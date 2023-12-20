Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Mar 24, 1954 (69 years old) Place of Birth: Brooklyn Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 1 in (1.55 m) Profession: Actor, Television Director Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Donna Pescow's Net Worth

What Is Donna Pescow's Net Worth?

Donna Pescow is an American actress and director who has a net worth of $2 million. Donna Pescow is best known for playing Annette in the film "Saturday Night Fever" (1977), Angie Falco-Benson on the ABC sitcom "Angle" (1979–1980), Donna Garland on the syndicated fantasy series "Out of This World" (1987–1991), and Eileen Stevens on the Disney Channel's "Even Stevens" (2000–2003).

Donna has more than 40 acting credits to her name, including the films "Jake Speed" (1986), "Ivory Tower" (1998), and "Carol of the Bells" (2019), the TV movies "Advice to the Lovelorn" (1981), "The Day the Bubble Burst" (1982), "Glory Years" (1987), "The Even Stevens Movie" (2003), and "Holiday Road Trip" (2013), the miniseries "Welcome to Chippendales" (2022), and the television series "All My Children" (1983), "Fantasy Island" (1983–1984), "The Love Boat" (1979–1986), "Hotel" (1983–1987), and "The Flash" (2017–2018). Pescow has also directed the "Harry and the Hendersons" episode "Laid Up" (1993), the "Even Stevens" episodes "Quest for Coolness" (2001), "Wombat Wuv" (2001), and "Dirty Work" (2002), and the "That's So Raven" episode "Leave It to Diva" (2004). Donna has earned three Daytime Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nomination.

Early Life

Donna Pescow was born Donna Gail Pescow on March 24, 1954, in Brooklyn, New York. Donna grew up in a Jewish household, and her father, Marty, was the owner of a Manhattan newsstand. Pescow studied at Sheepshead Bay High School and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. In the early '70s, Donna landed a lead role in the Off-off Broadway musical "Poor Old Fool," but it closed after a few weeks.

Career

Pescow made her film debut in 1977's "Saturday Night Fever" alongside John Travolta. The film grossed $237.1 million at the box office and earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and in 2010, it was preserved in the Library of Congress' National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." In 1977, Donna also played Celena Arquette on the ABC soap opera "One Life to Live." She then appeared in the TV movies "Human Feelings" (1978), "Rainbow" (1978), "Advice to the Lovelorn" (1981), and "The Day the Bubble Burst" (1982), and from 1979 to 1980, she starred as Angie Falco Benson on the ABC sitcom "Angie." The series aired 36 episodes over two seasons and earned Pescow a Golden Globe nomination. Pescow guest-starred on "The Love Boat" (1979–1986), "Cassie & Co." (1982), "Trapper John, M.D." (1983), "Fantasy Island" (1983–1984), "Hotel" (1983–1987), "Finder of Lost Loves" (1984), "Mr. Belvedere" (1985), and "Murder, She Wrote" (1986), and in 1983, she played the first lesbian on a daytime soap opera, Dr. Lynn Carson, on ABC's "All My Children." From 1987 to 1991, she starred as Donna Garland on the syndicated fantasy series "Out of This World," which aired 96 episodes over four seasons.

In the '90s, Donna appeared in the film "Ivory Tower" (1998) and the TV movie "Dead Husbands" (1998), and she guest-starred on "Nash Bridges" (1996), "Clueless" (1997), "NYPD Blue" (1997), and "Pauly" (1997). From 1999 to 2001, she played Gertrude Morgan on the ABC soap opera "General Hospital, and from 2000 to 2003, she starred as Eileen Stevens on the Disney Channel series "Even Stevens." The show ran for 65 episodes, and Pescow reprised her role in 2003's "The Even Stevens Movie." She took a break from acting after "Even Stevens," then she guest-starred on "Crossing Jordan" (2007), "The Sopranos" (2007), "Cold Case" (2010), "Body of Proof" (2012), and "New Girl" (2017) and appeared in the TV movies "Operation Cupcake" (2012) and "Holiday Road Trip" (2013). From 2017 to 2018, she had a recurring role as Dr. Sharon Finkel on The CW superhero series "The Flash," and in 2019, she appeared in the film "Carol of the Bells," which was directed by John Travolta's brother Joey. Donna guest-starred on the Apple TV+ series "Truth Be Told" in 2021, and the following year she appeared in the Hulu miniseries "Welcome to Chippendales." She reunited with John Travolta in a 2023 Capital One Christmas commercial.

Personal Life

Donna married Arnold Zelonka on November 1987. The couple welcomed son Jack in 1989.

Award Nominations

Pescow earned Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Performer in a Children's Series for "Even Stevens" in 2001, 2002, and 2003. In 1980, she received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical and a People's Choice Award nomination for Favorite Female Performer in a New TV Program for "Angie." In 1977, Donna earned a New York Film Critics Circle Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for "Saturday Night Fever."