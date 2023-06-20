Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Oct 7, 1959 (63 years old) Place of Birth: Syracuse Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.829 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Dylan Baker's Net Worth

What is Dylan Baker's Net Worth?

Dylan Baker is an American actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Dylan Baker started acting on stage as a teenager. He earned his degree from Southern Methodist University and later received his MFA from the Yale School of Drama, where his classmates included fellow actors Patricia Clarkson and Chris Noth. Baker's professional acting career began on stage and he won a 1986 Obie Award for the off-Broadway production of "Not About Heroes".

He made his on-screen debut in 1987's Steve Martin and John Candy comedy "Planes, Trains & Automobiles" as Owen. Baker's first major TV role was in the series "Murder One" and he has since acted in dozens of shows, including, "Without a Trace", "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation", "Law & Order: Criminal Intent", "House", "Monk", "Damages", and "Northern Exposure". He earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his work on the CBS hit "The Good Wife".

Baker's best-known film credits include appearances in "Requiem for a Dream", "Along Came a Spider", "Head of State", "Spider-Man 2", "Spider-Man 3", "Across the Universe", "Secretariat", and "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues".

Early Life

Baker was born on October 7, 1959 in Syracuse, New York though he was raised in Lynchburg, Virginia. He attended Holy Cross Regional Catholic School and then later attended Darlington School. While in high school, he began acting in regional theater productions. He graduated from Georgetown Preparatory School in 1976. He then enrolled at the College of William and Mary in Virginia before transferring to Southern Methodist University in 1980. After completing his bachelor's degree there, he received a Master of Fine Arts from the Yale School of Drama.

Career

Baker's acting career has spanned theatre, film, and television. Much of his early work was on Broadway. Some of his theatre credits include "Eastern Standard," "La Bête," "Mauritius," and "God of Carnage." For his performance in "La Bête," he received a Tony Award nomination. In 1986, he won an Obie Award for his performance in the off-Broadway play "Not About Heroes."

In 1987, Baker made his motion picture debut in the feature film "Planes, Trains and Automobiles." The following year, he appeared in "The Wizard of Loneliness." In 1990, he landed a role in "The Long Walk Home" followed by a role in "Delirious" in 1991. In 1992, he appeared in two films – "Passed Away" and "Love Potion No. 9." In 1993, he had a role in the film "Life with Mikey" as the character of Mr. Burns. In 1994, he appeared both in "Radioland Murders" and "Disclosure." He then appeared in the film "The Stars Fell on Henrietta" and "True Blue." In 1998, he appeared as character Bill Maplewood in the film "Happiness." For his work in that film, he won the Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Actor and also received nominations at the Independent Spirit Awards and the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. He rounded out the decade by appearing in the films "Simply Irresistible," "Random Hearts," and "Oxygen."

In 2000, Baker had roles in "Committed," "Requiem for a Dream," "The Cell," and "Thirteen Days." The following year, he appeared in "The Tailor of Panama" and "Along Came a Spider." He then landed roles in "Road to Perdition," "A Gentleman's Game," "The Laramie Project," and "Changing Lanes" in 2002. In 2003, he appeared in "Head of State," "How to Deal," and "Rick." He appeared as Dr. Curt Connors in "Spider-Man 2" in 2004 and reprised the role for "Spider-Man 3" in 2007. The same year, he also had roles in "The Hunting Party," "Across the Universe," and "Trick 'r Treat." In 2008, he appeared in "Revolutionary Road" and the cast of the film received the Palm Springs International Film Festival Award for Best Cast.

In 2010, he had a role in "Secretariat." In 2013, he appeared in "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues" and "23 Blast." He appeared in the critically-acclaimed film "Selma" in 2014 in the role of J. Edgar Hoover. The film received multiple nominations at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards, the San Diego Film Critics Society Awards, and the Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association Awards. Throughout the rest of the decade, he appeared in films like "America is Still the Place," "The Benefactor," "Catfight," "Miss Sloane," "The Misogynists," Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," and "Dream Scenario."

In terms of his television career, Baker has also appeared in a large number of shows and series. Throughout the late 1980s, he appeared in shows like "The Murder of Mary Phagan," "Miami Vice," "American Playhouse," and "Spenser: For Hire." In the 1990s, he had roles in "Law & Order," Northern Exposure," "Oz," and "Return to Lonesome Dove." He also appeared in 18 episodes of "Murder One" from 1995 to 1996.

In the 2000s, he landed roles in shows like "Big Apple," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "The West Wing," "Law & Order," "Third Watch," "Life as We Know It," "Without a Trace," and Monk." He had recurring roles in shows like "Kings," "The Book of Daniel," and "Ugly Betty."

From 2010 to 2015, he appeared as Colin Sweeney in the series "The Good Wife." He received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category in 2010, 2012, and 2014. In 2011, he appeared in 10 episodes of "Damages" and received a nomination at the Critics' Choice Television Awards. In 2016, he appeared in "The Americans" and also began appearing in "Blindspot." From 2020 to 2023, he appeared in 11 episodes of "Hunters." In 2021, he had a role in "The Hot Zone: Anthrax."

In addition to his acting career, Baker is also a prolific narrator of audiobooks. He has narrated a wide range of books including "The Grapes of Wrath" and "The Corrections." In 2002, he won the Audie Award for Abridged Fiction for his reading of "The Corrections" by Jonathan Franzen. He also recorded Franzen's 2015 book, "Purity."

Personal Life

In 1990, Baker married actress Becky Gelke who is professionally known as Becky Ann Baker. They have a daughter together and live in New York City.