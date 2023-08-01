What is EJ Johnson's Net Worth?

E. J. Johnson is an American socialite and reality television personality who has a net worth of $10 million. E.J. Johnson is the son of basketball legend/entrepreneur/activist Magic Johnson.

E. J. Johnson is known for being a cast member on the E! reality television series "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills," and for starring on his own short-lived spinoff show, "EJNYC." Johnson has also done fashion commentary for "E! News" and appeared as a guest star in the fourth season of the reality television parody series "Real Husbands of Hollywood.

Early Life and Education

Earvin Johnson III was born on June 4, 1992 in Beverly Hills, California to legendary NBA player Magic Johnson and his wife Earlitha. He has an older brother named Andre and a younger sister named Elisa. Johnson was raised as a Pentecostal Christian. When he was 17 years old, he came out to his family as gay; he later came out publicly in 2013. Although he was supported by his family, Johnson left the West Angeles Church of God in Christ due to its homophobic views. For his higher education, he went to New York University, where he studied hospitality with a focus on event design and planning.

Television Career

Johnson began his television career in 2014 as a recurring cast member in the first season of the E! reality series "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills." The main cast members were Morgan Stewart, Roxy Sowlaty, Jonny Drubel, Dorothy Wang, and Brendan Fitzpatrick. Starting in season two and through the program's fourth and final season, Johnson was promoted to a main cast member on "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills." Taylor-Ann Hasselhoff and Bianca Espada joined the cast in seasons three and four, respectively. Following the cancellation of the show in 2016, Johnson became the star of his own reality series, "EJNYC," a spinoff of "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills." Notably, it was among the first reality series to focus on a young LGBTQ+ person of color. However, "EJNYC" was canceled after just six episodes.

Elsewhere on the E! network, Johnson has done fashion commentary for "E! News," covering shows for New York Fashion Week and appearing on the celebrity fashion commentary program "Fashion Police." Meanwhile, from 2015 to 2016, he appeared as a guest star in the fourth season of the BET reality television parody series "Real Husbands of Hollywood." Other guest stars that season included Faith Evans, Arsenio Hall, Terry Crews, Craig Robinson, and Brandy. In 2017, Johnson served as a guest host on the syndicated talk show "The Real." Later, in 2022, he ventured into voice acting to voice the character of Michael Collins on the Disney+ animated series "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder." The character is openly gay like Johnson, and is also gender non-conforming.

Personal Life

As part of the LGBTQ+ community, Johnson has been noted for his feminine look and androgynous style of fashion. He said that after Caitlyn Jenner came out as transgender, he considered transitioning himself but ultimately decided against it. In 2015, Johnson underwent a sleeve gastrectomy to lose weight.

Johnson is close friends with such other wealthy celebrity children as Kyra Kennedy, Andrew Warren, Tiffany Trump, and Gaïa Jacquet-Matisse. The group has been dubbed the "Rich Kids of Instagram" by the New York Post and the "Snap Pack" by the New York Times.