vocal advocate for individuals who have various intellectual disabilities. In addition to his acting work, he has also worked at an assisted-living center.