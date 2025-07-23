What is Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Net Worth?

Ebon Moss-Bachrach is an American actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Ebon Moss-Bachrach is best known for playing restaurant manager Richie Jerimovich on the television series "The Bear," for which he won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He has also had notable roles on such series as "Girls," "NOS4A2," and "The Punisher," and in such films as "Live Free or Die," "The Lake House," "The Big Take," and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

Early Life and Education

Ebon Moss-Bachrach was born on March 19, 1977 in New York City to Renee and Eric. His parents run a music school in Springfield, Massachusetts. Moss-Bachrach was educated at Amherst Regional High School in Massachusetts, where he played in the school band. He went on to attend Columbia University, graduating in 1999 with a BA in English literature. Moss-Bachrach subsequently studied acting at the William Esper Studio.

Television Career

Moss-Bachrach made his debut on the small screen in the 1999 A&E television film "Murder in a Small Town." In the years after that, he made guest appearances on various "Law & Order" series. Moss-Bachrach had a bigger role in 2008, portraying John Quincy Adams in the acclaimed HBO miniseries "John Adams." He also appeared in an episode of "Fringe" that year. Kicking off the 2010s, Moss-Bachrach appeared on "Damages" and "Rubicon." He subsequently had guest roles on "Person of Interest," "Believe," and "The Last Ship." Moss-Bachrach landed his largest television role yet in 2014, as Desi Harper on the HBO series "Girls," then in its third season. After serving in a recurring role that season, he became a main cast member for the final three seasons of "Girls."

After the end of "Girls" in 2017, Moss-Bachrach began playing the main role of David Lieberman on the Netflix series "The Punisher." Based on the eponymous Marvel Comics character, the show served as a spinoff of Netflix's "Daredevil," with Jon Bernthal reprising his role as the Punisher. The series ran for two seasons until 2019. Moss-Bachrach subsequently played the main role of Chris McQueen on the AMC supernatural horror series "NOS4A2," an adaptation of the novel by Joe Hill. It ran from 2019 to 2020. Meanwhile, in the latter year, Moss-Bachrach had a recurring role on the short-lived true crime drama "Interrogation." He had his next major television role in the 2022 biographical miniseries "The Dropout," portraying investigative reporter John Carreyrou.

Moss-Bachrach began his most lauded role in the summer of 2022: restaurant manager Richie Jerimovich on the FX on Hulu series "The Bear." He stars alongside Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, and Jon Bernthal, among others. A massively acclaimed series, "The Bear" has earned Moss-Bachrach two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, as well as SAG and Golden Globe Award nominations. Moss-Bachrach has appeared on some other shows during the run of "The Bear," including the Disney+ "Star Wars" series "Andor." He has also branched out into voice acting, voicing one-off characters on the animated shows "Bob's Burgers," "Krapopolis," and "Rick and Morty" between 2024 and 2025.

Film Career

Moss-Bachrach began his career on the big screen in 2001 with small roles in "The Believer," "Never Again," and "The Royal Tenenbaums." He had his first lead role in the 2003 hip hop satire "Death of a Dynasty," and that year also appeared in "American Splendor" and "Mona Lisa Smile." In 2005, Moss-Bachrach had a supporting role in the military science-fiction action film "Stealth." The following year, he was in the comedies "Live Free or Die" and "Wedding Daze" and the fantasy romance "The Lake House." Moss-Bachrach's credits in 2007 were "Chicago 10," "Suburban Girl," and "Evening." He concluded the decade with supporting parts in "Breaking Upwards" and "The Marc Pease Experience." In his first film role of the 2010s, Moss-Bachrach played Luke in Vera Farmiga's 2011 drama "Higher Ground." He next had a supporting role in the romcom "Lola Versus" and a lead role in the Mexican horror film "Come Out and Play," both in 2012.

In 2013, Moss-Bachrach starred opposite Alicia Silverstone in the comedy "Gods Behaving Badly," based on the novel by Marie Phillips. The next year, he had a supporting role in the romcom "We'll Never Have Paris." After a break from feature films, Moss-Bachrach returned in 2018 with a starring role in the comedy thriller "The Big Take." He was subsequently in three films in 2019: "Good Posture," "Blow the Man Down," and "Lying and Stealing." In 2020, Moss-Bachrach appeared opposite Ethan Hawke in the biographical drama "Tesla." Two years later, he reunited with his former "Girls" co-star Lena Dunham for the sex comedy "Sharp Stick," which Dunham also wrote and directed. Moss-Bachrach then appeared in the 2023 comedy "No Hard Feelings" and the 2024 psychological thriller "Hold Your Breath." In 2025, he played Ben Grimm and his alter-ego the Thing in the Marvel superhero film "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," a role he would go on to reprise in "Avengers: Doomsday" in 2026.

Stage Career

While still in college, Moss-Bachrach became an apprentice at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts. At the Festival, he acted in productions of "Dead End" and "Turandot." Moss-Bachrach later did regional theater in San Jose and Berkeley, California, appearing in the plays "Side Man" and "36 Views." He has also appeared in several off-Broadway plays since 2000, including "When They Speak of Rita," "Fifth of July," "Three Sisters," and "Verité."

Personal Life

With his wife Yelena Yemchuk, a Ukrainian visual artist, Moss-Bachrach has two daughters.