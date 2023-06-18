Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $14 Million Date of Birth: Nov 4, 1925 - Apr 17, 2016 (90 years old) Place of Birth: St. Louis Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 1 in (1.55 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Doris Roberts' Net Worth

What was Doris Roberts' Net Worth?

Doris Roberts was an American actress of film, stage and television who had a net worth of $14 million at the time of her death. Doris is probably best-remembered for playing the role of Marie Barone – Raymond Barone's mother – on the long-running sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond" (1996-2005). She beat out over 100 other actresses to land the part and ended up appearing in all 210 of the show's episodes. Roberts won two Emmy Awards for best supporting actress (2001, 2002) for her portrayal of Marie Barone.

Outside of "Raymond," Doris was known for appearing in 71 episodes of the 1980s show "Remington Steele" and movies like "Christmas Vacation," "Grandma's Boy" and "Barefoot in the Park."

Doris Roberts died on April 17, 2016 at the age of 90.

Everybody Loves Raymond Salary

For much of the later half of the series, Doris earned $250,000 per episode of "Raymond". That worked out to around $5.5 million per season.

Ahead of the final two seasons of "Everybody Loves Raymond", Ray Romano's salary per episode was raised to a then record-setting $1.8 million per episode. At that point Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts were each earning $250,000 per episode and Patricia Heaton was making $450,000. Brad Garrett, who was earning $160,000, was not pleased at the size of Romano's pay increase and launched a protest. Garret approached studio executives and requested that his $150,000 per-episode salary be raised. The studio would not budge and even wrote him out of the upcoming season's first episode. At one point the show wrote Garrett out of a number of episodes and filmed an entire episode without him.

In solidarity, Patricia Heaton began calling in "sick," to support her co-stars. Boyle and Roberts soon also called in "sick." Production was halted for several weeks.

In the end, a settlement was reached with Garrett, Boyle and Roberts where they each got modest per-episode salary increases, but more importantly they received shares of the show's back-end equity points so they could continue making money every time it was sold into syndication forever.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born Doris May Green on November 4, 1925, in St. Louis, Missouri, Roberts was raised in The Bronx, New York. She caught the acting bug early, performing in local plays and studying journalism at New York University. After graduating, she delved into professional acting, working extensively on Broadway and Off-Broadway shows throughout the 1950s and 1960s. Her stage work garnered attention and acclaim, leading her to explore opportunities in film and television.

Rise to Fame

Roberts made her film debut in 1961 with a role in "Something Wild," but it was her performance in 1974's "Taking of Pelham One Two Three" that brought her to wider attention. She started making frequent appearances on popular TV shows, impressing audiences with her dynamic performances. Her breakthrough role came in 1983 when she was cast as Mildred Krebs on "Remington Steele," a part that earned her widespread recognition and paved the way for the role that would define her career.

Everybody Loves Raymond

In 1996, Roberts was cast as Marie Barone in the CBS sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond." Her portrayal of the meddlesome, overly protective Italian mother resonated with viewers and critics alike. Her comedic timing, coupled with her ability to bring emotional depth to the character, made Marie Barone a beloved figure in American television. During her nine seasons on the show, Roberts earned seven Primetime Emmy Award nominations and won four for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, solidifying her legacy as one of television's most memorable performers.

Later Career and Philanthropy

Even after "Everybody Loves Raymond" ended in 2005, Roberts remained active in her career, taking on roles in TV series like "The Middle" and "Grey's Anatomy," among others. She also made appearances in films such as "Grandma's Boy" and "Madea's Witness Protection."

Roberts was also known for her philanthropic endeavors. She was an avid supporter of children's charities, animal rights, and was a founding member of the Actors and Others for Animals. Roberts also served as the chairwoman of the Children with AIDS Foundation.

Personal Life and Legacy

Roberts was married twice. Her first marriage to Michael Emilio Cannata ended in divorce in 1962. The couple had one son, Michael Cannata Jr. In 1963, she married writer William Goyen. They remained together until his death in 1983.

Doris Roberts passed away on April 17, 2016, leaving behind an impressive body of work.

Real Estate

About a year after her passing, Doris's two primary homes were put up for sale. In January 2017 her NYC duplex hit the market for $3.3 million. The apartment did not find a buyer until April 2019 when a Broadway producer purchased three units that were formerly owned by Doris, for a total of $4 million.

In April 2017 her LA home was listed for $2.45 million. She bought the home in 1976 for $138,000. This property eventually sold for $2 million.