Dylan Penn Net Worth

How much is Dylan Penn Worth?

in Richest CelebritiesActors
Dylan Penn Net Worth:
$4 Million

Dylan Penn net worth: Dylan Penn is an American model and actress who has a net worth of $4 million. She is best known for being the daughter of Sean Penn and Robin Wright.

Dylan Penn was born in Los Angeles, California in April 1991. She is the daughter of actors Sean Penn and Robin Wright. Dylan moved with her family from Los Angeles to Marin County in the mid-1990s. In middle school and high school her family lived in the town of Ross. She attended Marin Academy for high school and then went on to USC where she dropped out after one semester.

She is the niece of Michael Penn and the late Chris Penn. Dylan Penn is the granddaughter of Leo Penn and Eileen Ryan and the stepdaughter of Leila George and cousin of Charlie Wright. She starred in modeling campaigns for Gap Inc. and appeared in the Nick Jonas music video "Chains". Dylan Penn appeared in the movies Condemned in 2015 and Elvis & Nixon in 2016. She also appeared in the short Unregistered in 2018. Penn won the Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival Prize Award for Best Actress Short Runner UP for Unregistered in 2020. She has been represented by Wilhelmina Models.

Dylan Penn Net Worth

Net Worth:$4 Million
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion