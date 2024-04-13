Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $3 Million Birthdate: Feb 27, 1966 (58 years old) Birthplace: Ottawa Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.784 m) Profession: Actor, Film Producer, Film director, Businessperson Nationality: Canada 💰 Compare Donal Logue's Net Worth

What is Donal Logue's Net Worth?

Donal Logue is a Canadian actor and filmmaker who has a net worth of $3 million. Donal Logue is known for his roles on such television series as "Grounded for Life," "Terriers," "Sons of Anarchy," "Vikings," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and "Gotham." He has also acted in many films, including "Gettysburg," "Men with Guns," "Blade," "The Tao of Steve," and "All My Puny Sorrows." Beyond show business, Logue owns a hardwood company and a trucking company.

Early Life and Education

Donal Logue was born on February 27, 1966 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada to Irish Carmelite missionaries. He has three sisters named Karina, Deirdre, and Eileen. The family moved a few times before settling in Calexico, California. As a teenager, Logue attended Central Union High School in nearby El Centro. He also briefly attended St. Ignatius College in London, England during his junior year. Logue went on to study history at Harvard University. Meanwhile, he worked as a road manager for punk bands.

Film Career

In 1992, Logue made his big-screen debut in the crime dramedy "Sneakers." The following year, he portrayed Captain Ellis Spear in the epic war film "Gettysburg." Logue subsequently had roles in Barry Levinson's "Disclosure" and Gillian Armstrong's "Little Women," both in 1994. He then appeared in the 1995 films "Miami Rhapsody" and "3 Ninjas Knuckle Up." In 1996, Logue was in five films, including John Schlesinger's "Eye for an Eye" and Cameron Crowe's "Jerry Maguire." He continued to be prolific in 1997 with roles in such films as "Metro," "Glam," and "Men with Guns." The year after that, Logue played the vampire Quinn in the popular superhero film "Blade." He closed out the decade with roles in the romcom "Runaway Bride" and the comedy "The Big Tease." Logue began the new millennium in prolific fashion by appearing in a whopping seven films in 2000, including "The Tao of Steve," "The Million Dollar Hotel," "Reindeer Games," and "The Patriot." For "The Tao of Steve," he won a Special Jury Prize for acting at the Sundance Film Festival. Logue went on to star in the direct-to-video release "Comic Book Villains." After that, he appeared in "Confidence" and "American Splendor."

In 2005, Logue made his feature directorial debut with the sports film "Tennis, Anyone…?," which he also wrote, produced, and starred in. Also that year, he appeared in the fantasy romcom "Just Like Heaven." In 2006, Logue had roles in "The Groomsmen," "Citizen Duane," and "The Ex." He went on to appear in four films in 2007: "The Good Life," "Ghost Rider," "Purple Violets," and David Fincher's acclaimed crime thriller "Zodiac." In 2008, Logue had a supporting role in the neo-noir action film "Max Payne," based on the video game series of the same name. His final film of the decade was the 2009 mystery thriller "The Lodger," based on the novel by Marie Belloc Lowndes. Logue kicked off the 2010s with a role in the supernatural drama "Charlie St. Cloud," based on Ben Sherwood's novel. He was subsequently in "Shark Night 3D" and "Oliver Sherman." In 2012, Logue appeared in the slasher film remake "Silent Night," and in 2013 appeared in the biographical drama "CBGB" and the direct-to-DVD thriller "Kill for Me." He was in another direct-to-DVD movie, "The Intruders," in 2015. Logue didn't act much on film in the years immediately after that, with his only other credit during the decade being a cameo appearance in 2018's "The Cloverfield Paradox." In the early 2020s, he appeared in "All My Puny Sorrows," "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City," and "Door Mouse."

Television Career

Logue first appeared on television in the 1991 mockumentary television film "Medusa: Dare to Be Truthful." Two years after that, he appeared in the television film "And the Band Played On," as well as in episodes of "The X-Files" and "Northern Exposure." Logue had his first substantial role on a series in 1995 when he played Dr. Danny Macklin on the short-lived Fox show "Medicine Ball." He starred on another short-lived show, the CBS sitcom "Public Morals," in 1996. Logue went on to star in the HBO television film "A Bright Shining Lie" in 1998. The following year, he played the guest role of Dickie Flood in five episodes of "The Practice." In 2001, Logue began one of his longest-running roles, as main character Sean Finnerty on the sitcom "Grounded for Life." The show ran for three seasons on Fox before airing its final three seasons on the WB. Meanwhile, Logue played the recurring role of nurse Chuck Martin on "ER" from 2003 to 2005. After that, he starred on the short-lived ABC sitcom "The Knights of Prosperity." At the end of the decade, Logue played LAPD Captain Kevin Tidwell on the NBC crime drama series "Life."

In 2010, Logue starred as ex-cop and recovering alcoholic Hank Dolworth on the short-lived FX series "Terriers." Over the next few years, he had guest roles on "House" and "Royal Pains," a recurring role on "Sons of Anarchy," and main roles on "Copper" and "Vikings." From 2014 to 2015, Logue played Lieutenant Declan Murphy on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"; he would later return to the show in 2022. Meanwhile, from 2014 to 2019, he played Harvey Bullock on the Fox superhero series "Gotham." Logue subsequently had guest roles on "Stumptown" and "The Unicorn." He had his next main role, portraying screenwriter and producer Dan Harmon, on the 2020 Quibi series "Dummy." In the years after that, Logue appeared in episodes of "Departure," "What We Do in the Shadows," and "The Equalizers." His other credits include a recurring role on the crime thriller series "Duster," which premiered on Max in 2024.

Other Ventures

Beyond show business, Logue co-founded a hardwood company called Frison-Logue Hardwood and a trucking company named Aisling Trucking. Both are located in Oregon. Elsewhere, in Los Angeles, Logue plays for the amateur soccer team Hollywood United.

Personal Life

Logue was previously married to Kasey Walker, with whom he had a son named Finn and a transgender daughter named Jade. He has homes in both Los Angeles, California and Shady Cove, Oregon, and is a dual Irish and Canadian citizen.

Real Estate

In May 2010, Donal paid $970,000 for a home in Woodland Hills, California. He sold this home in May 2017 for $1.16 million.