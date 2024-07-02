Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $7 Million Birthdate: Mar 29, 1983 (41 years old) Birthplace: London Borough of Camden Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Actor, Musician Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Ed Skrein's Net Worth

What is Ed Skrein's Net Worth?

Ed Skrein is an English actor and rapper who has a net worth of $7 million. Ed Skrein is known for his roles in such films as "Deadpool," "Alita: Battle Angel," "Midway," "I Used to Be Famous," and Zack Snyder's "Rebel Moon" series. On television, he had a recurring role in the third season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" and a recurring role in the 2023 Netflix miniseries "All the Light We Cannot See." As a rapper, Skrein released his debut studio album, "The Eat Up," in 2007.

Early Life and Education

Ed Skrein was born on March 29, 1983 in London, England. His grandparents were Austrian Jewish refugees who immigrated to England in the 1930s. Skrein was educated at Fortismere School, and then at the Byam Shaw School of Art, from which he earned his bachelor's degree in fine art painting.

Career Beginnings in Music

Before becoming an actor, Skrein recorded and released music as a rapper. His first release was a three-track EP in 2004 under the label Dented Records. Skrein released a second EP, as well as his debut studio album "The Eat Up," in 2007. A couple of years after that, he collaborated with rapper Dr. Syntax on the EP "Scene Stealers."

Film Career

Skrein made his film acting debut in the 2012 horror crime film "Piggy." Later that year, he appeared in the crime drama "Ill Manors," directed by Ben Drew, and the action drama "The Sweeney," starring Drew. Skrein went on to appear in two historical action films in 2014: "Northmen: A Viking Saga" and "Sword of Vengeance." The following year, he was in the black comedy thriller "Kill Your Friends" and the action thrillers "Tiger House" and "The Transporter Refueled." In "The Transporter Refueled," the fourth film in the "Transporter" franchise, Skrein took over the lead role from previous franchise star Jason Statham. Skrein subsequently had his international breakthrough in 2016 playing the villainous Francis Freeman – and his alter-ego Ajax – in the Marvel Comics superhero film "Deadpool." The Ryan Reynolds-starring film was a massive commercial success, grossing over $780 million worldwide. Also in 2016, Skrein starred opposite Maria Palm in the Danish thriller "The Model."

Skrein appeared in four films in 2018: the thriller "In Darkness," the family comedy "Patrick," the science-fiction film "Tau," and the Academy Award-winning drama "If Beale Street Could Talk," based on the novel by James Baldwin. He was in four more films in 2019: the cyberpunk action film "Alita: Battle Angel," the historical drama "Born a King," the Disney fantasy film "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," and the war film "Midway." Skrein's next film credits were the black comedy crime thriller "Naked Singularity" and the fantasy thriller "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon," both released in 2021. He subsequently starred in the 2022 Netflix musical dramedy "I Used to Be Famous," playing a former member of a boy band who tries to recapture his success. In 2023, Skrein played Admiral Atticus Noble in Zack Snyder's epic space opera "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire," also on Netflix. He reprised his role in the 2024 sequel "Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver."

Television Career

Skrein had his first substantial television role in 2013, as Daario Naharis in the third season of the HBO fantasy drama series "Game of Thrones." However, he was replaced by Dutch actor Michiel Huisman in the fourth season. Later in 2013, Skrein played the recurring role of Anthony Walsh in the first season of the British-French crime drama series "The Tunnel," based on the Danish-Swedish series "The Bridge." After a decade away from television, Skrein returned in 2023 to play the recurring role of Nazi Rudolf Seidler in the Netflix miniseries "All the Light We Cannot See," based on the war novel by Anthony Doerr.

Personal Life

Skrein has three children, with his first, a son, having been born in the United States in 2011. He has not disclosed the identity of the mother.